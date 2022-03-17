Here's your TV guide for the live sport on this Bank Holiday weekend

THE CONCLUSION OF the Cheltenham Festival and the last round of the Six Nations.

A full round of GAA football and hurling league games, along with the ladies football league semi-finals, and today’s Hogan and Croke Cup deciders.

The quarter-finals in the FA Cup, a Louth derby in the LOI Premier Division and El Clasico in Spain.

The start of the new Formula 1 season and the Valspar Championship on the PGA Tour in golf.

There’s a hectic programme of sport on TV over the next few days, here’s the schedule to enjoy:

Thursday

11am: Steyn City Golf Championship Day 1 – Sky Sports Main Event.

1pm: Cheltenham Festival Day 3 – Virgin Media One and ITV.

2pm: St Brendan’s Killarney v Naas CBS, Hogan Cup final – TG4.

3.30pm: Valspar Championship Day 1, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.

4pm: Ardscoil Rís v St Kieran’s Kilkenny, Croke Cup final – TG4.

Croke Park hosts the schools finals. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

5.45pm: Galatasaray v Barcelona, Europa League – Virgin Media Two.

5.45pm: Crevna Zvezda v Rangers, Europa League – BT Sport 3.

5.45pm: Rennes v Leicester City, Europa Conference League – BT Sport ESPN.

6pm: Valspar Championship Day 1, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

7pm: Cheltenham Day 3 highlights – Virgin Media Three.

7.45pm: Everton v Newcastle United, Premier League – Amazon Prime Video.

Frank Lampard Source: Alamy Stock Photo

8pm: West Ham v Sevilla, Europa League – Virgin Media Two.

Friday

8.30am: St Kilda v Collingwood, AFL – BT Sport ESPN.

10.30am: Steyn City Golf Championship Day 2 – Sky Sports Main Event.

12.50pm: Cheltenham Festival Day 3 – Virgin Media One and ITV.

3pm: Treaty United v Cork City, LOI First Division – LOI TV.

5pm: UCD v Bohemian, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

5.10pm: Bulls v Scarlets, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.

6pm: Valspar Championship Day 2, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

7pm: Cheltenham Day 4 highlights – Virgin Media Three.

7.35pm: Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

7.45pm: Drogheda United v Dundalk, LOI Premier Division – RTÉ 2.

Dundalk boss Stephen O'Donnell. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

7.45pm: Derry City v St Patrick’s Athletic and Shelbourne v Finn Harps, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

7.45pm: Cobh Ramblers v Bray Wanderers; Athlone Town v Galway United; Wexford FC v Longford Town, LOI First Division – LOI TV.

7.45pm: Newcastle v Leicester Tigers, Premiership Rugby Cup – BT Sport 2.

8pm: Wolves v Leeds United, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

Saturday

9am: Brisbane v Port Adelaide, AFL – BT Sport 2.

10.30am: Steyn City Golf Championship Day 3 – Sky Sports Main Event.

12pm: Lions v Munster, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2.

12.30pm: Derby County v Coventry City, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.

12.30pm: Sheffield United v Barnsley, Championship – Sky Sports Red Button.

12.30pm: Arsenal v Aston Villa, Premier League – BT Sport 1.

1pm: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 ladies football semi-final – TG4.

Dublin's Hannah Tyrell. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

2pm: Down v Kerry, Division 2 hurling league – BBC iPlayer and NI Sport site.

2.15pm: Wales v Italy, Guinness Six Nations – RTÉ 2 and BBC One.

2.45pm: Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix qualifying – Sky Sports Main Event.

3pm: Mayo v Meath, Division 1 ladies football semi-final – TG4.

3pm: Celtic v Ross County, Scottish Premiership – Celtic TV.

4.30pm: Sharks v Zebre, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.

4.45pm: Ireland v Scotland, Six Nations – Virgin Media One and ITV.

4.45pm: AFLW highlights – TG4.

5pm: Inter Milan v Fiorentina, Serie A – BT Sport 3.

5pm: Cork City v Sligo Rovers, WNL – LOI TV.

5.15pm: Middlesbrough v Chelsea, FA Cup quarter-final – BBC One.

5.30pm: Bayern Munich v Union Berlin, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.

5.45pm: Tyrone v Mayo, Division 1 football league – RTÉ 2.

6pm: Bohemian v Wexford Youths; Peamount United v Treaty United; Galway Women’s v DLR Waves, WNL – LOI TV.

6.05pm: Valspar Championship Day 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.

7pm: Athlone Town v Shelbourne, WNL – LOI TV.

7.45pm: Cagliari v AC Milan, Serie A – BT Sport ESPN.

8pm: Rayo Vallecano v Atletico Madrid, La Liga – La Liga TV.

8pm: France v England, Guinness Six Nations – RTÉ 2 and ITV.

Sunday

7am: MotoGP, Grand Prix of Indonesia, BT Sport 2.

8.30am: West Coast Eagles v Gold Coast Suns, AFL – BT Sport 1.

11am: AFLW highlights – TG4.

12pm: Stormers v Cardiff, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

12pm: Monaco v Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 2.

12pm: Dundee v Rangers, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.

12.30pm: Crystal Palace v Everton, ITV – FA Cup quarter-final.

1.45pm: Kilkenny v Waterford, Division 1 hurling league – TG4.

2pm: Armagh v Kerry, Division 1 football league – TG4 app (Deferred coverage on TG4 at 5.35pm).

2pm: Juventus v Salernitana, Serie A – BT Sport 2.

2.30pm: RB Leipzig v Frankfurt, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.

2.55pm: Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix – Sky Sports Main Event.

3pm: Southampton v Man City, FA Cup quarter-final – BBC One.

3.45pm: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league – TG4.

4.30pm: Tottenham v West Ham, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

5pm: Roma v Lazio, Serie A – BT Sport 2.

5pm: Ireland v Scotland, U20 Six Nations – Virgin Media Two.

6pm: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, FA Cup quarter-final – ITV.

Jurgen Klopp. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

6.30pm: FC Cologne v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.

7pm: Valspar Championship Day 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: Real Madrid v Barcelona, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.

9.30pm: Allianz League Sunday GAA highlights – RTÉ 2.

