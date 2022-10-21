Membership : Access or Sign Up
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Get stuck into this lot over the weekend.

Image: INPHO

Friday

12.30pm: Mallorca Open Day 2, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

5.30pm: Benetton Treviso v Bulls, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

7.35pm: Connacht v Scarlets, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 1.

7.45pm: Shamrock Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic, LOI Premier Division – RTÉ 2.

7.45pm: Bohemian v Finn Harps; Derry City v Shelbourne; Dundalk v Sligo Rovers; UCD v Drogheda United; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

7.45pm: Cork City v Bray Wanderers; Galway United v Longford Town; Treaty United v Wexford FC; LOI First Division – LOI TV.

7.45pm: London Irish v Gloucester, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.

7.45pm: Juventus v Empoli, Serie A – BT Sport 3.

8pm: CJ Cup Day 2, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

8pm: Ipswich Town v Derby County, League One – Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: Ajaccio v Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 4.

Saturday

4.45am: New Zealand v Scotland, Women’s Rugby World Cup – ITV.

5am: Grand Prix of Malaysia qualifying, MotoGP – BT Sport 2.

7.05am: Canterbury v Wellington, Bunnings NPC final – Sky Sports Arena.

7.15am: France v Fiji, Women’s Rugby World Cup – ITV 4.

7.30am: Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 draw – RTÉ 2.

11.30am: Tottenham Hotspur v Man City, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Premier League.

12.30pm: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, Premier League – BT Sport 1.

12.30pm: Hearts v Celtic, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Football.

1pm: Mallorca Open Day 3, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

1pm: Zebre v Edinburgh, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

1.15pm: Collingwood v Kangaroos, AFLW deferred coverage – TG4.

1.30pm: Live racing from Cheltenham, Doncaster and Newbury – ITV4.

2pm: Athlone Town v Cork City, U17 National LOI Cup final – LOI TV.

2pm: Shelbourne v Sligo Rovers, WNL – LOI TV.

3pm: Everton v Crystal Palace, Premier League – Premier Sports 2.

3pm: Exeter v Saracens, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 2.

3pm: Lions v Glasgow Warriors, United Rugby Championship – TG4.

4pm: DLR Waves v Treaty United, WNL – LOI TV.

5pm: AC Milan v Monza, Serie A – BT Sport 2.

5pm: Cork City v Bohemian, WNL – LOI TV.

5.05pm: Peamount United v Wexford Youths, WNL – TG4.

5.15pm: Leinster v Munster, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ 2.

5.15pm: Sharks v Ulster, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

5.30pm: Borussia Monchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.

5.30pm: Chelsea v Man United, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

7pm: Athlone Town v Galway Women’s, WNL – LOI TV.

7.35pm: Cardiff v Stormers, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.

7.45pm: Boxing live from Frankfurt (Kieran Molloy and Padraig McCrory both fighting) – TG4.

7.45pm: Fiorentina v Inter Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 1.

8pm: Real Madrid v Sevilla, La Liga – La Liga TV.

8pm: Palatine (Carlow) v St Patrick’s (Wicklow), Leinster SFC round one – RTÉ 2.

8pm: CJ Cup Day 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

10pm: US Grand Prix Formula 1 qualifying – Sky Sports F1.

Sunday

5.45am: England v South Africa, Women’s Rugby World Cup – ITV.

7.30am: Grand Prix of Malaysia, MotoGP – BT Sport 2.

12pm: Mallorca Open Day 4, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

12pm: Swansea City v Cardiff City, Championship – Sky Sports Football.

12pm: Liverpool v Arsenal, FA Women’s Super League – BBC Two.

12.15pm: Melbourne v Essendon, AFLW deferred coverage – TG4.

2pm: Southampton v Arsenal, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

2.30pm: Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna, Dublin senior hurling final – TG4.

3pm: Dragons v Ospreys, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

3.15pm: Real Betis v Atletico Madrid, La Liga – Premier Sports 2.

4.30pm: Kiladangan v Kilruane MacDonaghs, Tipperary senior hurling final – TG4.

4.30pm: Tottenham v Newcastle United, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

5pm: Atalanta v Lazio, Serie A – BT Sport 2.

6pm: Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns, NFL – Sky Sports NFL.

6.45pm: Brighton v Chelsea, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Football.

7.30pm: CJ Cup Day 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

7.45pm: Roma v Napoli, Serie A – BT Sport 1.

7.55pm: US Grand Prix Formula 1 – Sky Sports F1.

8pm: Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.

