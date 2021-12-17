Here's your TV guide for this weekend of sport

Munster, Ballyhale and Liverpool are all in action this weekend. Source: INPHO/Alamy

ANOTHER ACTION-PACKED weekend of showdowns in European rugby, plenty key games the Premier League in soccer and a hectic pre-Christmas schedule of GAA club action.

There’s plenty sport on TV to enjoy over the next few days and here’s the full list of what’s in store

Friday

5.30pm: Lazio take on Genoa in Serie A on BT Sport 1.

7.30pm: Bayern Munich play Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on the Sky Sports app.

7.45pm: It’s Barnsley v West Brom in the Championship on Sky Sports Main Event, while Salernitana v Inter Milan in Serie A is on BT Sport 1.

8pm: Leinster take on Montpellier in the Champions Cup on BT Sport 3, while Ulster play Northampton in the same competition on BT Sport 2.

Leinster players at training in UCD this week. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

Saturday

12.30pm: Man United meet Brighton in the Premier League on BT Sport 1, while Middlesbrough face Bournemouth in the Championship on Sky Sports Main Event

1pm: Live racing on ITV4 comes from Ascot and Haydock Park.

1pm: Champions Cup rugby action on Virgin Media Two as Harlequins play Cardiff, a game also on BT Sport 3. It’s Bath v La Rochelle on BT Sport 2.

1.30pm: The 2020 All-Ireland senior camogie club final is on RTÉ 2, featuring Galway’s Sarsfields and Wexford’s Oulart-the-Ballagh.

Sarsfields players celebrate their All-Ireland semi-final win. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

3pm: Aston Villa v Burnley is the live Premier League game on Premier Sports 1.

3.15pm: The first of the Leinster senior club football semi-finals is on RTÉ 2, Kildare’s Naas meeting Wexford’s Shelmaliers in Croke Park.

3.15pm: Sale Sharks meet Clermont Auvergne in the Champions Cup on BT Sport 2.

5pm: Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes play Laois champions Portarlington on RTÉ 2, in the second Leinster SFC club semi-final.

5pm: Juventus face Bologna in Serie A on BT Sport 1.

5.30pm: Glasgow Warriors take on Exeter in the Champions Cup on BT Sport 2, while Racing 92 play Ospreys on BT Sport 3.

5.30pm: Plenty soccer action – Leeds United v Arsenal in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event; Barcelona v Elche in La Liga is on Premier Sports 1 and it’s Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga on Sky Sports Football.

6.30pm: Day One of Golf’s PNC Championship from Orlando.

6.30pm: TG4 have the first Ulster SFC club semi-final, Fermanagh’s Derrygonnelly Harps playing Armagh’s Clann Éireann.

8pm: The big one for Munster as they face Castres in Thomond Park in the Champions Cup, a match shown on BT Sport 2.

8pm: Sevilla v Atletico Madrid is on La Liga TV.

9.20pm: The 2021 RTÉ Sports Awards are live on RTÉ One, presented by Joanne Cantwell and Darragh Maloney.

9.30pm: Live NFL on Sky Sports NFL, it’s the Cleveland Browns hosting the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sunday

1.20am: Early Sunday NFL action Irish time on Sky Sports NFL, it’s the New England Patriots against the Indianapolis Colts.

12pm: Everton play Leicester City in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

Everton and Ireland captain Seamus Coleman. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

12.15pm: Chelsea play West Ham in the FA Women’s Super League on BBC Two.

1pm: Connacht are away to Leicester in the Champions Cup on BT Sport 2, while the Scarlets go up against Bordeaux-Begles on BT Sport 3.

1.30pm: TG4’s GAA coverage begins with the Leinster senior club hurling final, Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks taking on Laois side Clough-Ballacolla in Croke Park.

2.15pm: Newcastle United face Man City in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

3pm: Celtic take on Hibernian in the Premier Sports Cup final on Premier Sports 1.

3.15pm: Toulouse face Wasps in the Champions Cup on BT Sport 2.

4.30pm: Liverpool play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

5.30pm: Day Two of Golf’s PNC Championship from Orlando.

5.30pm: TG4 have deferred coverage of the Ulster senior semi-final as Derry’s Glen play Down’s Kilcoo.

5.30pm: Stade Francais take on Bristol Bears on BT Sport 2, to round off the Champions Cup coverage.

6pm: Live NFL on Sky Sports NFL, it’s Washington against the Philadelphia Eagles.

6.45pm: Arsenal take on Brighton in the FA Women’s Super League on Sky Sports Football.

7.45pm: AC Milan v Napoli in Serie A is on BT Sport 1.

9.25pm: The Green Bay Packers play the Baltimore Ravens live in the NFL and it’s on Sky Sports NFL.

11.05pm: Highlights of the weekend’s Champions Cup rugby action are on Virgin Media Two.