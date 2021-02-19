Here's your TV guide for this weekend of sport

THE SIX NATIONS has taken a break this weekend but there’s still plenty to get stuck into on the rugby front with all four provinces in action over the next couple of nights.

We’ve also got the GAA All-Star awards tomorrow night and the finals in the Australian Open.

While there’s the usual packed schedule of soccer action with Wolves playing Leeds tonight, the Merseyside derby on Saturday and the Milan derby on Sunday which will have big ramifications for the Serie A title race.

Here’s what’s in store for your weekend TV sporting schedule.

Friday

8.30am: It’s the second men’s semi-final in the Australian Open live on Eurosport with Daniil Medvedev playing Stefanos Tsitsipas.

7pm: It’s Day Two of the Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour from California, live on Sky Sports Golf.

7.35pm: TG4 have live action in the Pro14 as Leinster travel to Rodney Parade to take on the Dragons, a game also on eir Sport 1. Ulster play Glasgow Warriors at the same time with eir Sport 2 showing that game.

Ulster's John Cooney Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

7.45pm: The Championship game on is Watford against Derby County on Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: Wolves play Leeds United in the night’s Premier League match with BT Sport 1 showing this one.

Saturday

8.30am: Catch the women’s final of the Australian Open with third seed Naomi Osaka taking on 22nd seed Jennifer Brady.

12.30pm: The early game in the Premier League sees Southampton play Chelsea on BT Sport 1 while the Championship sees Coventry City take on Brentford.

1.25pm: Virgin Media One have live racing coverage with the feature race at 3.35pm at Ascot as the Grade One Betfair Chase takes place.

2.30pm: Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich are away to third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt on BT Sport 3.

3pm: Burnley meet West Brom in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier Sports 1.

3.15pm: Table-toppers Atletico Madrid face Levante on La Liga TV.

5.10pm: This week’s AFLW game covered on TG4 is Collingwood against North Melbourne with Irish players involved.

5.30pm: The Merseyside derby takes centre stage in the Premier League with Liverpool hosting Everton on Sky Sports Main Event while in the Bundesliga on BT Sport 2 it is Borussia Dortmund away to Schalke.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

6pm: The third round of the Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf have all the action.

6.30pm: The 2020 PwC GAA All-Star awards are on RTÉ One with the Player of the Year honours also set to be announced.

Dublin football stars Brian Fenton, Ciaran Kilkenny and John Small. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

7.35pm: It’s Munster away to Edinburgh in Murrayfield on eir Sport 1 in the Pro14 Connacht play Cardiff Blues in the Pro14 on TG4 from the Sportsground.

8pm: Real Madrid take on Real Valladolid on La Liga TV while Fulham face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sunday

8.30am: Defending champion Novak Djokovic puts his title on the line in the men’s final of the Australian Open on Eurosport.

12pm: West Ham play Tottenham in the day’s opening Premier League game, watch it on Sky Sports Main Event.

1pm: Barcelona take on Cadiz on La Liga TV.

2pm: The Milan derby is in the spotlight on Premier Sports 1 with the top two facing each other, Inter a point ahead of AC at present.

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku Source: Francesco Scaccianoce

2.05pm: Aston Villa take on Leicester City in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

4.30pm: More Premier League action as the dominant league leaders Man City travel to face Arsenal, again it’s Sky Sports Main Event where you’ll find this one.

Arteta against Guardiola in the Premier League on Sunday. Source: PA

6pm: Sky Sports Golf have the final round coverage of the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational.

7pm: Man United play Newcastle United in the last Premier League game of the weekend as BT Sport 1 show it.

7.30pm: In Scotland it’s Celtic away to Ross County in the Scottish Premiership on Sky Sports Main Event.

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey take the fine-tooth comb to Ireland’s defeat to France and get to the bottom of their issues on both sides of the ball:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud