Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
INPHO Ireland's World Cup warm-up and the All-Ireland camogie final take centre stage.
# Tune in
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Plenty for fans to get stuck into over the next few days.
1.5k
0
1 hour ago

Friday

  • 10.50am: Western Bulldogs v Richmond, AFL – TNT Sports 3.
  • 1.30pm: Racing live from Goodwood – ITV1.
  • 2pm: Ladies Scottish Open Round 2 – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 3.30pm: West Indies v India, Twenty20 International – TNT Sports 1.
  • 4.50pm: Galway Races live – TG4.
  • 6pm: Wyndham Championship Round 2, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 6pm: World Track Championships Cycling, Day 2 – BBC Two.
  • 7.45pm: Sligo Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic, LOI Premier Division – RTÉ 2.
  • 7.45pm: Bohemians v Drogheda Utd, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV
  • 7.45pm: Bray Wanderers v Athlone Town; Cobh Ramblers v Wexford; Treaty United v Longford Town; Waterford v Kerry; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 8pm: Finn Harps v Galway United; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 8pm: Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.

Saturday

  • 3.35am: New Zealand v Australia, Rugby Union International – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.35am: Hawthorn v Collingwood, AFL – TNT Sports 3.
  • 9am: Japan v Norway, Women’s World Cup Last 16 – RTÉ 2.
  • 9.55am: World Track Championships Cycling, Day 3 – Eurosport 1.
  • 10.25am: Geelong Cats v Port Adelaide, AFL – TNT Sport 3.
  • 12.30pm: Celtic v Ross County, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 1.30pm: Racing live from Goodwood and Newmarket – ITV1.
  • 1.50pm: Galway Races live – TG4.
  • 2pm: Ladies Scottish Open Round 3 – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 3.15pm: Scotland v France, Rugby Union International – Prime Video.
  • 5pm: Wyndham Championship Round 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 5.15pm: Kilmarnock v Rangers, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5.30pm: Wales v England, Rugby Union International – Prime Video.
  • 7pm: Women’s World Cup highlights – RTÉ 2.
  • 7.15pm: Ireland v Luxembourg, EuroBasket 2025 qualifying round – TG4.
  • 8pm: Ireland v Italy, Rugby Union International – RTÉ 2 and Prime Video.
  • 8.10pm: Argentina v South Africa, Rugby Union International – Sky Sports Action.
  • 11pm: Jake Paul v Nate Diaz, Boxing live – DAZN.

Sunday

  • 2am: UFC Fight Night, Sandhagen v Nurmagomedov – TNT Sports 1.
  • 6.20am: St Kilda v Carlton, AFL – TNT Sports 2.
  • 10am: Sweden v USA, Women’s World Cup Last 16 – RTE 2.
  • 12pm: World Track Championships Cycling, Day 4 – Eurosport 2.
  • 12pm: Leicester City v Coventry City, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12.50pm: Clare v Tipperary, All-Ireland premier junior camogie final – RTÉ 2.
  • 1pm: Ladies Scottish Open Round 4 – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 2.30pm: Leeds United v Cardiff City, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 2.45pm: Derry v Meath, All-Ireland intermediate camogie final – RTÉ 2.
  • 3pm: UCD v Derry City, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 3pm: Lixnaw v Crotta O’Neills, Kerry senior hurling final – TG4.
  • 3.30pm: West Indies v India, Twenty20 International – TNT Sports 1.
  • 3.30pm: Racing live from Haydock Park – ITV4.
  • 4pm: Manchester City v Arsenal, FA Community Shield – ITV1.
  • 5pm: Sunderland v Ipswich Town, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5pm: Dundalk v Shelbourne, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 5pm: Cork v Waterford, All-Ireland senior camogie final – RTÉ 2.
  • 5pm: Wyndham Championship Round 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 6pm: Shamrock Rovers v Cork City, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 9pm: Women’s World Cup highlights – RTÉ 2.
  • 9.30pm: The Sunday Game – RTÉ 2.

Monday

  • 8.30am: England v Nigeria, Women’s World Cup Last 16 – RTE 2 and BBC One.
  • 11.30am: World Track Championships Cycling, Day 5 – Eurosport 1.
  • 11.30am: Australia v Denmark, Women’s World Cup Last 16 – RTE 2.
  • 3pm: Bray Wanderers v Longford Town, LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 5pm: Galway United v Treaty United, LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 6pm: Wexford v Waterford, LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: Athlone Town v Finn Harps; Kerry v Cobh Ramblers; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 8pm: Women’s World Cup highlights – RTÉ 2.

Author
The 42 Team
sport@the42.ie
@The42_ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     