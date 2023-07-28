Advertisement
James Crombie/INPHO Kerry's Paudie Clifford and Dublin's James McCarthy.
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Plenty for fans to enjoy this weekend.
1 hour ago

Friday

  • 1am: Argentina v South Africa, Women’s World Cup Group G – ITV1.
  • 9.30am: England v Denmark, Women’s World Cup Group D – RTÉ 2 and BBC One.
  • 10am: Evian Championship LPGA Tour, Round 2 – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 10.50am: Collingwood v Carlton, AFL – TNT Sports 1.
  • 11am: England v Australia, The Ashes Day 2 – Sky Sports Main Event…(Afternoon session 1.45pm).
  • 12pm: China v Haiti, Women’s World Cup Group D – RTÉ 2 and ITV1.
  • 1pm: Senior Open Championship Round 2 – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 2.20pm: Women’s Tour De France – TG4 and Eurosport 1.
  • 4pm: Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Sky Sports F1.
  • 7pm: 3M Open Round 2, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

jonathan-afolabi-celebrates-after-the-game Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Bohemians striker Jonathan Afolabi. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

  • 7.45pm: Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers; Cork City v Shelbourne; Bohemians v UCD; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: Athlone Town v Waterford; Galway Utd v Bray Wanderers; Kerry v Finn Harps; Wexford v Treaty United; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 8.30pm: Women’s World Cup highlights – RTÉ 2.

Saturday

  • 2am: Boxing Live, Estrada v Paola – Sky Sports Action.
  • 7.35am: Gold Coast Suns v Brisbane Lions, AFL – TNT Sports 1.
  • 8.30am: Sweden v Italy, Women’s World Cup Group G – RTÉ 2 and BBC Two.
  • 10.30am: Evian Championship LPGA Tour, Round 3 – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 10.40am: Adelaide Crows v Port Adelaide, AFL – TNT Sports 1.
  • 10.45am: Australia v New Zealand, Rugby Championship – Sky Sports Action.
  • 11am: France v Brazil, Women’s World Cup Group F – RTÉ 2 and BBC One.
  • 11am: England v Australia, The Ashes Day 3 – Sky Sports Main Event…(Afternoon session 1.45pm).
  • 1.30pm: Panama v Jamaica, Women’s World Cup Group F – RTÉ 2 and ITV4.
  • 1.30pm: Racing live from Ascot and York – ITV1.
  • 2.15pm: Ireland v Croatia, Eurobasket 2025 qualification – TG4.
  • 3.15pm: Scotland v Italy, Rugby Union International – Amazon Prime.
  • 4pm: Women’s Tour De France – Eurosport 1.
  • 4pm: Senior Open Championship – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 4.05pm: South Africa v Argentina, Rugby Championship – Sky Sports Action.
  • 5pm: Kerry v Mayo, All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-final – TG4.

louise-ni-mhuicheartaigh Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Kerry's Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

  • 7.30pm: Dublin v Cork, All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-final – TG4.
  • 7.30pm: 3M Open Round 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 7.30pm: Longford Town v Cobh Ramblers; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 8.30pm: Women’s World Cup highlights – RTÉ 2.

Sunday

  • 1am: UFC 291 – Poirier v Gaethje 2 – TNT Sports 1.
  • 5.30am: South Korea v Morocco, Women’s World Cup Group H – BBC Two.
  • 6.20am: Richmond v Melbourne Demons, AFL – TNT Sports 4.
  • 8am: Switzerland v New Zealand, Women’s World Cup Group A – RTÉ 2 and BBC Two.
  • 10.30am: Germany v Colombia, Women’s World Cup Group H – RTÉ 2 and ITV1.
  • 10.30am: Evian Championship Round 4, LPGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 11am: England v Australia, The Ashes Day 4 – Sky Sports Main Event…(Afternoon session 1.45pm).
  • 2pm: Belgian Grand Prix – Sky Sports F1.
  • 2.20pm: Women’s Tour De France – TG4 and Eurosport 1.
  • 3.30pm: Dublin v Kerry, All-Ireland senior football final – RTÉ 2.
  • 4pm: Senior Open Championship – Sky Sports Golf.

republic-of-irelands-padraig-harrington-under-an-umbrella-during-day-three-of-the-open-at-royal-liverpool-wirral-picture-date-saturday-july-22-2023 Alamy Stock Photo Padraig Harrington. Alamy Stock Photo

  • 6pm: National Athletics Championships – RTÉ 2.
  • 7pm: 3M Open Round 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 8.30pm: Women’s World Cup highlights – RTÉ 2.
  • 9.30pm: The Sunday Game – RTÉ 2.

