Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday

10am: World Snooker Championship, Day 14 morning session…(1pm afternoon session and 7pm evening session) – BBC Two & Eurosport.

10.45am: Reds v Chiefs, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Main Event.

11.10am: West Coast Eagles v Richmond, AFL – BT Sport 1.

1pm: Catalunya Championship Day Two, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

1pm: Western Force v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Main Event.

1.10pm: Racing from Newmarket and Goodwood – ITV 4.

2.30pm: Tour De Romandie, Stage 3 – Eurosport.

4pm: Punchestown Festival Racing, Day 4 – RTÉ 2.

6pm: Mexico Open Day Two, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

6pm: Bulls v Glasgow Warriors, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

7.35pm: Munster v Cardiff, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 2.

7.45pm: Northampton v Harlequins, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 2.

7.45pm: Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers, LOI Premier Division – RTÉ 2.

7.45pm: Bohemian v UCD, Bray Wanderers v Cobh Ramblers, Dundalk v Drogheda United, St Pat’s v Derry City – LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

7.45pm: Athlone Town v Wexford FC, Cork City v Longford Town, Treaty United v Galway United, Finn Harps v Shelbourne (8pm) – LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

7.45pm: QPR v Sheffield United, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: Strasbourg v Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 2.

11.30pm: Palos Verdes Championship Day Two, LPGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

Saturday

5.35am: Fijian Drua v Highlanders, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Arena

7.35am: Melbourne v Hawthorn, AFL – BT Sport 3.

8.05am: Waratahs v Crusaders, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Arena.

10am: World Snooker Championship semi-finals, morning session – BBC Two & Eurosport.

10.25am: St Kilda v Port Adelaide, AFL – BT Sport ESPN.

10.45am: Melbourne Rebels v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Arena.

11am: MotoGP, Grand Prix of Spain qualifying – BT Sport 2.

11.30am: Man City v Brighton, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Premier League.

12.30pm: Newcastle v Liverpool, Premier League – BT Sport 1.

1pm: Tour De Romandie, Stage 4 – Eurosport.

1pm: Catalunya Championship Day Three, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

1pm: Lions v Benetton Treviso, United Rugby Championship – TG4 & Premier Sports 2.

1pm: Peamount United v Bohemian, WNL – LOI TV.

1.30pm: Racing from Newmarket, Goodwood and Thirsk – ITV 1.

2pm: Shelbourne v Treaty United, WNL – LOI TV.

2.15pm: France v England, Women’s Six Nations – BBC Two.

3pm: Gloucester v Bath, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 3.

3pm: Aston Villa v Norwich, Premier League – Premier Sports 2.

3.05pm: Sharks v Connacht, United Rugby Championship – TG4.

4pm: DLR Waves v Cork City, WNL – LOI TV.

4.30pm: World Snooker Championship semi-finals, afternoon session – BBC Two & Eurosport.

4.30pm: Monaghan v Down, Ulster senior football championship – Sky Sports Arena.

5pm: Wolfsburg v Barcelona, Women’s Champions League semi-final second leg – DAZN YouTube.

5.15pm: Stormers v Leinster, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ 2.

5.30pm: Mexico Open Day Three, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

5.30pm: Leeds United v Man City, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

6pm: Galway Women’s v Wexford Youths, WNL – LOI TV.

6.30pm: Dublin v Wexford, Leinster senior football championship – Sky Sports Arena.

7pm: World Snooker Championship semi-finals, evening session – BBC Two & Eurosport.

7pm: Athlone Town v Sligo Rovers, WNL – LOI TV.

7.35pm: Edinburgh v Ulster, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

8pm: Ireland v Scotland, Women’s Six Nations – RTÉ 2.

8pm: Toulouse v La Rochelle, French Top 14 – Free Sports.

8pm: Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid, La Liga – La Liga TV.

8pm: PSG v Lyon, Women’s Champions League semi-final second leg – DAZN YouTube.

11pm: Palos Verdes Championship Day Three, LPGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

Sunday

3am: Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano – DAZN.

5am: Brumbies v Hurricanes, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Mix.

6.20am: Western Bulldogs v Essendon, AFL – BT Sport 3.

11.30am: Juventus v Venezia, Serie A – BT Sport 1.

12pm: Celtic v Rangers, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.

12pm: Catalunya Championship Day Four, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

12.30pm: Moto GP, Grand Prix of Spain – BT Sport 2.

12.45pm: Tour De Romandie, Stage 5 – Eurosport.

1pm: World Snooker Championship final, opening session – BBC Two & Eurosport.

1.30pm: Racing from Newmarket, Hamilton and Salisbury – ITV 1.

2pm: Galway v Kilkenny, Leinster senior hurling championship – RTÉ 2.

2pm: Cork v Clare, Munster senior hurling championship – GAAGO.

2pm: Everton v Chelsea, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

2pm: AC Milan v Fiorentina, Serie A – BT Sport ESPN.

2.15pm: Arsenal v Aston Villa, FA Women’s Super League – BBC One.

2.45pm: Clontarf v Terenure College, Division 1A All-Ireland league final – TG4.

3pm: London Irish v Wasps, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.

4pm: Tyrone v Derry, Ulster senior football championship – RTÉ 2 & BBC Northern Ireland.

4.30pm: Mexico Open Day Four, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

4.30pm: West Ham v Arsenal, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

6.45pm: Birmingham City v Chelsea, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event.

7pm: World Snooker Championship final, second session – BBC Two & Eurosport.

8pm: Bordeaux Begles v Toulon, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 1.

8pm: Barcelona v Real Mallorca, La Liga – La Liga TV.

9.30pm: The Sunday Game Highlights – RTÉ 2.

11pm: Palos Verdes Championship Day Four, LPGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

Monday

1pm: World Snooker Championship final, penultimate session – BBC Two & Eurosport.

2pm: Wexford v Dublin, Leinster U20 hurling semi-final – TG4.

2pm: Waterford FC v Athlone Town, LOI First Division – LOI TV.

3pm: Wexford FC v Bray Wanderers, LOI First Division – LOI TV.

4pm: Kilkenny v Galway, Leinster U20 hurling semi-final – TG4.

5pm: Cork City v Treaty United, Galway United v Longford Town – LOI First Division LOI TV.

5.15pm: Fulham v Luton Town, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.

7pm: World Snooker Championship final, deciding session – BBC Two & Eurosport.

7.30pm: Borussia Monchengladbach v RB Leipzig, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Mix.

8pm: Man United v Brentford, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

