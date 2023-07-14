Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday
- 8am: Scottish Open Golf Round 2 – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 10.50am: Melbourne v Brisbane Lions, AFL – BT Sport 2.
- 11am: Wimbledon Tennis (Men’s singles semi-finals) – BBC One and BBC Two.
- 11am: Italy v Japan, Rugby World U20 championship 11th place playoff – Virgin Media Two.
- 12.30pm: Tour De France Stage 13 – Eurosport 1 and ITV4…TG4 12.35pm.
- 12.30pm: Scottish Open Golf Round 1 – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 1pm: Wales v Australia, Rugby World U20 championship 5th place playoff – Virgin Media Two.
- 1.30pm: Racing live from Newmarket and York – Virgin Media One and ITV1.
- 2pm: LET Golf: Aramco Team Series, London – Sky Sports Mix.
- 3.30pm: South Africa v England, Rugby World U20 championship 3rd place playoff – Virgin Media Two.
- 6pm: Ireland v France, Rugby World U20 final – Virgin Media Two.
- 7.45pm: UCD v Drogheda Utd, Shelbourne v Bohemians; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 7.45pm: Athlone Town v Galway Utd; Bray Wanderers v Wexford; Treaty Utd v Waterford; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
- 8pm: Finn Harps v Cobh Ramblers; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
- 9pm: Barbasol Championship Round 2, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
Saturday
- 7.35am: Carlton v Port Adelaide, AFL – BT Sport 1.
- 8.05am: New Zealand v South Africa, Rugby Championship – Sky Sports Action.
- 10am: Scottish Open Golf Round 3 – Sky Sports Golf.
- 10.25am: Geelong Cats v Essendon, AFL – BT Sport 2.
- 10.45am: Australia v Argentina, Rugby Championship – Sky Sports Action.
- 11.30am: Tour De France Stage 14 – Eurosport 1 and ITV4…TG4 11.55am
- 1.30pm: Racing live from Newmarket, York and Ascot – Virgin Media One and ITV1.
- 1.30pm: Wimbledon Tennis (Women’s singles final) – BBC One.
- 1.30pm: Galway v Mayo, All-Ireland ladies senior football quarter-final – TG4.
- 2pm: LET Golf: Aramco Team Series, London – Sky Sports Mix.
- 2.30pm: Scottish Open Golf Round 3 – Sky Sports Golf.
- 3pm: Down v Meath, Tailteann Cup final – RTÉ 2.
- 3.30pm: Armagh v Cork, All-Ireland ladies senior football quarter-final – TG4.
- 5.30pm: Dublin v Monaghan, All-Ireland senior football semi-final – RTÉ 2 and BBC NI.
- 7.30pm: Kerry v Meath, All-Ireland ladies senior football quarter-final – TG4.
- 7.30pm: Longford Town v Kerry FC, LOI First Division – LOI TV.
- 7.45pm: Sligo Rovers v Cork City, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 9pm: Barbasol Championship Round 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
Sunday
- 1am: UFC Fight Night, Holm v Bueno Silva – BT Sport 1.
- 10am: Scottish Open Golf Round 4 – Sky Sports Golf.
- 12pm: Tour De France Stage 15 – Eurosport 1, ITV4 and TG4.
- 1pm: LET Golf: Aramco Team Series, London – Sky Sports Mix.
- 1.30pm: Wimbledon Tennis (Men’s singles final) – BBC One.
- 2pm: Donegal v Dublin, All-Ireland ladies senior football quarter-final – TG4.
- 4pm: Kerry v Derry, All-Ireland senior football semi-final – RTÉ 2 and BBC NI.
- 9pm: Barbasol Championship Round 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
- 9.30pm: The Sunday Game – RTÉ 2.
