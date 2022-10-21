Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday
12.30pm: Mallorca Open Day 2, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
5.30pm: Benetton Treviso v Bulls, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.
7.35pm: Connacht v Scarlets, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 1.
7.45pm: Shamrock Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic, LOI Premier Division – RTÉ 2.
7.45pm: Bohemian v Finn Harps; Derry City v Shelbourne; Dundalk v Sligo Rovers; UCD v Drogheda United; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
7.45pm: Cork City v Bray Wanderers; Galway United v Longford Town; Treaty United v Wexford FC; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
7.45pm: London Irish v Gloucester, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.
7.45pm: Juventus v Empoli, Serie A – BT Sport 3.
8pm: CJ Cup Day 2, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
8pm: Ipswich Town v Derby County, League One – Sky Sports Main Event.
8pm: Ajaccio v Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 4.
Saturday
4.45am: New Zealand v Scotland, Women’s Rugby World Cup – ITV.
5am: Grand Prix of Malaysia qualifying, MotoGP – BT Sport 2.
7.05am: Canterbury v Wellington, Bunnings NPC final – Sky Sports Arena.
7.15am: France v Fiji, Women’s Rugby World Cup – ITV 4.
7.30am: Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 draw – RTÉ 2.
11.30am: Tottenham Hotspur v Man City, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Premier League.
12.30pm: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, Premier League – BT Sport 1.
12.30pm: Hearts v Celtic, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Football.
1pm: Mallorca Open Day 3, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
1pm: Zebre v Edinburgh, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.
1.15pm: Collingwood v Kangaroos, AFLW deferred coverage – TG4.
1.30pm: Live racing from Cheltenham, Doncaster and Newbury – ITV4.
2pm: Athlone Town v Cork City, U17 National LOI Cup final – LOI TV.
2pm: Shelbourne v Sligo Rovers, WNL – LOI TV.
3pm: Everton v Crystal Palace, Premier League – Premier Sports 2.
3pm: Exeter v Saracens, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 2.
3pm: Lions v Glasgow Warriors, United Rugby Championship – TG4.
4pm: DLR Waves v Treaty United, WNL – LOI TV.
5pm: AC Milan v Monza, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
5pm: Cork City v Bohemian, WNL – LOI TV.
5.05pm: Peamount United v Wexford Youths, WNL – TG4.
5.15pm: Leinster v Munster, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ 2.
5.15pm: Sharks v Ulster, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.
5.30pm: Borussia Monchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
5.30pm: Chelsea v Man United, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
7pm: Athlone Town v Galway Women’s, WNL – LOI TV.
7.35pm: Cardiff v Stormers, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.
7.45pm: Boxing live from Frankfurt (Kieran Molloy and Padraig McCrory both fighting) – TG4.
7.45pm: Fiorentina v Inter Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
8pm: Real Madrid v Sevilla, La Liga – La Liga TV.
8pm: Palatine (Carlow) v St Patrick’s (Wicklow), Leinster SFC round one – RTÉ 2.
8pm: CJ Cup Day 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
10pm: US Grand Prix Formula 1 qualifying – Sky Sports F1.
Sunday
5.45am: England v South Africa, Women’s Rugby World Cup – ITV.
7.30am: Grand Prix of Malaysia, MotoGP – BT Sport 2.
12pm: Mallorca Open Day 4, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
12pm: Swansea City v Cardiff City, Championship – Sky Sports Football.
12pm: Liverpool v Arsenal, FA Women’s Super League – BBC Two.
12.15pm: Melbourne v Essendon, AFLW deferred coverage – TG4.
2pm: Southampton v Arsenal, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
2.30pm: Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna, Dublin senior hurling final – TG4.
3pm: Dragons v Ospreys, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.
3.15pm: Real Betis v Atletico Madrid, La Liga – Premier Sports 2.
4.30pm: Kiladangan v Kilruane MacDonaghs, Tipperary senior hurling final – TG4.
4.30pm: Tottenham v Newcastle United, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
5pm: Atalanta v Lazio, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
6pm: Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns, NFL – Sky Sports NFL.
6.45pm: Brighton v Chelsea, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Football.
7.30pm: CJ Cup Day 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
7.45pm: Roma v Napoli, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
7.55pm: US Grand Prix Formula 1 – Sky Sports F1.
8pm: Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
