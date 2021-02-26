BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Friday 26 February 2021
Advertisement

Here's your TV guide for this weekend of sport

Ireland fans will be focused on tomorrow’s meeting with Italy in the Six Nations.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 26 Feb 2021, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,182 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5365192
Sexton, McIlroy and Fernandes all in action this weekend.
Image: INPHO/PA
Sexton, McIlroy and Fernandes all in action this weekend.
Sexton, McIlroy and Fernandes all in action this weekend.
Image: INPHO/PA

THE SIX NATIONS returns to our screens this weekend after a brief respite and Ireland fans will be focusing on tomorrow’s clash with Italy as the key item on the sporting agenda.

There’s also the meeting of Wales and England tomorrow along with the four Irish provinces all in action in the Pro14.

The Six Nations takes centre stage with Ireland’s interest focusing on Sunday afternoon’s tie at home to France.

In the Premier League schedule, it’s Chelsea against Man United on Sunday that stands out while you can also consider the WGC-Workday Championship in Florida, the latest AFLW action and the 2020 ladies football awards ceremony which will be covered on TG4.

Here’s the lot to look forward to on TV this weekend.

Friday

5.30pm: Live coverage from the Pro14 on TG4 as Connacht travel to take on Benetton.

6pm: Day two of the WGC-Workday Championship in Florida is on Sky Sports Golf.

7.30pm:  Bundesliga action on BT Sport 2 as Werder Bremen play Eintracht Frankfurt.

7.45pm: The big game in the Championship sees Derby County play Nottingham Forest on Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: More Pro14 rugby live on TG4 with Munster heading away to play Cardiff and this game is also available on eir Sport 1. Meanwhile Ulster take on Ospreys at the same time and that game can be followed on eir Sport 2.

joey-carbery Joey Carbery is back in the Munster squad. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Saturday

12.30pm: The Premier League weekend begins with Man City playing West Ham on BT Sport 1 while Bournemouth entertain Watford in the Championship.

1.30pm: There’s live racing coverage on ITV with the feature races from Kempton Park.

2.15pm: The Six Nations weekend begins with the big one for Irish fans as Andy Farrell’s side head to Rome to take on Italy. Follow the action on Virgin Media One and ITV.

2.30pm: Leaders Bayern Munich face FC Cologne in the Bundesliga on BT Sport 2.

3pm: West Ham take on Brighton in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event while Celtic will play Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Celtic TV.

3.15pm: Barcelona are away to Sevilla on La Liga TV.

4.45pm: Back to the Six Nations action in Cardiff as Wales host England with this game available on Virgin Media One and BBC One.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

5pm: Day Three of the WGC-Workday Championship in Florida is on Sky Sports Golf.

5.10pm: Coverage from the Round 5 of the AFLW is available on TG4 with plenty Irish players involved.

5.3opm: Leeds United face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event. In the Bundesliga it’s RB Leipzig against Borussia Monchengladbach on BT Sport 1.

7.15pm: TG4 will provide coverage as the Ladies Football teams of the year in the senior, intermediate and junior grades, along with the Player of the Year awards, are announced.

sinead-goldrick Sinead Goldrick in action for Dublin in the All-Ireland ladies senior final. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

7.45pm: Juventus are away to Verona in Serie A on Premier Sports 1.

8pm: The last Premier League game of the day is Newcastle United at home to Wolves on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sunday

12pm: Premier League matches to start the day see Crystal Palace face Fulham on BBC One while Leicester City take on Arsenal on BT Sport 1. Championship leaders Norwich City face Wycombe Wanderers on Sky Sports Main Event.

2pm: Full deferred coverage of another AFLW Round 5 clash is provided by TG4.

2pm: Tottenham Hotspur go up against Burnley in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event while table-toppers Inter Milan play Genoa in Serie A on Premier Sports 2.

4.30pm: Chelsea are taking on Man United in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

5pm: The final round coverage of the WGC-Workday Championship in Florida is on Sky Sports Golf.

5.30pm: Live Pro14 action on eir Sport 1 as Leinster take on Glasgow Warriors.

7.15pm: The last Premier League encounter of the day involves Sheffield United entertaining Liverpool.

liverpool-v-everton-premier-league-anfield Livrpool boss Jurgen Klopp. Source: PA

7.45pm: Roma play AC Milan in Serie A on Premier Sports 1.

8pm: La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid are up against Villarreal on La Liga TV.

11.15pm: Highlights from the weekend’s Six Nations games on Virgin Media Two to round off your sporting weekend.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie