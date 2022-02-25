Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Friday 25 February 2022
Advertisement

Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Get stuck into this lot over the weekend.

By The42 Team Friday 25 Feb 2022, 7:30 AM
54 minutes ago 1,126 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5692830
Dublin, Liverpool and Ireland all in this weekend's sporting spotlight.
Image: INPHO-Alamy
Dublin, Liverpool and Ireland all in this weekend's sporting spotlight.
Dublin, Liverpool and Ireland all in this weekend's sporting spotlight.
Image: INPHO-Alamy

Friday

12pm: Honda Classic Round 2 on PGA Tour, live early coverage – Sky Sports Main Event.

5.30pm: Zebre v Bulls, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

5.45pm: AC Milan v Udinese, Serie A – BT Sport 2.

7pm: England v Wales, Six Nations U20s – BBC Sports website, S4C.

7pm: Honda Classic Round 2 on PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

7.30pm: Hoffenheim v VFB Stuttgart, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.

7.35pm: Leinster v Emirates Lions, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1 and TG4.

7.45pm: Derry City v Shamrock Rovers, LOI Premier Division – RTÉ 2.

7.45pm: Worcester v Harlequins, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.

8pm: Ireland v Italy, Six Nations U20s – Virgin Media Two.

8pm: Scotland v France, Six Nations U20s – BBC iPlayer.

8pm: Southampton v Norwich City, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: Genoa v Inter Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 2.

10.30pm: Bellator 275 MMA Event, 3Arena Dublin – Virgin Media Two.

Saturday

11.45am: Honda Classic Round 3 on PGA Tour, live early coverage – Sky Sports Golf.

12.30pm: Blackburn Rovers v QPR, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.

12.30pm: Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur – BT Sport 1.

1pm: Connacht v Stormers, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2.

1pm: Racing from Kempton, Lingfield and Newcastle – ITV.

1.45pm: AFLW highlights – TG4.

2.15pm: Scotland v France, Guinness Six Nations – Virgin Media One and BBC One.

3pm: Man United v Watford, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.

3.05pm: Benetton Treviso v Sharks, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.

4.45pm: England v Wales, Guinness Six Nations – RTÉ 2 and ITV.

4.45pm: Suttonians v Galwegians, Women’s Rugby AIL division conference final – TG4.

5pm: Empoli v Juventus, Serie A – BT Sport 2.

5pm: Down v Roscommon, Division 2 football league – BBC NI Sport Online and GAA GO.

5pm: Tipperary v Dublin, Division 1 hurling league – GAA GO.

5.30pm: Everton v Man City, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

5.30pm: Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.

5.30pm: Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid, La Liga – Premier Sports 2.

6pm: Honda Classic Round 3 on PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

7.30pm: Donegal v Tyrone, Division 1 football league – RTÉ 2.

7.30pm: Blackrock College v Railway Union, Women’s Rugby AIL division final – TG4.

8pm: Live Fight Night: Josh Taylor v Jack Catterrall – Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: Brive v Toulon, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 1.

8pm: Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo, La Liga – La Liga TV.

8pm: Paris Saint-Germain v St Etienne, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 1.

11pm: Inter Miami v Chicago Fire, MLS – Sky Sports Main Event.

Sunday

11am: AFLW highlights – TG4.

11,45am: Honda Classic Round 4 on PGA Tour, live early coverage – Sky Sports Golf.

12pm: Hibernian v Celtic, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.

12pm: Liverpool v Arsenal, FA Women’s Cup – RTÉ News Channel.

12.30pm: Man Utd v Man City, FA Women’s Cup – BBC Two.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

1pm: Villarreal v Espanyol, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.

1pm: Northampton v Exeter, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.

1.45pm: Kildare v Dublin, Division 1 football league – TG4.

2pm: West Ham v Wolves, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

2pm: Galway v Wexford, Division 1 hurling league – TG4 app (Deferred coverage on TG4 at 5.35pm).

3pm: Ireland v Italy, Guinness Six Nations – Virgin Media One and ITV.

3.45pm: Limerick v Cork, Division 1 hurling league – TG4.

4.30pm: Chelsea v Liverpool, Carabao Cup final – Sky Sports Main Event.

4.30pm: FC Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga – Sky Sports NFL.

4.30pm: Montpellier v Stade Francais, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 2.

5pm: Spezia v Roma, Serie A – BT Sport 1.

7pm: Six Nations weekend highlights – Virgin Media Two.

7.20pm: Six Nations highlights, Ireland v Italy – RTÉ 2.

7.30pm: Honda Classic Round 4 on PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

7.45pm: Lyon v Lille, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 2.

7.45pm: Lazio v Napoli, Serie A – BT Sport 1.

8pm: Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 2. 

8pm: Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao, La Liga – La Liga TV.

9.30pm: Allianz League Sunday GAA highlights – RTÉ 2.

10pm: LA Galaxy v New York City FC, MLS – Sky Sports Football.

Gavan Casey is joined by Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella to look ahead to Italy, chat about the provinces’ latest signings, and remember ‘Inga the Winga’.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie