Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday
- 10.50am: Western Bulldogs v Richmond, AFL – TNT Sports 3.
- 1.30pm: Racing live from Goodwood – ITV1.
- 2pm: Ladies Scottish Open Round 2 – Sky Sports Golf.
- 3.30pm: West Indies v India, Twenty20 International – TNT Sports 1.
- 4.50pm: Galway Races live – TG4.
- 6pm: Wyndham Championship Round 2, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
- 6pm: World Track Championships Cycling, Day 2 – BBC Two.
- 7.45pm: Sligo Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic, LOI Premier Division – RTÉ 2.
- 7.45pm: Bohemians v Drogheda Utd, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV
- 7.45pm: Bray Wanderers v Athlone Town; Cobh Ramblers v Wexford; Treaty United v Longford Town; Waterford v Kerry; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
- 8pm: Finn Harps v Galway United; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
- 8pm: Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
Saturday
- 3.35am: New Zealand v Australia, Rugby Union International – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 7.35am: Hawthorn v Collingwood, AFL – TNT Sports 3.
- 9am: Japan v Norway, Women’s World Cup Last 16 – RTÉ 2.
- 9.55am: World Track Championships Cycling, Day 3 – Eurosport 1.
- 10.25am: Geelong Cats v Port Adelaide, AFL – TNT Sport 3.
- 12.30pm: Celtic v Ross County, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 1.30pm: Racing live from Goodwood and Newmarket – ITV1.
- 1.50pm: Galway Races live – TG4.
- 2pm: Ladies Scottish Open Round 3 – Sky Sports Golf.
- 3.15pm: Scotland v France, Rugby Union International – Prime Video.
- 5pm: Wyndham Championship Round 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
- 5.15pm: Kilmarnock v Rangers, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 5.30pm: Wales v England, Rugby Union International – Prime Video.
- 7pm: Women’s World Cup highlights – RTÉ 2.
- 7.15pm: Ireland v Luxembourg, EuroBasket 2025 qualifying round – TG4.
- 8pm: Ireland v Italy, Rugby Union International – RTÉ 2 and Prime Video.
- 8.10pm: Argentina v South Africa, Rugby Union International – Sky Sports Action.
- 11pm: Jake Paul v Nate Diaz, Boxing live – DAZN.
Sunday
- 2am: UFC Fight Night, Sandhagen v Nurmagomedov – TNT Sports 1.
- 6.20am: St Kilda v Carlton, AFL – TNT Sports 2.
- 10am: Sweden v USA, Women’s World Cup Last 16 – RTE 2.
- 12pm: World Track Championships Cycling, Day 4 – Eurosport 2.
- 12pm: Leicester City v Coventry City, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 12.50pm: Clare v Tipperary, All-Ireland premier junior camogie final – RTÉ 2.
- 1pm: Ladies Scottish Open Round 4 – Sky Sports Golf.
- 2.30pm: Leeds United v Cardiff City, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 2.45pm: Derry v Meath, All-Ireland intermediate camogie final – RTÉ 2.
- 3pm: UCD v Derry City, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 3pm: Lixnaw v Crotta O’Neills, Kerry senior hurling final – TG4.
- 3.30pm: West Indies v India, Twenty20 International – TNT Sports 1.
- 3.30pm: Racing live from Haydock Park – ITV4.
- 4pm: Manchester City v Arsenal, FA Community Shield – ITV1.
- 5pm: Sunderland v Ipswich Town, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 5pm: Dundalk v Shelbourne, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 5pm: Cork v Waterford, All-Ireland senior camogie final – RTÉ 2.
- 5pm: Wyndham Championship Round 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
- 6pm: Shamrock Rovers v Cork City, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 9pm: Women’s World Cup highlights – RTÉ 2.
- 9.30pm: The Sunday Game – RTÉ 2.
Monday
- 8.30am: England v Nigeria, Women’s World Cup Last 16 – RTE 2 and BBC One.
- 11.30am: World Track Championships Cycling, Day 5 – Eurosport 1.
- 11.30am: Australia v Denmark, Women’s World Cup Last 16 – RTE 2.
- 3pm: Bray Wanderers v Longford Town, LOI First Division – LOI TV.
- 5pm: Galway United v Treaty United, LOI First Division – LOI TV.
- 6pm: Wexford v Waterford, LOI First Division – LOI TV.
- 7.45pm: Athlone Town v Finn Harps; Kerry v Cobh Ramblers; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
- 8pm: Women’s World Cup highlights – RTÉ 2.
