Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday
8am: Scottish Open Day 2 – Sky Sports Main Event & Golf.
10.30am: Sydney Swans v Western Bulldogs, AFL – BT Sport 1.
12.50pm: Tour de France, Stage 7 – Eurosport 1.
1.45pm: Wimbledon men’s singles semi-final – BBC One.
5pm: Spain v Finland, Women’s Euro 2022 – RTÉ 2 and BBC Two.
7pm: Wimbledon men’s singles semi-final – BBC Two.
7.15pm: Galway v Mayo, All-Ireland minor football final – TG4.
7.45pm: Shelbourne v Finn Harps; Drogheda United v Dundalk; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
7.45pm: Athlone Town v Bray Wanderers; Galway United v Cobh Ramblers; Treaty United v Longford Town; Waterford FC v Wexford FC; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
8pm: Germany v Denmark, Women’s Euro 2022 – RTÉ 2 and BBC One.
9pm: Barbasol Championship Day 2 – Sky Sports Golf.
Saturday
6.50am: Japan v France, Rugby Union international – Premier Sports 1.
7am: Austrian Formula 1 Grand Prix qualifying – Sky Sports F1.
7.30am: Gold Coast Suns v Richmond Tigers, AFL – BT Sport 1.
8.05am: Ireland v New Zealand, Rugby Union International – Sky Sports Main Event.
8.30am: Scottish Open Day 3 – Sky Sports Golf.
10.55am: Australia v England, Rugby Union International – Sky Sports Main Event.
12.55pm: Tour de France, Stage 8 – Eurosport 1.
1pm: Wimbledon women’s singles final – BBC One.
1.25pm: Live Racing from Newmarket, York and Ascot – ITV.
2pm: Dublin v Donegal, All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-final – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
3pm: Cavan v Westmeath, Tailteann Cup final – RTÉ 2.
3pm: Cork v Mayo, All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-final – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
4.05pm: South Africa v Wales, Rugby Union International – Sky Sports Action.
5pm: Armagh v Kerry, All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-final – TG4.
5pm: Portugal v Switzerland, Women’s Euro 2022 – BBC Sport website.
5.30pm: Derry v Galway, All-Ireland senior football semi-final – RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Arena.
7.15pm: Galway v Meath, All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-final – TG4.
8pm: Netherlands v Sweden, Women’s Euro 2022 – RTÉ 2 and BBC One.
8.10pm: Argentina v Scotland, Rugby Union International – Sky Sports Action.
9pm: Barbasol Championship Day 3 – Sky Sports Golf.
Sunday
6am: Hawthorn v Adelaide Crows, AFL – BT Sport 1.
8.30am: Scottish Open Day 4 – Sky Sports Main Event & Golf.
12.30pm: Tour de France, Stage 9 – Eurosport 1.
1pm: Wimbledon men’s singles final – BBC One.
1.55pm: Austrian Formula 1 Grand Prix – Sky Sports F1.
3.30pm: Dublin v Kerry, All-Ireland senior football semi-final – RTÉ 1 and Sky Sports Arena.
5pm: Belgium v Iceland, Women’s Euro 2022 – RTÉ 2 and BBC Two.
8pm: France v Italy, Women’s Euro 2022 – RTÉ 2 and BBC Two.
8pm: Barbasol Championship – Sky Sports Main Event & Golf.
10.10pm: The Sunday Game highlights – RTÉ 2.
