Here's your TV guide for this weekend of sport

Van Graan, Considine and Mandroiu are all in action this weekend.

AFTER A WEEK dominated by plans for sporting leagues off the pitch, it’s time to focus on the action that will be taking place this weekend.

In rugby, Ireland are in Women’s Six Nations action against Italy tomorrow while we have Ulster against Connacht and Leinster taknig on Munster as the Rainbow Cup finally gets off the ground.

The big soccer game domestically is between Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians tonight while the Premier League action and Sunday’s Carabao Cup final are also on the agenda over the weekend.

There’s also the World Snooker Championship and the Zurich Classic on the PGA Tour in golf.

Here’s the TV guide to take it all in.

Friday

8.05am: The Chiefs play the Hurricanes in Super Rugby Aotearoa, check out RugbyPass out how to watch this.

10am: The opening session on Day Seven of the World Snooker Championship first day is on Eurosport with the afternoon action at 2.30pm and the evening session commencing at 7pm.

10.50am: Live AFL action on BT Sport 1 as GWS Giants play Western Bulldogs.

1pm: In cycling the Tour of the Alps Stage 5 is on Eurosport.

2pm: Live European Tour golf from Day Two of the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open is on Sky Sports Golf.

5.45pm: Finn Harps v St Patrick’s Athletic on the Premier Division is on WATCHLOI.

St Pat's players celebrate after Darragh Burns scored on Tuesday night against Waterford. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

7.45pm: The big one in the Premier Division sees Shamrock Rovers face Bohemians, a game live on RTÉ 2.

7.45pm: Bristol Bears play Exeter in a meeting of the top two in the Gallagher Premiership in England and it’s live on BT Sport 1.

8pm: Arsenal play Everton in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

8.15pm: Ulster play Connacht in the Guinness Pro14 Rainbow Cup on eir Sport 1 while Edinburgh take on Zebre on eir Sport 2.

8.30pm: Day Two of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on the PGA Tour is on Sky Sports Golf.

Graeme McDowell will be partnered by Matt Wallace. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Saturday

10am: The opening session on Day Eight of the World Snooker Championship first day is on Eurosport with the afternoon action at 2.30pm and the evening session commencing at 7pm.

10.25am: Live AFL action on BT Sport ESPN as Melbourne take on Richmond.

12pm: Ireland meet Italy in the Women’s Six Nations on RTÉ 2.

12.15pm: Live coverage of the European Gymnastics Championships on RTÉ 2 from Basel in Switzerland.

12.30pm: Liverpool v Newcastle United in the Premier League is on BT Sport 1 while it’s Bournemouth v Brentford in the Championship on Sky Sports Main Event.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. Source: PA

12.30pm: Rugby action as London Irish play Harlequins in the Gallagher Premiership, live on BT Sport 1.

1.25pm: Live racing coverage on ITV from Sandown Park with the Gold Cup off at 3.40pm.

1.30pm: Live European Tour golf from the third round of the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open on Sky Sports Golf.

2pm: It’s England against France in the main Women’s Six Nations showdown of the weekend with BBC Two covering it.

2.30pm: Bayern Munich play Mainz in the Bundesliga on BT Sport 3.

3pm: Derby County take on Birmingham City in the Championship on Sky Sports Football.

4pm: Paris Saint-Germain face Metz in Ligue 1 on BT Sport ESPN.

5.15pm: Ospreys v Cardiff Blues in the Guinness Pro14 Rainbow Cup is on eir Sport 2.

5.30pm: West Ham take on Chelsea in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event while it’s Bayer Leverkusen against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on BT Sport 2.

6pm: Three Premier Division games on WATCHLOI – Dundalk v Drogheda United, Sligo Rovers v Derry City and Waterford v Longford Town.

6pm: Day Three of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on the PGA Tour is on Sky Sports Golf.

7.35pm: Munster play Leinster in the opening round of the Rainbow Cup, live on eir Sport. There is deferred coverage later at 9.45pm on TG4.

Leinster coach Leo Cullen. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

8pm: Sheffield United play Brighton in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event while it’s Real Madrid against Real Betis on La Liga TV.

Sunday

3am: UFC 261 is on BT Sport 1, a title tripleheader headlined by Kamaru Usman versus Jorge Masvidal in Florida.

4.35am: It’s a very early start for Crusaders against Blues in Super Rugby Aotearoa on Rugby Pass.

10am: The opening session on Day Nine of the World Snooker Championship first day is on Eurosport with the afternoon action at 2.30pm and the evening session commencing at 7pm.

10.20am: In cycling there’s live coverage on Eurosport of the Liege-Bastogne-Liege one-day race. The women’s race starts first with the men’s race later at 12.25pm.

11.40am: TG4 have live coverage from the USATF Athletics Grand Prix at the University of Oregon.

11.45am: Day two coverage of the European Gymnastics Championships on RTÉ 2 from Basel in Switzerland.

12pm: Wolves meet Burnley in the Premier League on BBC One while Reading face Swansea in the Championship on Sky Sports Main Event.

12.30pm: Manchester United take on Tottenham in the FA Women’s Super League on BBC Red Button.

1pm: In cycling the Tour of the Alps Stage 5 is on Eurosport.

1pm: The final round of the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open on the European Tour is on Sky Sports Golf.

1.50pm: Live racing on TG4 from Navan.

2pm: Leeds United against Manchester United on Sky Sports Main Event in the Premier League. In Serie A it’s Inter Milan playing Verona on Premier Sports 2 while Juventus take on Fiorentina on the LiveScore app.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Source: PA

3.15pm: Barcelona v Villarreal is on La Liga TV.

4.30pm: Manchester City play Tottenham in the Carabao Cup final on Sky Sports Main Event.

6.30pm: Rangers face St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup quarter-final on Premier Sports 1.

7pm: Aston Villa against West Brom in the Premier League is on BT Sport 1.

7.30pm: The final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is on Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: European soccer action with Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid on La Liga TV while it’s Lyon v Lille in Ligue 1 on BT Sport 2.

