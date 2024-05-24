Advertisement
Limerick, Leinster and Man United all face crunch ties this weekend. INPHO-Alamy
Tune in

Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Plenty for fans to enjoy this weekend.
7.31am, 24 May 2024
758
0

Friday

  • 8.05am: Chiefs v Hurricanes, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 10am: Netherlands v Ireland, Cricket Twenty20 International – YouTube.
  • 10.35am: Brumbies v Melbourne Rebels, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 11.10am: AFL, Fremantle v Collingwood – TNT Sports 1.
  • 11.30am: Cycling, Giro d’Italia Stage 19 – Eurosport 1.
  • 12pm: Tennis, WTA Grand Prix La Princesse Lalla Meryem – Sky Sports Tennis.
  • 12pm: Golf, Soudal Open, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 7.30pm: Roscommon v Mayo, Connacht minor football final – TG4 app & YouTube.
  • 7.45pm: Bohemians v St Patrick’s Athletic; Derry City v Sligo Rovers; Galway United v Dundalk; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: Athlone Town v UCD; Cork City v Treaty United; Kerry FC v Finn Harps; Wexford v Bray Wanderers; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 8pm: Cork v Tipperary, Munster U20 hurling final – TG4.
  • 8pm: Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 8pm: Gloucester v Sharks, Challenge Cup Final rugby – TNT Sports 1.
  • 9pm: Golf, Charles Schwab Challenge, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 10pm: Boxing, Lukasz Rozanski v Lawrence Okolie – Sky Sports Main Event.

*****

Saturday

  • 1.30am: NBA Conference finals, Minnesota Timberwolves v Dallas Mavericks – TNT Sports 1.
  • 5.35am: Moana Pasifika v Waratahs, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 7.35am: AFL, Geelong Cats v GWS Giants – TNT Sports 1.
  • 8.05am: Crusaders v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 10.30am: Cycling, Giro d’Italia Stage 20 – Eurosport 1.
  • 10.35am: Reds v Western Force, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 10.40am: AFL, Richmond v Essendon – TNT Sports 1.
  • 12pm: Golf, Soudal Open, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 12pm: Tennis, WTA Grand Prix La Princesse Lalla Meryem – Sky Sports Tennis.
  • 1.30pm: Dublin v Kilkenny, Leinster minor hurling final – TG4.
  • 2pm: Shelbourne v Cork City, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV…Peamount United v DLR Waves, 5pm; Wexford v Treaty United, 6pm; Sligo Rovers v Athlone Town, 7pm.
  • 2.30pm: England v Pakistan, Cricket Twenty20 International – Sky Sports MaIn Event.
  • 2.45pm: Leinster v Toulouse, Champions Cup final – RTÉ 2, TNT Sports 1, ITV 4.
  • 3pm: Manchester City v Manchester United, FA Cup final – BBC One, ITV1 and Premier Sports 1.
  • 3pm: Celtic v Rangers, Scottish Cup final – Premier Sports 2.
  • 3pm: Formula 1, Monaco Grand Prix qualifying – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 4.30pm: Golf, Charles Schwab Challenge, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 5pm: Dublin v Roscommon, All-Ireland senior football championship – GAAGO.
  • 5pm: Barcelona v Lyon, Women’s Champions League final – TNT Sports 2.
  • 7pm: Bayer Leverkusen v Kaiserslautern, German Cup final – Premier Sports 2.
  • 7.15pm: Donegal v Tyrone, All-Ireland senior football championship – GAAGO.
  • 7.30pm: Longford Town v Cobh Ramblers; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.35pm: Shamrock Rovers v Galway United; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: AC Milan v Salernitana, Serie A – TNT Sports 3.
  • 8pm: West Indies v South Africa, Cricket Twenty20 International – TNT Sports 1.
  • 9.30pm: The Saturday Game – RTÉ 2.

*****

Sunday

  • 1.30am: NBA Conference finals, Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics – TNT Sports 1.
  • 6.20am: AFL, Melbourne Demons v St Kilda – TNT Sports 1.
  • 7.40am: AFL, Adelaide Crows v West Coast Eagles – TNT Sports Extra.
  • 10am: Tennis, Roland Garros French Open – Eurosport 1 & 2.
  • 11am: England v Pakistan, Womens OneDay Cricket International – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 11am: Athletics, Great Manchester Run – BBC One.
  • 11.30am: Golf, Soudal Open, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 1.30pm: Armagh v Derry, Ulster minor football final – TG4.
  • 2pm: Galway v Dublin, Leinster senior hurling championship – RTÉ 2.
  • 2pm: Kilkenny v Wexford, Leinster senior hurling championship – GAAGO.
  • 2pm: Formula 1, Monaco Grand Prix – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 2.15pm: Cycling, Giro d’Italia Stage 21 – Eurosport 1.
  • 4pm: Limerick v Waterford, Munster senior hurling championship – RTÉ 2.
  • 4pm: Tipperary v Clare, Munster senior hurling championship – RTÉ News Now & RTÉ Player
  • 3pm: Leeds United v Southampton, Championship play-off final – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5pm: Napoli v Lecce, Serie A – TNT Sports 4.
  • 7.30pm: Golf, Charles Schwab Challenge, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.45pm: Serie A: Verona v Inter Milan (TNT Sports 4); Empoli v Roma (TNT Sports 1); Frosinone v Udinese (TNT Sports 3), Lazio v Sassuolo (TNT Sports 5).
  • 9.30pm: The Sunday Game – RTÉ 2.

