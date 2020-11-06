Here's your TV guide for a busy weekend of sport

Leinster, Cork, Liverpool and Kerry are all in the TV spotlight this weekend.

ANOTHER LEVEL FIVE weekend is ahead of us but at least there is going to be plenty of sport to get stuck into over the next few days.

We’ve got Gaelic football action across the four provinces, a couple of knockout hurling qualifiers, plenty of soccer on the agenda, including huge games in the Premier League and Bundesliga, along with Pro14 rugby fixtures.

Here’s the main action in store if you’re spending the next few days on the couch.

Friday

9.30am - Day two of the Cyprus Showdown on the European Tour is on Sky Sports Golf.

1.35pm - Stage 16 of La Vuelta is on Eurosport.

5.30pm – The opening Premier League match of the weekend is Brighton against Burnley, available on Sky Sports Box Office.

6pm - In the Championship, Cardiff City play Bristol City on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Coverage of Day Two of the Houston Open starts at the same time on Sky Sports Golf.

7.30pm – TG4′s cameras are in Parnell Park for the All-Ireland Ladies SFC meeting of Monaghan and Tipperary.

7.45pm - Galway United play Longford Town in the First Division play-off final of the SSE Airtricity League, it’s live on FAI TV.

Galway United manager John Caulfield. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

8pm – Southampton take on Newcastle Utd in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

Saturday

8.45am – It’s Australia against New Zealand in the early morning rugby showdown in the Tri-Nations on Sky Sports Main Event.

10am - Day three of the Cyprus Showdown on the European Tour is on Sky Sports Golf.

11am – Stage 17 of La Vuelta is on Eurosport.

12.30pm – Everton play Man United in the opening Premier League game of the day, it’s live on BT Sport 1. In the Championship, Reading play Stoke City at 12.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Football channels.

1pm - Two All-Ireland senior ladies SFC ties live on the LGFA Facebook page with Mayo playing Tyrone and Waterford taking on Dublin.

Tyrone's Chloe McCaffrey. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

1.15pm – The GAA action begins with the Munster SFC semi-final, Limerick v Tipperary, on RTÉ News Now. Then on BBC Northern Ireland Two, it’s Cavan v Antrim in the Ulster SFC quarter-final.

2pm – Munster take on Benetton Treviso in the Pro14 on Premier Sports (Free Sports).

2.30pm - Day Three of the Houston Open starts on Sky Sports Golf with coverage of featured groups.

3pm – Another All-Ireland Ladies SFC clash is on live on TG4, Kerry against Cork from Tralee.

At the same time in the Premier League it’s Crystal Palace against Leeds United on Premier Sports 1 and BT Sport Box Office. On the WATCH LOI service you can take in Shamrock Rovers against Derry City in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa. Source: PA

3.15pm – Barcelona play Real Betis on La Liga TV.

3.45pm – A knockout All-Ireland hurling qualifier from Thurles with Sky Sports Mix showing Cork against Dublin.

Dublin hurler Chris Crummey. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

5.15pm – It’s Connacht against the Dragons in the Pro14 on Premier Sports 1 and TG4.

5.30pm – Chelsea face Sheffield Utd in the Premier League on Sky Sports Event. Then in the big Bundesliga match of the weekend, it’s Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund on BT Sport 1.

6.15pm – The All-Ireland champions Dublin make their 2020 Leinster bow with a quarter-final against Westmeath, all the action is on Sky Sports Mix.

8pm – West Ham take on Fulham on BT Sport Box Office.

Sunday

9.30am - The final round of the Cyprus Showdown on the European Tour is on Sky Sports Golf.

11.30am - Juventus play Lazio in Serie A on Premier Sports 1.

12pm – Tottenham go up against West Brom in the Premier League on Sky Sports Box Office while Celtic meet Motherwell in the Scottish Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

1.30pm – The Sunday Game begins in Connacht, Mayo and Roscommon facing off as they bid to play Galway in the final. That’s on RTÉ 2. More Ulster SFC action is available with Fermanagh playing Down on BBC Northern Ireland Two.

Action from the 2019 Connacht semi-final between Mayo and Roscommon. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

1.35pm - Stage 18 of La Vuelta is on Eurosport.

2pm – Next up in the Premier League is Leicester City against Wolves on Sky Sports Main Event.

Coverage begins in the final round of the Houston Open on Sky Sports Golf.

3pm – Leinster are in Pro14 action against Ospreys, catch the game on Premier Sports 1 and TG4.

4pm – Cork play Kerry in the Munster SFC semi-final on The Sunday Game on RTÉ 2.

4.30pm – Liverpool against Man City in the marquee Premier League pairing of the weekend, it’s live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Liverpool's Andy Robertson and Man City's Raheem Sterling. Source: Richard Sellers

5pm – Fourth plays fifth in the Bundesliga on BT Sport 2, Bayer Leverkusen against Borussia Monchengladbach.

6pm - Sky Sports show their opening NFL game of the evening as the Buffalo Bills play the Seattle Seahawks.

7.15pm – Arsenal against Aston Villa in the Premier League is available on Sky Sports Box Office.

7.45pm - AC Milan take on Roma in Serie A on Free Sports.

8pm – Real Madrid are away to Valencia in a match available on La Liga TV.

9.25pm - The NFL action continues on Sky Sports with the Arizona Cardinals meeting the Miami Dolphins.

9.30pm – The Sunday Game highlights show has all the weekend’s GAA action.

