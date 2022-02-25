Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Dublin, Liverpool and Ireland all in this weekend's sporting spotlight.

Dublin, Liverpool and Ireland all in this weekend's sporting spotlight.

Friday

12pm: Honda Classic Round 2 on PGA Tour, live early coverage – Sky Sports Main Event.

5.30pm: Zebre v Bulls, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

5.45pm: AC Milan v Udinese, Serie A – BT Sport 2.

7pm: England v Wales, Six Nations U20s – BBC Sports website, S4C.

7pm: Honda Classic Round 2 on PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

7.30pm: Hoffenheim v VFB Stuttgart, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.

7.35pm: Leinster v Emirates Lions, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1 and TG4.

7.45pm: Derry City v Shamrock Rovers, LOI Premier Division – RTÉ 2.

7.45pm: Worcester v Harlequins, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.

8pm: Ireland v Italy, Six Nations U20s – Virgin Media Two.

8pm: Scotland v France, Six Nations U20s – BBC iPlayer.

8pm: Southampton v Norwich City, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: Genoa v Inter Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 2.

10.30pm: Bellator 275 MMA Event, 3Arena Dublin – Virgin Media Two.

Saturday

11.45am: Honda Classic Round 3 on PGA Tour, live early coverage – Sky Sports Golf.

12.30pm: Blackburn Rovers v QPR, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.

12.30pm: Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur – BT Sport 1.

1pm: Connacht v Stormers, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2.

1pm: Racing from Kempton, Lingfield and Newcastle – ITV.

1.45pm: AFLW highlights – TG4.

2.15pm: Scotland v France, Guinness Six Nations – Virgin Media One and BBC One.

Advertisement

3pm: Man United v Watford, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.

3.05pm: Benetton Treviso v Sharks, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.

4.45pm: England v Wales, Guinness Six Nations – RTÉ 2 and ITV.

4.45pm: Suttonians v Galwegians, Women’s Rugby AIL division conference final – TG4.

5pm: Empoli v Juventus, Serie A – BT Sport 2.

5pm: Down v Roscommon, Division 2 football league – BBC NI Sport Online and GAA GO.

5pm: Tipperary v Dublin, Division 1 hurling league – GAA GO.

5.30pm: Everton v Man City, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

5.30pm: Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.

5.30pm: Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid, La Liga – Premier Sports 2.

6pm: Honda Classic Round 3 on PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

7.30pm: Donegal v Tyrone, Division 1 football league – RTÉ 2.

7.30pm: Blackrock College v Railway Union, Women’s Rugby AIL division final – TG4.

8pm: Live Fight Night: Josh Taylor v Jack Catterrall – Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: Brive v Toulon, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 1.

8pm: Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo, La Liga – La Liga TV.

8pm: Paris Saint-Germain v St Etienne, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 1.

11pm: Inter Miami v Chicago Fire, MLS – Sky Sports Main Event.

Sunday

11am: AFLW highlights – TG4.

11,45am: Honda Classic Round 4 on PGA Tour, live early coverage – Sky Sports Golf.

12pm: Hibernian v Celtic, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.

12pm: Liverpool v Arsenal, FA Women’s Cup – RTÉ News Channel.

12.30pm: Man Utd v Man City, FA Women’s Cup – BBC Two.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

1pm: Villarreal v Espanyol, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.

1pm: Northampton v Exeter, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.

1.45pm: Kildare v Dublin, Division 1 football league – TG4.

2pm: West Ham v Wolves, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

2pm: Galway v Wexford, Division 1 hurling league – TG4 app (Deferred coverage on TG4 at 5.35pm).

3pm: Ireland v Italy, Guinness Six Nations – Virgin Media One and ITV.

3.45pm: Limerick v Cork, Division 1 hurling league – TG4.

4.30pm: Chelsea v Liverpool, Carabao Cup final – Sky Sports Main Event.

4.30pm: FC Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga – Sky Sports NFL.

4.30pm: Montpellier v Stade Francais, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 2.

5pm: Spezia v Roma, Serie A – BT Sport 1.

7pm: Six Nations weekend highlights – Virgin Media Two.

7.20pm: Six Nations highlights, Ireland v Italy – RTÉ 2.

7.30pm: Honda Classic Round 4 on PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

7.45pm: Lyon v Lille, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 2.

7.45pm: Lazio v Napoli, Serie A – BT Sport 1.

8pm: Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 2.

8pm: Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao, La Liga – La Liga TV.

9.30pm: Allianz League Sunday GAA highlights – RTÉ 2.

10pm: LA Galaxy v New York City FC, MLS – Sky Sports Football.

Gavan Casey is joined by Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella to look ahead to Italy, chat about the provinces’ latest signings, and remember ‘Inga the Winga’.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud