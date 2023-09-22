Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday
- 6.30am: Solheim Cup – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Golf.
- 8am: Hawthorn v Melbourne, AFL Women’s – TNT Sports 3.
- 9am: India v Australia, One Day International Cricket – TNT Sports 1.
- 10.50am: Collingwood v GWS Giants, AFL Preliminary Final – TNT Sports 3.
- 12.30pm: Open de France, DP World Tour Golf – Sky Sports Mix.
- 1.45pm: UCI Tour of Luxembourg Stage 3 – Eurosport 1.
- 1.55pm: Racing live from Listowel – TG4.
- 4.45pm: Argentina v Samoa, Rugby World Cup Pool D – RTÉ 2 and ITV1.
- 7.45pm: St Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk; LOI Premier Division – Virgin Media Two.
- 7.45pm: Sligo Rovers v Derry City; Drogheda Utd v Bohemians; Shelbourne v Cork City; UCD v Shamrock Rovers; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 7.45pm: Cobh Ramblers v Finn Harps; Kerry v Galway Utd; Longford Town v Waterford; Treaty Utd v Athlone Town; Wexford v Bray Wanderers; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
- 7.45pm: England v Scotland, Uefa Women’s Nations League – ITV1.
- 8pm: Birmingham City v QPR, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
Saturday
- 7am: Japanese Grand Prix qualifying – Sky Sports F1.
- 8am: Solheim Cup – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Golf.
- 8.15am: Brisbane Lions v Carlton, AFL Preliminary Final – TNT Sports 3.
- 8.20am: MotoGP Grand Prix of India qualifying – TNT Sports 2.
- 11am: England v Ireland, One Day International Cricket – Sky Sports Cricket.
- 12.15pm: AFLW deferred coverage – TG4.
- 12.30pm: Livingston v Celtic, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Football.
- 12.30pm: Open de France, DP World Tour Golf – Sky Sports Mix.
- 12.30pm: European Championships, Women’s Road Race – Eurosport 1.
- 1pm: Georgia v Portugal, Rugby World Cup Pool C – Virgin Media Two and ITV1.
- 1pm: Racing live from Ayr and Newbury – Virgin Media One and ITV4.
- 1pm: Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland, Uefa Women’s Nations League – RTÉ 2.
- 2pm: Racing live from Listowel – TG4.
- 3pm: Manchester City v Nottingham Forest, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
- 4pm: Bellator MMA Live from 3Arena in Dublin – Virgin Media Two.
- 4pm: UCI Tour of Luxembourg Stage 4 – Eurosport 1.
- 4.45pm: Dublin senior football quarter-final: Kilmacud Crokes v Ballymun Kickhams – RTÉ 2.
- 4.45pm: England v Chile, Rugby World Cup Pool D – Virgin Media One and ITV1.
- 5.30pm: Barcelona v Celta Vigo, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
- 5.30pm: Brentford v Everton, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 6.45pm: Dublin senior football quarter-final: Ballyboden St-Enda’s v Castleknock – RTÉ News Now.
- 8pm: South Africa v Ireland, Rugby World Cup Pool B – RTÉ 2 and ITV1.
- 8pm: Burnley v Man United, Premier League – TNT Sports 1.
- 10pm: UFC Fight Night, Fiziev v Spivak – TNT Sports 3.
Sunday
- 6am: Japanese Grand Prix – Sky Sports F1.
- 9am: Solheim Cup – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Golf.
- 9am: India v Australia, One Day International Cricket – TNT Sports 1.
- 11am: MotoGP Grand Prix of India – TNT Sports 2.
- 11.30am: European Championships, Men’s Road Race – Eurosport 1.
- 11.30am: Empoli v Inter Milan, Serie A – TNT Sports 3.
- 12pm: Open de France, DP World Tour Golf – Sky Sports Mix.
- 12pm: Stoke City v Hull City, Championship – Sky Sports Football.
- 12.15pm: AFLW deferred coverage – TG4.
- 2pm: Arsenal v Tottenham, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 2.15pm: Offaly senior football final: Ferbane v Tullamore – TG4.
- 4.15pm: Clare senior hurling quarter-final: Clonlara v Éire Óg Ennis – TG4.
- 4.30pm: Sheffield Utd v Newcastle Utd, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 4.45pm: Scotland v Tonga, Rugby World Cup Pool B – RTÉ 2 and ITV1.
- 6pm: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers, NFL – Sky Sports NFL.
- 7.45pm: Paris Saint-Germain v Marseille, Ligue 1 – TNT Sports 1.
- 8pm: Wales v Australia, Rugby World Cup Pool C – Virgin Media One and ITV1.
- 8pm: Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid, La Liga – Premier Sports 1 and ITV4.
- 9.25pm: Kansas City Chiefs v Chicago Bears, NFL – Sky Sports Main Event.