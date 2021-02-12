Here's your TV guide to a jam-packed weekend of sport

Sterling, Henshaw and Goldrick are all in action this weekend.

IT MAY NOT have the blockbuster feel of last weekend on the sporting front but there’s still enough to entertain fans over the next few days.

The Six Nations takes centre stage with Ireland’s interest focusing on Sunday afternoon’s tie at home to France.

There’s also a double-bill of international rugby on Saturday while the Premier League has a few eye-catching ties in Leicester v Liverpool, Man City v Spurs and Arsenal v Leeds.

Throw in some AFLW action, PGA Tour Golf and a decent National Hunt racing card at Newbury. Here’s the lot to look forward to.

Friday

4.30pm: The second round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California, the latest event on the PGA Tour, is on Sky Sports Golf.

7.30pm: Bundesliga action on BT Sport 3 as second-placed RB Leipzig take on Augsburg.

7.45pm: The Championship action on Sky Sports Football involves Preston North End against Blackburn Rovers.

Ireland's Jayson Molumby is in line for feature for Preston. Source: PA

Saturday

12.30pm: Liverpool play Leicester City in the day’s opening Premier League clash on BT Sport 1 while in the Championship it’s Nottingham Forest against Bournemouth on Sky Sports Football.

1pm: League leaders Atletico Madrid are in action against Granada on La Liga TV.

1.30pm: There’s racing coverage on Virgin Media Two with the feature coming from Newbury at 3.35pm when the Betfair Handicap Hurdle takes place.

2018 and 2019 Champion Chase winner Altior set to run at Newbury. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

2.15pm: The opening Six Nations game of the weekend sees England play Italy on Virgin Media One and ITV.

2.3opm: BT Sport 2′s Bundesliga game this afternoon pits Borussia Dortmund against Hoffenheim.

3pm: Crystal Palace take on Burnley in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

4.45pm: It’s Scotland against Wales as the Six Nations action continues with Virgin Media One and BBC One covering it.

Stuart Hoggs lifts the Calcutta Cup after Scotland's win over England last Saturday. Source: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

5pm: Napoli face Juventus in Serie A and it’s on Premier Sports 1.

5.10pm: Coverage from the Round 3 of the AFLW is available on TG4 with plenty Irish players involved. The main deferred game shown is North Melbourne against Melbourne Demons.

5.30pm: Man City’s latest attempt to keep their impressive Premier League run going sees them play Tottenham on Sky Sports Main Event.

Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho in opposition on Saturday. Source: PA

6pm: Coverage starts on Sky Sports Golf for the third round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

7.45pm: Table-toppers AC Milan play Torino in Serie A on Premier Sports 1.

8pm: Brighton entertain Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event while Barcelona take on Alavés on La Liga TV.

Sunday

12pm: It’s Wolves against Southampton in the Premier League with Amazon Prime Video covering this match while Celtic take on St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership on Sky Sports Main Event.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon with Scott Brown. Source: PA

2pm: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United play West Brom in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

2.45pm: Irish racing coverage available on TG4 live from Punchestown.

3pm: The big rugby focus for the weekend for Irish fans in the Six Nations. It’s Ireland against France at the Aviva Stadium with Virgin Media One and ITV covering this.

Antoine Dupont and CJ Standers will be back in opposition. Source: Dave Winter/INPHO

3.15pm: Real Madrid play Valencia and you can catch that on La Liga TV.

4.30pm: It’s Arsenal against Leeds in more Premier League action available on Sky Sports Main Event.

6pm: The final round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California with coverage commencing on Sky Sports Golf and later can be watched on Sky Sports Main Event.

7pm: The Premier League weekend rounds off with Everton facing Fulham on BT Sport 1.

Ireland's Seamus Coleman is part of the Everton ranks. Source: PA

7.45pm: It’s Inter Milan against Lazio in Serie A, 2nd playing 5th on Premier Sports 1.

11.10pm: Finish off the weekend by catching up on the highlights of the Six Nations action on Virgin Media Two.

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey preview Ireland-France and give their thoughts on an eventful week from Cardiff onwards:

