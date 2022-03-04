Membership : Access or Sign Up
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Get stuck into this lot over the weekend.

By The42 Team Friday 4 Mar 2022, 7:30 AM
Friday

3pm: Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 2 on PGA Tour, early coverage – Sky Sports Golf.

7pm: Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 2 on PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

7.35pm: Ulster v Cardiff, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2.

7.35pm: Edinburgh v Connacht, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 1. 

7.45pm: Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.

7.45pm: Inter Milan v Salternitana, Serie A – BT Sport 2. 

7.45pm: St Patrick’s Athletic v Shamrock Rovers; Shelbourne v Derry City, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

7.45pm: Harlequins v Newcastle, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.

8pm: Alavés v Sevilla, La Liga – La Liga TV. 

8pm: Finn Harps v Bohemians, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

Saturday

11.30am: Aston Villa v Brighton, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Premier League.

12pm: MotoGP qualifying from the Grand Prix of Qatar – BT Sport 2.

12.30pm: Fulham v Blackburn Rovers, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

12.30pm: Leicester City v Leeds United, Premier League – BT Sport 1.

12.55pm: Benetton v Leinster, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2.

1pm: AFLW highlights – TG4.

1pm: Live racing coverage from Kelso, Doncaster and Newbury – ITV.

1pm: Osasuna v Villarreal, La Liga – La Liga TV.

2pm: Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 3 on PGA Tour, early coverage – Sky Sports Golf.

3pm: Saracens v Leicester Tigers, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 3. 

3pm: Meath v Dublin, Division 1 ladies football league – TG4.

3pm: Newcastle United v Brighton, Premier League – Premier Sports 2.

5pm: Dublin v Kilkenny, Division 1 hurling league – RTÉ 2.

5.15pm: Chelsea v Man City, FA Women’s League Cup final – BBC Two.

5.15pm: Scarlets v Glasgow Warriors, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

5.15pm: Munster v Dragons, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 2.

5.30pm: Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 3 on PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

5.30pm: Liverpool v West Ham, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

5.30pm: Stuttgart v Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.

7pm: Cork v Galway, Division 1 hurling league – RTÉ 2.

7.45pm: Cagliari v Lazio, Serie A – BT Sport 2.

8pm: Real Madrid v Real Sociedad, La Liga – La Liga TV.

8pm: Nice v Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 1.

Sunday

11am: AFLW highlights – TG4.

12pm: Arsenal v Birmingham City, FA Women’s Super League – BBC Two.

12pm: Livingston v Celtic, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.

1.45pm: Waterford v Tipperary, Division 1 hurling league – TG4.

1.45pm: Clare v Limerick, Division 1 hurling league – TG4 app…(Deferred coverage on TG4 at 5.35pm).

2pm: Ospreys v Zebre, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

2pm: Watford v Arsenal, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

2pm: Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 4 on PGA Tour, early coverage – Sky Sports Golf.

2pm: Salthill-Knocknacarra (Galway) v St Rynagh’s (Offaly), All-Ireland intermediate camogie club final – RTÉ 2.

2.30pm: MotoGP Race at the Grand Prix of Qatar – BT Sport 2.

2.30pm: Mainz v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.

3pm: Exeter v Sale Sharks, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.

3.15pm: Elche v Barcelona, La Liga – La Liga TV.

3.45pm: Laois v Antrim, Division 1 hurling league – TG4.

4pm: Sarsfields (Galway) v Oulart-the-Ballagh (Wexford, All-Ireland senior camogie club final – RTÉ 2.

4.30pm: Man City v Man United, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

5pm: Juventus v Spezia, Serie A – BT Sport 2.

5.30pm: Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 4 on PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf…(9pm, Sky Sports Main Event)

7.45pm: Marseille v Monaco, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 2.

7.45pm: Napoli v AC Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 1.

8pm: Real Betis v Atlético Madrid, La Liga – La Liga TV.

9.30pm: Allianz League Sunday GAA highlights – RTÉ 2.

