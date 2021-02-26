Here's your TV guide for this weekend of sport

Sexton, McIlroy and Fernandes all in action this weekend.

THE SIX NATIONS returns to our screens this weekend after a brief respite and Ireland fans will be focusing on tomorrow’s clash with Italy as the key item on the sporting agenda.

There’s also the meeting of Wales and England tomorrow along with the four Irish provinces all in action in the Pro14.

The Six Nations takes centre stage with Ireland’s interest focusing on Sunday afternoon’s tie at home to France.

In the Premier League schedule, it’s Chelsea against Man United on Sunday that stands out while you can also consider the WGC-Workday Championship in Florida, the latest AFLW action and the 2020 ladies football awards ceremony which will be covered on TG4.

Here’s the lot to look forward to on TV this weekend.

Friday

5.30pm: Live coverage from the Pro14 on TG4 as Connacht travel to take on Benetton.

6pm: Day two of the WGC-Workday Championship in Florida is on Sky Sports Golf.

7.30pm: Bundesliga action on BT Sport 2 as Werder Bremen play Eintracht Frankfurt.

7.45pm: The big game in the Championship sees Derby County play Nottingham Forest on Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: More Pro14 rugby live on TG4 with Munster heading away to play Cardiff and this game is also available on eir Sport 1. Meanwhile Ulster take on Ospreys at the same time and that game can be followed on eir Sport 2.

Joey Carbery is back in the Munster squad. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Saturday

12.30pm: The Premier League weekend begins with Man City playing West Ham on BT Sport 1 while Bournemouth entertain Watford in the Championship.

1.30pm: There’s live racing coverage on ITV with the feature races from Kempton Park.

2.15pm: The Six Nations weekend begins with the big one for Irish fans as Andy Farrell’s side head to Rome to take on Italy. Follow the action on Virgin Media One and ITV.

2.30pm: Leaders Bayern Munich face FC Cologne in the Bundesliga on BT Sport 2.

3pm: West Ham take on Brighton in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event while Celtic will play Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Celtic TV.

3.15pm: Barcelona are away to Sevilla on La Liga TV.

4.45pm: Back to the Six Nations action in Cardiff as Wales host England with this game available on Virgin Media One and BBC One.

5pm: Day Three of the WGC-Workday Championship in Florida is on Sky Sports Golf.

5.10pm: Coverage from the Round 5 of the AFLW is available on TG4 with plenty Irish players involved.

5.3opm: Leeds United face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event. In the Bundesliga it’s RB Leipzig against Borussia Monchengladbach on BT Sport 1.

7.15pm: TG4 will provide coverage as the Ladies Football teams of the year in the senior, intermediate and junior grades, along with the Player of the Year awards, are announced.

Sinead Goldrick in action for Dublin in the All-Ireland ladies senior final. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

7.45pm: Juventus are away to Verona in Serie A on Premier Sports 1.

8pm: The last Premier League game of the day is Newcastle United at home to Wolves on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sunday

12pm: Premier League matches to start the day see Crystal Palace face Fulham on BBC One while Leicester City take on Arsenal on BT Sport 1. Championship leaders Norwich City face Wycombe Wanderers on Sky Sports Main Event.

2pm: Full deferred coverage of another AFLW Round 5 clash is provided by TG4.

2pm: Tottenham Hotspur go up against Burnley in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event while table-toppers Inter Milan play Genoa in Serie A on Premier Sports 2.

4.30pm: Chelsea are taking on Man United in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

5pm: The final round coverage of the WGC-Workday Championship in Florida is on Sky Sports Golf.

5.30pm: Live Pro14 action on eir Sport 1 as Leinster take on Glasgow Warriors.

7.15pm: The last Premier League encounter of the day involves Sheffield United entertaining Liverpool.

Livrpool boss Jurgen Klopp. Source: PA

7.45pm: Roma play AC Milan in Serie A on Premier Sports 1.

8pm: La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid are up against Villarreal on La Liga TV.

11.15pm: Highlights from the weekend’s Six Nations games on Virgin Media Two to round off your sporting weekend.