Here's your TV guide for this weekend of sport

Some of the stars in action this weekend.

AFTER LAST WEEKEND’S blockbuster menu, there is a natural drop off in major events over the next few days but still plenty of sporting interest to tune into on TV.

The Ireland women’s team take on France in the Six Nations on Saturday while there’s Irish interest in the AFLW Grand Final.

The FA Cup semi-finals are the main English soccer focus, Barcelona play in the Copa Del Rey final while Celtic take on Rangers in the Scottish Cup.

There’s also SSE Airtricity League Premier Division action while Shane Lowry plays in the RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour.

Here’s the guide to take it all in.

Friday

9.30am: The first Formula 1 practice sesson from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy is on Sky Sports F1 with the second session later on the same channel at 1.15pm

11am: Live AFL action on BT Sport 1 as Collingwood, the club of Cork’s Mark Keane, play West Coast Eagles.

11am: In cycling the Tour of Turkey Stage 6 is on Eurosport while at 1pm the Tour of Valencia Stage 3 is covered.

5.45pm: Waterford v Bohemians on the Premier Division is on WATCHLOI.

Georgie Kelly in action for Bohemians last week. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

6pm: Reading take on Cardiff City in the Championship on Sky Sports Main Event.

7.30pm: Bundesliga action as second-placed RB Leipzig play Hoffenheim on BT Sport 2.

7.45pm: Derry City v Drogheda United in the Premier Division is live on RTÉ 2.

7.45pm: Northampton play London Irish in the Gallagher Premiership Rugby on BT Sport 1.

8pm: Day Two of the RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour is on Sky Sports Golf.

8pm: Everton play Tottenham in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

Everton captain Seamus Coleman. Source: PA

Saturday

10am: The opening session of the World Snooker Championship first day is on Eurosport.

11am: The Tour of Turkey Stage 7 in cycling is on Eurosport with the Tour of Valencia Stage 4 at 1pm.

12pm: The qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy is live on Sky Sports F1.

12.30pm: Newcastle United v West Ham in the Premier League is on Sky Sports Main Event.

1.15pm: More coverage of the first day of the World Snooker Championship is on BBC One. Later at 4pm the afternoon session is on BBC Two. You can also watch the action on Eurosport.

2.15pm: Ireland play France in the Women’s Six Nations on RTÉ 2.

Eimear Considine celebrates after scoring try for Ireland last week. Source: Robbie Stephenson/INPHO

2.30pm: It’s 1st against 3rd in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich play Wolfsburg on BT Sport ESPN.

4pm: Rangers v Celtic in the Scottish Cup is on Premier Sports 1.

5pm: Day Three of the RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour is on Sky Sports Golf.

5pm: Scotland take on Italy in the Women’s Six Nations on the BBC Red Button.

5.10pm: Full deferred coverage of the AFLW Grand Final on TG4 with Orla O’Dwyer and Ailis Considine providing the Irish interest as the Adelaide Crows play the Brisbane Lions.

5.30pm: Chelsea v Man City in the FA Cup semi-final is on BBC One.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola celebrating with his players this week. Source: PA

6pm: Three Premier Division games on WATCHLOI – Dundalk v St Pat’s, Shamrock Rovers v Longford Town and Sligo Rovers v Finn Harps.

8pm: Norwich City play Bournemouth in the Championship on Sky Sports Football.

8.15pm: Wolves play Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

8.30pm: Barcelona go up against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa Del Rey final on Premier Sports 1.

Sunday

10am: The opening session of the World Snooker Championship Day Two is on Eurosport.

11am: The Tour of Turkey Stage 8 in cycling is on Eurosport with the Tour of Valencia Stage 5 later at 4pm.

11.30am: AC Milan face Genoa in Serie A on Premier Sports 1.

12pm: Paris Saint-Germain v St Etienne in Ligue 1 is on BT Sport ESPN.

12.30pm: Live MotoGP action from the Portugal Grand Prix on BT Sport 2.

1.15pm: Live racing on ITV1 from Ayr, including the Scottish Grand National at 3.35pm, and Newbury.

1.30pm: Arsenal take on Fulham in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

1.50pm: Live racing on TG4 from Tramore and Dundalk.

1.55pm: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is live on Sky Sports F1 from Italy.

2pm: The World Snooker Championship afternoon session of the second day is on BBC Two.

2pm: It’s Juventus against Atalanta on Premier Sports 2 in Serie A.

3pm: Bath play Leicester in the Gallagher Premiership Rugby on BT Sport 3.

3.15pm: Atletico Madrid v Eibar on La Liga TV.

4pm: Manchester United face Burnley in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Source: PA

5pm: The final round of the RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour is on Sky Sports Golf.

6.30pm: Leicester City meet Southampton in the FA Cup semi-final on BT Sport 1.

7.45pm: Napoli v Inter Milan in Serie A is on Premier Sports 1.

8pm: Getafe take on Real Madrid on La Liga TV.

