Here's your TV guide for this weekend of sport

ANOTHER ACTION-PACKED weekend of showdowns in European rugby, plenty key games the Premier League in soccer and a hectic pre-Christmas schedule of GAA club action.
There’s plenty sport on TV to enjoy over the next few days and here’s the full list of what’s in store
Friday
5.30pm: Lazio take on Genoa in Serie A on BT Sport 1.
7.30pm: Bayern Munich play Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on the Sky Sports app.
7.45pm: It’s Barnsley v West Brom in the Championship on Sky Sports Main Event, while Salernitana v Inter Milan in Serie A is on BT Sport 1.
8pm: Leinster take on Montpellier in the Champions Cup on BT Sport 3, while Ulster play Northampton in the same competition on BT Sport 2.
Saturday
12.30pm: Man United meet Brighton in the Premier League on BT Sport 1, while Middlesbrough face Bournemouth in the Championship on Sky Sports Main Event
1pm: Live racing on ITV4 comes from Ascot and Haydock Park.
1pm: Champions Cup rugby action on Virgin Media Two as Harlequins play Cardiff, a game also on BT Sport 3. It’s Bath v La Rochelle on BT Sport 2.
1.30pm: The 2020 All-Ireland senior camogie club final is on RTÉ 2, featuring Galway’s Sarsfields and Wexford’s Oulart-the-Ballagh.
3pm: Aston Villa v Burnley is the live Premier League game on Premier Sports 1.
3.15pm: The first of the Leinster senior club football semi-finals is on RTÉ 2, Kildare’s Naas meeting Wexford’s Shelmaliers in Croke Park.
3.15pm: Sale Sharks meet Clermont Auvergne in the Champions Cup on BT Sport 2.
5pm: Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes play Laois champions Portarlington on RTÉ 2, in the second Leinster SFC club semi-final.
5pm: Juventus face Bologna in Serie A on BT Sport 1.
5.30pm: Glasgow Warriors take on Exeter in the Champions Cup on BT Sport 2, while Racing 92 play Ospreys on BT Sport 3.
5.30pm: Plenty soccer action – Leeds United v Arsenal in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event; Barcelona v Elche in La Liga is on Premier Sports 1 and it’s Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga on Sky Sports Football.
6.30pm: Day One of Golf’s PNC Championship from Orlando.
6.30pm: TG4 have the first Ulster SFC club semi-final, Fermanagh’s Derrygonnelly Harps playing Armagh’s Clann Éireann.
8pm: The big one for Munster as they face Castres in Thomond Park in the Champions Cup, a match shown on BT Sport 2.
8pm: Sevilla v Atletico Madrid is on La Liga TV.
9.20pm: The 2021 RTÉ Sports Awards are live on RTÉ One, presented by Joanne Cantwell and Darragh Maloney.
9.30pm: Live NFL on Sky Sports NFL, it’s the Cleveland Browns hosting the Las Vegas Raiders.
Sunday
1.20am: Early Sunday NFL action Irish time on Sky Sports NFL, it’s the New England Patriots against the Indianapolis Colts.
12pm: Everton play Leicester City in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.
12.15pm: Chelsea play West Ham in the FA Women’s Super League on BBC Two.
1pm: Connacht are away to Leicester in the Champions Cup on BT Sport 2, while the Scarlets go up against Bordeaux-Begles on BT Sport 3.
1.30pm: TG4’s GAA coverage begins with the Leinster senior club hurling final, Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks taking on Laois side Clough-Ballacolla in Croke Park.
2.15pm: Newcastle United face Man City in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.
3pm: Celtic take on Hibernian in the Premier Sports Cup final on Premier Sports 1.
3.15pm: Toulouse face Wasps in the Champions Cup on BT Sport 2.
4.30pm: Liverpool play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.
5.30pm: Day Two of Golf’s PNC Championship from Orlando.
5.30pm: TG4 have deferred coverage of the Ulster senior semi-final as Derry’s Glen play Down’s Kilcoo.
5.30pm: Stade Francais take on Bristol Bears on BT Sport 2, to round off the Champions Cup coverage.
6pm: Live NFL on Sky Sports NFL, it’s Washington against the Philadelphia Eagles.
6.45pm: Arsenal take on Brighton in the FA Women’s Super League on Sky Sports Football.
7.45pm: AC Milan v Napoli in Serie A is on BT Sport 1.
9.25pm: The Green Bay Packers play the Baltimore Ravens live in the NFL and it’s on Sky Sports NFL.
11.05pm: Highlights of the weekend’s Champions Cup rugby action are on Virgin Media Two.
