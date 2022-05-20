Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday
8.05am: Crusaders v Fijian Drua, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
10.45am: Reds v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Mix.
10.50am: Carlton v Sydney Swans, AFL – BT Sport 2.
12pm: Giro D’Italia Stage 13 – Eurosport.
1pm: PGA Championship Round 2 – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Golf.
6pm: Benetton Treviso v Cardiff, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 2.
7.45pm: Wasps v Sale Sharks, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.
7.45pm: Drogheda United v Finn Harps; St Patrick’s Athletic v Shelbourne; Derry City v Dundalk; Bohemian v Sligo Rovers; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
7.45pm: Cork City v Wexford FC; Galway United v Athlone Town; Treaty United v Cobh Ramblers; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
7.45pm: Torino v Roma, Serie A – BT Sport 3.
8pm: Real Madrid v Real Betis, La Liga – La Liga TV.
8.10pm: Ospreys v Bulls, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.
Saturday
2am: Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks, NBA Western Conference play-offs finals – Sky Sports Main Event.
5.35am: Chiefs v Western Force, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Main Event.
7.35am: North Melbourne v Melbourne, AFL – BT Sport 1.
8.05am: Hurricanes v Melbourne Rebels, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
10.30am: Richmond v Essendon, AFL – BT Sport 1.
10.45am: Brumbies v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Arena.
11.45am: Giro D’Italia Stage 14 – Eurosport.
1pm: Racing live from Haydock, Goodwood and York – ITV 1.
1pm: Longford v Louth, Lory Meagher Cup final – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
2pm: Shelbourne v DLR Waves; Sligo Rovers v Cork City; WNL – LOI TV.
2pm: Racing live from the Curragh – RTÉ Two.
2pm: PGA Championship Round 3 – Sky Sports Golf…(Sky Sports Main Event at 6pm).
2.25pm: Spanish Grand Prix F1 qualifying – Sky Sports F1.
3pm: Harlequins v Gloucester, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.
3pm: Dragons v Lions, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.
3pm: Roscommon v Tyrone, Nickey Rackard Cup final – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
3pm: Sunderland v Wycombe Wanderers, League One play-off final – Sky Sports Main Event.
3pm: Rangers v Hearts, Scottish FA Cup final – Premier Sports 1.
5pm: Kildare v Derry, Christy Ring Cup final – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
5pm: Connacht v Zebre, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ Two.
5.10pm: Scarlets v Stormers, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.
5.30pm: Saracens v Northampton, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.
6pm: Barcelona v Lyon, Women’s Champions League final – ITV 4.
6pm: Kilkenny v Wexford, Leinster senior hurling championship – Sky Sports Arena.
6pm: Galway v Dublin, Leinster senior hurling championship – GAAGO.
6pm: Galway Women’s v Bohemian; Wexford Youths v Peamount United; WNL – LOI TV.
6.30pm: Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.
7pm: Athlone Town v Treaty United; WNL – LOI TV.
7.15pm: Leinster v Munster, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 2.
7.30pm: Longford Town v Waterford FC; WNL – LOI TV.
7.45pm: Fiorentina v Juventus (BT Sport 1); Lazio v Verona (BT Sport Extra 3); Atalanta v Empoli (BT Sport ESPN) – Serie A.
8pm: Marseille v Strasbourg (BT Sport Extra 1); RC Lens v Monaco (BT Sport 3) – Ligue 1
Sunday
1.30am: Boston Celtics v Miami Heat, NBA Eastern Conference play-offs finals – Sky Sports Main Event.
4.35am: Highlanders v Waratahs, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Main Event.
6.20am: Hawthorn v Brisbane Lions, AFL – BT Sport 3.
8.20am: Fremantle v Collingwood, AFL – BT Sport 1.
11am: Giro D’Italia Stage 15 – Eurosport.
11.30am: Spezia v Napoli, Serie A – BT Sport Extra 1.
1.30pm: Limerick v Kilkenny, All-Ireland U20 hurling final – TG4.
1.40pm: Racing live from the Curragh – RTÉ One.
1.55pm: Spanish Grand Prix F1 – Sky Sports F1.
2pm: Wexford v Offaly, Tailteann Cup – GAAGO.
2pm: PGA Championship Round 4 – Sky Sports Golf…(Sky Sports Main Event at 7.30pm).
3.20pm: Racing live from York – ITV 4.
4pm: Clare v Waterford, Munster senior hurling championship – RTÉ One.
4pm: Tipperary v Cork, Munster senior hurling championship – RTÉ Two.
4pm: Man City v Aston Villa, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
4pm: Liverpool v Wolves, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
4pm: Premier League Game TBC – Sky Sports Football.
5pm: Inter Milan v Sampdoria, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
5pm: Sassuolo v AC Milan, Serie A – BT Sport ESPN.
8pm: Castres v Perpignan, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 1.
9.30pm: The Sunday Game Highlights – RTÉ 2.
