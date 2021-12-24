Here's your bumper TV sport guide for this Christmas

PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION in England, the big Leopardstown Racing Festival and Irish provinces in a rugby showdown.

Saturday 25 December

5pm: It’s New York Knicks against Atlanta Hawks in the NBA on Sky Sports Main Event.

5.10pm: TG4 show Cúil na Bliana 2021, a look at the 30 best hurling and Gaelic football goals this year as voted by the public.

7.30pm: Milwaukee Bucks face Boston Celtics in the NBA on Sky Sports Main Event.

9.30pm: Live NFL on Sky Sports NFL as Cleveland Browns take on Green Bay Packers.

10pm: Live NBA on Sky Sports Mix, Golden State Warriors play Phoenix Suns.

Sunday 26 December

1am: Brooklyn Nets play LA Lakers in the NBA on Sky Sports Mix.

1.15am: It’s Indianapolis Colts against Arizona Cardinals in live NFL action on Sky Sports NFL.

12.30pm: Celtic face St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership on Sky Sports Main Event.

1pm: The racing festival action from Leopardstown begins on RTÉ 2, including the Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Steeplechase. On Virgin Media One and ITV, there is racing from Kempton with the King George VI Chase the highlight.

2pm: Bristol Bears play Leicester in the Premiership Rugby on BT Sport 2.

3pm: Man City take on Leicester City in the Premier League on Premier Sports 1. It’s Hull City v Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Sky Sports Main Event.

3pm: Cardiff play Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship on Premier Sports 2.

3.50pm: TG4 are showing the Munster hurling final between Limerick and Tipperary as part of the best GAA matches of the year from 2021.

4.30pm: Bath take on Gloucester in the Premiership Rugby on BT Sport 2.

5.15pm: Ulster play Connacht in the United Rugby Championship, it’s live on TG4.

5.30pm: Aston Villa take on Chelsea in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: Brighton take on Brentford in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: Toulouse meet Stade Francais in the French Top 14 on Premier Sports 2.

8.30pm: Orlando Magic take on Miami Heat in the NBA on Sky Sports Football.

Monday 27 December

1.20am: It’s Washington Football Team against Dallas Cowboys in live NFL action on Sky Sports NFL.

12.30pm: Doncaster Rovers play Sunderland in League One on Sky Sports Main Event.

12.30pm: The World Darts Championship is live on Sky Sports Arena.

12.45pm: Live racing on ITV4 from Kempton and Chepstow, including the Welsh Grand National.

1pm: Day Two of the live racing from Leopardstown on RTÉ 2, including the Paddy Power Steeplechase.

3pm: Derby County meet West Brom in the Championship on Sky Sports Main Event.

4.10pm: Meath v Dublin is on TG4 in the All-Ireland ladies SFC final as part of the best GAA games of the year.

5pm: Harlequins face Northampton in the Premiership Rugby on BT Sport 1.

5.30pm: QPR play Bournemouth in the Championship on Sky Sports Main Event.

7pm: Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh on Premier Sports 1.

7pm: The World Darts Championship is live on Sky Sports Arena.

8pm: Newcastle United against Manchester United is the main Premier League tie and it’s on Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: Toulon play Bordeaux-Begles in the French Top 14 on Premier Sports 1.

Tuesday 28 December

1:15am: Live NFL on Sky Sports NFL as Miami Dolphins face New Orleans Saints.

12.30pm: Arsenal take on Wolves in the Premier League on Premier Sports 1 and Amazon Prime.

12.30pm: The World Darts Championship is live on Sky Sports Main Event.

1pm: Day Three of the live racing from Leopardstown on RTÉ 2, including the Grade 1 Savills Chase.

3pm: Southampton against Tottenham in the Premier League is on Premier Sports 1 and Amazon Prime, while you can also catch Crystal Palace v Norwich City and Watford v West Ham on Amazon Prime.

4.10pm: Cork v Kilkenny is on TG4 in the All-Ireland SHC semi-final as part of the best GAA games of the year.

5.30pm: Leeds United v Aston Villa in the Premier League is on Premier Sports 1 and Amazon Prime.

7pm: The World Darts Championship is live on Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: The last Premier League game of the day sees Leicester City facing Liverpool in the Premier League on Premier Sports 1 and Amazon Prime.

Wednesday 29 December

12.30pm: The World Darts Championship is live on Sky Sports Main Event.

1pm: Day Four of the live racing from Leopardstown on RTÉ 2.

4.10pm: Offaly v Roscommon is on TG4 in the All-Ireland U20FC final as part of the best GAA games of the year.

7pm: The World Darts Championship is live on Sky Sports Arena.

7.30pm: Chelsea take on Brighton in the Premier League on Premier Sports 1 and Amazon Prime.

7.45pm: Aberdeen against Rangers in the Scottish Premiership is on Sky Sports Main Event. You can watch Championship games on Sky Sports Red Button – Birmingham City v Peterborough and Sheffield United v Hull City.

8.15pm: Brentford play Man City in the Premier League on Amazon Prime.

9.25pm: ‘Rachael Blackmore – A Grand Year’ – RTÉ’s documentary that looks at the Tipperary jockey’s incredible year of racing achievements.

Thursday 30 December

12.30pm: The World Darts Championship is live on Sky Sports Main Event.

3.25pm: Tyrone v Kerry is on TG4 in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final as part of the best GAA games of the year.

7pm: The World Darts Championship is live on Sky Sports Arena.

7.30pm: Everton face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Amazon Prime.

7.45pm: Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield Town is the Championship game covered on Sky Sports Football.

8.15pm: Man United take on Burnley in the Premier League on Premier Sports 1 and Amazon Prime.

9pm: Primeira Liga action from Portugal on BT Sport 3 as FC Porto play Benfica.

9.20pm: ’Eamonn Ryan: An Máistir’ – a documentary on TG4 that looks back at the life of the legendary Cork GAA manager.

