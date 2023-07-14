Advertisement
Shane Lowry, David Clifford and Sam Prendergast.
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Plenty for fans to get stuck into over the next few days.
24 minutes ago

Friday

  • 8am: Scottish Open Golf Round 2 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 10.50am: Melbourne v Brisbane Lions, AFL – BT Sport 2.
  • 11am: Wimbledon Tennis (Men’s singles semi-finals) – BBC One and BBC Two.
  • 11am: Italy v Japan, Rugby World U20 championship 11th place playoff – Virgin Media Two.
  • 12.30pm: Tour De France Stage 13 – Eurosport 1 and ITV4…TG4 12.35pm.
  • 12.30pm: Scottish Open Golf Round 1 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 1pm: Wales v Australia, Rugby World U20 championship 5th place playoff – Virgin Media Two.
  • 1.30pm: Racing live from Newmarket and York – Virgin Media One and ITV1.
  • 2pm: LET Golf: Aramco Team Series, London – Sky Sports Mix.
  • 3.30pm: South Africa v England, Rugby World U20 championship 3rd place playoff – Virgin Media Two.
  • 6pm: Ireland v France, Rugby World U20 final – Virgin Media Two.
  • 7.45pm: UCD v Drogheda Utd, Shelbourne v Bohemians; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: Athlone Town v Galway Utd; Bray Wanderers v Wexford; Treaty Utd v Waterford; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 8pm: Finn Harps v Cobh Ramblers; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 9pm: Barbasol Championship Round 2, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

Saturday

  • 7.35am: Carlton v Port Adelaide, AFL – BT Sport 1.
  • 8.05am: New Zealand v South Africa, Rugby Championship – Sky Sports Action.
  • 10am: Scottish Open Golf Round 3 – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 10.25am: Geelong Cats v Essendon, AFL – BT Sport 2.
  • 10.45am: Australia v Argentina, Rugby Championship – Sky Sports Action.
  • 11.30am: Tour De France Stage 14 – Eurosport 1 and ITV4…TG4 11.55am
  • 1.30pm: Racing live from Newmarket, York and Ascot – Virgin Media One and ITV1.
  • 1.30pm: Wimbledon Tennis (Women’s singles final) – BBC One.
  • 1.30pm: Galway v Mayo, All-Ireland ladies senior football quarter-final – TG4.
  • 2pm: LET Golf: Aramco Team Series, London – Sky Sports Mix.
  • 2.30pm: Scottish Open Golf Round 3 – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 3pm: Down v Meath, Tailteann Cup final – RTÉ 2.
  • 3.30pm: Armagh v Cork, All-Ireland ladies senior football quarter-final – TG4.
  • 5.30pm: Dublin v Monaghan, All-Ireland senior football semi-final – RTÉ 2 and BBC NI.
  • 7.30pm: Kerry v Meath, All-Ireland ladies senior football quarter-final – TG4.
  • 7.30pm: Longford Town v Kerry FC, LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: Sligo Rovers v Cork City, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 9pm: Barbasol Championship Round 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

Sunday

  • 1am: UFC Fight Night, Holm v Bueno Silva – BT Sport 1.
  • 10am: Scottish Open Golf Round 4 – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 12pm: Tour De France Stage 15 – Eurosport 1, ITV4 and TG4.
  • 1pm: LET Golf: Aramco Team Series, London – Sky Sports Mix.
  • 1.30pm: Wimbledon Tennis (Men’s singles final) – BBC One.
  • 2pm: Donegal v Dublin, All-Ireland ladies senior football quarter-final – TG4.
  • 4pm: Kerry v Derry, All-Ireland senior football semi-final – RTÉ 2 and BBC NI.
  • 9pm: Barbasol Championship Round 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 9.30pm: The Sunday Game – RTÉ 2.

The 42 Team
