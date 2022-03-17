Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 17 March 2022
Advertisement

Here's your TV guide for the live sport on this Bank Holiday weekend

Plenty to enjoy watching over the next few days.

By The42 Team Thursday 17 Mar 2022, 7:30 AM
53 minutes ago 1,249 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5713789

THE CONCLUSION OF the Cheltenham Festival and the last round of the Six Nations.

A full round of GAA football and hurling league games, along with the ladies football league semi-finals, and today’s Hogan and Croke Cup deciders.

The quarter-finals in the FA Cup, a Louth derby in the LOI Premier Division and El Clasico in Spain. 

The start of the new Formula 1 season and the Valspar Championship on the PGA Tour in golf.

There’s a hectic programme of sport on TV over the next few days, here’s the schedule to enjoy:

Thursday

11am: Steyn City Golf Championship Day 1 – Sky Sports Main Event.

1pm: Cheltenham Festival Day 3 – Virgin Media One and ITV.

2pm: St Brendan’s Killarney v Naas CBS, Hogan Cup final – TG4.

3.30pm: Valspar Championship Day 1, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.

4pm: Ardscoil Rís v St Kieran’s Kilkenny, Croke Cup final – TG4.

a-general-view-of-croke-park Croke Park hosts the schools finals. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

5.45pm: Galatasaray v Barcelona, Europa League – Virgin Media Two.

5.45pm: Crevna Zvezda v Rangers, Europa League – BT Sport 3.

5.45pm: Rennes v Leicester City, Europa Conference League – BT Sport ESPN.

6pm: Valspar Championship Day 1, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

7pm: Cheltenham Day 3 highlights – Virgin Media Three.

7.45pm: Everton v Newcastle United, Premier League – Amazon Prime Video.

manager-of-everton-frank-lampard-looks-on-after-his-side-go-2-0-behind-tottenham-hotspur-v-everton-premier-league-tottenham-hotspur-stadium-london-uk-7th-march-2022editorial-use-only-data Frank Lampard Source: Alamy Stock Photo

8pm: West Ham v Sevilla, Europa League – Virgin Media Two.

Friday

8.30am: St Kilda v Collingwood, AFL – BT Sport ESPN.

10.30am: Steyn City Golf Championship Day 2 – Sky Sports Main Event.

12.50pm: Cheltenham Festival Day 3 – Virgin Media One and ITV.

3pm: Treaty United v Cork City, LOI First Division – LOI TV.

5pm: UCD v Bohemian, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

5.10pm: Bulls v Scarlets, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.

6pm: Valspar Championship Day 2, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

7pm: Cheltenham Day 4 highlights – Virgin Media Three.

7.35pm: Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

7.45pm: Drogheda United v Dundalk, LOI Premier Division – RTÉ 2.

stephen-odonnell Dundalk boss Stephen O'Donnell. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

7.45pm: Derry City v St Patrick’s Athletic and Shelbourne v Finn Harps, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

7.45pm: Cobh Ramblers v Bray Wanderers; Athlone Town v Galway United; Wexford FC v Longford Town, LOI First Division – LOI TV.

7.45pm: Newcastle v Leicester Tigers, Premiership Rugby Cup – BT Sport 2.

8pm: Wolves v Leeds United, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

Saturday

9am: Brisbane v Port Adelaide, AFL – BT Sport 2.

10.30am: Steyn City Golf Championship Day 3 – Sky Sports Main Event.

12pm: Lions v Munster, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2.

12.30pm: Derby County v Coventry City, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.

12.30pm: Sheffield United v Barnsley, Championship – Sky Sports Red Button.

12.30pm: Arsenal v Aston Villa, Premier League – BT Sport 1.

1pm: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 ladies football semi-final – TG4.

hannah-tyrell Dublin's Hannah Tyrell. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

2pm: Down v Kerry, Division 2 hurling league – BBC iPlayer and NI Sport site.

2.15pm: Wales v Italy, Guinness Six Nations – RTÉ 2 and BBC One.

2.45pm: Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix qualifying – Sky Sports Main Event.

3pm: Mayo v Meath, Division 1 ladies football semi-final – TG4.

3pm: Celtic v Ross County, Scottish Premiership – Celtic TV.

4.30pm: Sharks v Zebre, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.

4.45pm: Ireland v Scotland, Six Nations – Virgin Media One and ITV.

4.45pm: AFLW highlights – TG4.

5pm: Inter Milan v Fiorentina, Serie A – BT Sport 3.

5pm: Cork City v Sligo Rovers, WNL – LOI TV.

5.15pm: Middlesbrough v Chelsea, FA Cup quarter-final – BBC One.

5.30pm: Bayern Munich v Union Berlin, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.

5.45pm: Tyrone v Mayo, Division 1 football league – RTÉ 2.

6pm: Bohemian v Wexford Youths; Peamount United v Treaty United; Galway Women’s v DLR Waves, WNL – LOI TV.

6.05pm: Valspar Championship Day 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

7pm: Athlone Town v Shelbourne, WNL – LOI TV.

7.45pm: Cagliari v AC Milan, Serie A – BT Sport ESPN.

8pm: Rayo Vallecano v Atletico Madrid, La Liga – La Liga TV.

8pm: France v England, Guinness Six Nations – RTÉ 2 and ITV.

Sunday

7am: MotoGP, Grand Prix of Indonesia, BT Sport 2.

8.30am: West Coast Eagles v Gold Coast Suns, AFL – BT Sport 1.

11am: AFLW highlights – TG4.

12pm: Stormers v Cardiff, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

12pm: Monaco v Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 2.

12pm: Dundee v Rangers, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.

12.30pm: Crystal Palace v Everton, ITV – FA Cup quarter-final. 

1.45pm: Kilkenny v Waterford, Division 1 hurling league – TG4.

2pm: Armagh v Kerry, Division 1 football league – TG4 app (Deferred coverage on TG4 at 5.35pm).

2pm: Juventus v Salernitana, Serie A – BT Sport 2.

2.30pm: RB Leipzig v Frankfurt, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.

2.55pm: Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix – Sky Sports Main Event.

3pm: Southampton v Man City, FA Cup quarter-final – BBC One.

3.45pm: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league – TG4.

4.30pm: Tottenham v West Ham, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

5pm: Roma v Lazio, Serie A – BT Sport 2. 

5pm: Ireland v Scotland, U20 Six Nations – Virgin Media Two.

6pm: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, FA Cup quarter-final – ITV.

8th-march-2022-anfield-liverpool-england-champions-league-football-liverpool-versus-inter-milan-liverpool-manager-jurgen-klopp-watches-his-players-warming-up Jurgen Klopp. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

6.30pm: FC Cologne v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.

7pm: Valspar Championship Day 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: Real Madrid v Barcelona, La Liga – Premier Sports 1. 

9.30pm: Allianz League Sunday GAA highlights – RTÉ 2.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie