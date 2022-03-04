Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday
3pm: Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 2 on PGA Tour, early coverage – Sky Sports Golf.
7pm: Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 2 on PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
7.35pm: Ulster v Cardiff, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2.
7.35pm: Edinburgh v Connacht, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 1.
7.45pm: Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
7.45pm: Inter Milan v Salternitana, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
7.45pm: St Patrick’s Athletic v Shamrock Rovers; Shelbourne v Derry City, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
7.45pm: Harlequins v Newcastle, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.
8pm: Alavés v Sevilla, La Liga – La Liga TV.
8pm: Finn Harps v Bohemians, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
Saturday
11.30am: Aston Villa v Brighton, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Premier League.
12pm: MotoGP qualifying from the Grand Prix of Qatar – BT Sport 2.
12.30pm: Fulham v Blackburn Rovers, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
12.30pm: Leicester City v Leeds United, Premier League – BT Sport 1.
12.55pm: Benetton v Leinster, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2.
1pm: AFLW highlights – TG4.
1pm: Live racing coverage from Kelso, Doncaster and Newbury – ITV.
1pm: Osasuna v Villarreal, La Liga – La Liga TV.
2pm: Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 3 on PGA Tour, early coverage – Sky Sports Golf.
3pm: Saracens v Leicester Tigers, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 3.
3pm: Meath v Dublin, Division 1 ladies football league – TG4.
3pm: Newcastle United v Brighton, Premier League – Premier Sports 2.
5pm: Dublin v Kilkenny, Division 1 hurling league – RTÉ 2.
5.15pm: Chelsea v Man City, FA Women’s League Cup final – BBC Two.
5.15pm: Scarlets v Glasgow Warriors, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.
5.15pm: Munster v Dragons, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 2.
5.30pm: Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 3 on PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
5.30pm: Liverpool v West Ham, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
5.30pm: Stuttgart v Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
7pm: Cork v Galway, Division 1 hurling league – RTÉ 2.
7.45pm: Cagliari v Lazio, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
8pm: Real Madrid v Real Sociedad, La Liga – La Liga TV.
8pm: Nice v Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 1.
Sunday
11am: AFLW highlights – TG4.
12pm: Arsenal v Birmingham City, FA Women’s Super League – BBC Two.
12pm: Livingston v Celtic, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
1.45pm: Waterford v Tipperary, Division 1 hurling league – TG4.
1.45pm: Clare v Limerick, Division 1 hurling league – TG4 app…(Deferred coverage on TG4 at 5.35pm).
2pm: Ospreys v Zebre, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.
2pm: Watford v Arsenal, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
2pm: Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 4 on PGA Tour, early coverage – Sky Sports Golf.
2pm: Salthill-Knocknacarra (Galway) v St Rynagh’s (Offaly), All-Ireland intermediate camogie club final – RTÉ 2.
2.30pm: MotoGP Race at the Grand Prix of Qatar – BT Sport 2.
2.30pm: Mainz v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
3pm: Exeter v Sale Sharks, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.
3.15pm: Elche v Barcelona, La Liga – La Liga TV.
3.45pm: Laois v Antrim, Division 1 hurling league – TG4.
4pm: Sarsfields (Galway) v Oulart-the-Ballagh (Wexford, All-Ireland senior camogie club final – RTÉ 2.
4.30pm: Man City v Man United, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
5pm: Juventus v Spezia, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
5.30pm: Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 4 on PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf…(9pm, Sky Sports Main Event)
7.45pm: Marseille v Monaco, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 2.
7.45pm: Napoli v AC Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
8pm: Real Betis v Atlético Madrid, La Liga – La Liga TV.
9.30pm: Allianz League Sunday GAA highlights – RTÉ 2.
