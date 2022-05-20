Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 20 May 2022
Advertisement

Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Plenty to enjoy watching this weekend.

By The42 Team Friday 20 May 2022, 7:30 AM
11 minutes ago 245 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5768697
A big sporting weekend for Kingston, Cullen and Guardiola.
Image: INPHO-PA
A big sporting weekend for Kingston, Cullen and Guardiola.
A big sporting weekend for Kingston, Cullen and Guardiola.
Image: INPHO-PA

Friday

8.05am: Crusaders v Fijian Drua, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.

10.45am: Reds v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Mix.

10.50am: Carlton v Sydney Swans, AFL – BT Sport 2.

12pm: Giro D’Italia Stage 13 – Eurosport.

1pm: PGA Championship Round 2 – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Golf.

6pm: Benetton Treviso v Cardiff, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 2.

7.45pm: Wasps v Sale Sharks, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.

7.45pm: Drogheda United v Finn Harps; St Patrick’s Athletic v Shelbourne; Derry City v Dundalk; Bohemian v Sligo Rovers; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

7.45pm: Cork City v Wexford FC; Galway United v Athlone Town; Treaty United v Cobh Ramblers; LOI First Division – LOI TV.

7.45pm: Torino v Roma, Serie A – BT Sport 3.

8pm: Real Madrid v Real Betis, La Liga – La Liga TV.

8.10pm: Ospreys v Bulls, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.

Saturday

2am: Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks, NBA Western Conference play-offs finals – Sky Sports Main Event.

5.35am: Chiefs v Western Force, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Main Event.

7.35am: North Melbourne v Melbourne, AFL – BT Sport 1.

8.05am: Hurricanes v Melbourne Rebels, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.

10.30am: Richmond v Essendon, AFL – BT Sport 1.

10.45am: Brumbies v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Arena.

11.45am: Giro D’Italia Stage 14 – Eurosport.

1pm: Racing live from Haydock, Goodwood and York – ITV 1.

1pm: Longford v Louth, Lory Meagher Cup final – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

2pm: Shelbourne v DLR Waves; Sligo Rovers v Cork City; WNL – LOI TV.

2pm: Racing live from the Curragh – RTÉ Two.

2pm: PGA Championship Round 3 – Sky Sports Golf…(Sky Sports Main Event at 6pm).

2.25pm: Spanish Grand Prix F1 qualifying – Sky Sports F1.

3pm: Harlequins v Gloucester, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.

3pm: Dragons v Lions, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.

3pm: Roscommon v Tyrone, Nickey Rackard Cup final – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

3pm: Sunderland v Wycombe Wanderers, League One play-off final – Sky Sports Main Event.

3pm: Rangers v Hearts, Scottish FA Cup final – Premier Sports 1.

5pm: Kildare v Derry, Christy Ring Cup final – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

5pm: Connacht v Zebre, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ Two.

5.10pm: Scarlets v Stormers, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.

5.30pm: Saracens v Northampton, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.

6pm: Barcelona v Lyon, Women’s Champions League final – ITV 4.

6pm: Kilkenny v Wexford, Leinster senior hurling championship – Sky Sports Arena.

6pm: Galway v Dublin, Leinster senior hurling championship – GAAGO.

6pm: Galway Women’s v Bohemian; Wexford Youths v Peamount United; WNL – LOI TV.

6.30pm: Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

7pm: Athlone Town v Treaty United; WNL – LOI TV.

7.15pm: Leinster v Munster, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 2.

7.30pm: Longford Town v Waterford FC; WNL – LOI TV.

7.45pm: Fiorentina v Juventus (BT Sport 1); Lazio v Verona (BT Sport Extra 3); Atalanta v Empoli (BT Sport ESPN) – Serie A.

8pm: Marseille v Strasbourg (BT Sport Extra 1); RC Lens v Monaco (BT Sport 3) – Ligue 1

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Sunday

1.30am: Boston Celtics v Miami Heat, NBA Eastern Conference play-offs finals – Sky Sports Main Event.

4.35am: Highlanders v Waratahs, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Main Event.

6.20am: Hawthorn v Brisbane Lions, AFL – BT Sport 3.

8.20am: Fremantle v Collingwood, AFL – BT Sport 1.

11am: Giro D’Italia Stage 15 – Eurosport.

11.30am: Spezia v Napoli, Serie A – BT Sport Extra 1.

1.30pm: Limerick v Kilkenny, All-Ireland U20 hurling final – TG4.

1.40pm: Racing live from the Curragh – RTÉ One.

1.55pm: Spanish Grand Prix F1 – Sky Sports F1.

2pm: Wexford v Offaly, Tailteann Cup – GAAGO.

2pm: PGA Championship Round 4 – Sky Sports Golf…(Sky Sports Main Event at 7.30pm).

3.20pm: Racing live from York – ITV 4.

4pm: Clare v Waterford, Munster senior hurling championship – RTÉ One.

4pm: Tipperary v Cork, Munster senior hurling championship – RTÉ Two.

4pm: Man City v Aston Villa, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

4pm: Liverpool v Wolves, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

4pm: Premier League Game TBC – Sky Sports Football.

5pm: Inter Milan v Sampdoria, Serie A – BT Sport 1.

5pm: Sassuolo v AC Milan, Serie A – BT Sport ESPN.

8pm: Castres v Perpignan, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 1.

9.30pm: The Sunday Game Highlights – RTÉ 2.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie