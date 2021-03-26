Here's your TV guide for for this weekend of sport

Munster, Ireland and Leinster all in the spotlight this weekend.

IRELAND IN WORLD Cup qualifier action and a big provincial showdown to decide who lifts this season’s Pro14 title.

Those are the big sporting highlights this weekend for Ireland fans. Stephen Kenny’s team take on Luxembourg tomorrow night in their first home game of the World Cup qualifiying campaign and that’s preceded by the meeting of Leinster and Munster at the RDS.

It’s also the close of the Six Nations tonight as France play Scotland, the opening weekend of the 2021 Formula 1 season, the WGC Match Play provides the golf focus from Texas and there’s League of Ireland action.

Here’s the lot to look forward to on TV over the next few days.

Friday

7.30am: India against England in the second ODI is live on Sky Sports Main Event.

8.50am: Live AFL action on BT Sport 1 as Geelong Cats play Brisbane Lions. There’s Irish interest with Geelong the club of Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor.

11am: The opening practice session of the Bahrain Grand Prix as the 2021 Formula 1 season commences, catch it on Sky Sports F1.

1.10pm: The E3 Saxo Bank Classic is on Eurosport as the UCI World Tour continues while Stage 5 of the Tour of Catalunya is on the same channel at 2.15pm.

2.15pm: Sky Sports Golf have the featured groups from day three of the WGC Match Play from Texas, followed by more live action starting at 6pm.

5.45pm: Dundalk against Finn Harps in the Premier Division is available on the WATCH LOI platform.

6pm: More day three action at the WGC

7.45pm: There’s live LOI Premier Division action on RTÉ 2 as Waterford United host Sligo Rovers.

8pm: It’s the close of the Six Nations as France play Scotland in a re-arranged fixture on Virgin Media Two and BBC One.

France scrum-half Antoine Dupont. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Saturday

12.30pm: Sky Sports Golf have live coverage of the WGC Match Play from Austin as Day Four commences.

1.35pm: ITV Racing have coverage from Doncaster, Kempton Park and Newbury.

2pm: Sky Sports F1 have the qualifying session live from the Bahrain Grand Prix.

2pm: It’s first against third in the Gallagher Premiership Rugby with Bristol Bears playing Harlequins on BT Sport 1.

2.15pm: Stage 6 of the Tour of Catalunya is on Eurosport.

2.35pm: Round 9 deferred coverage from the AFLW can be watched on TG4.

4pm: Premier Division clashes see Bohemians play Longford Town and St Pat’s take on Drogheda United, both available on WATCHLOI.

5pm: It’s Leinster against Munster in the Pro14 final at the RDS, eir Sport 1 and TG4 is where you can catch this.

5pm: Netherlands play Latvia in the World Cup qualifiers on Sky Sports Football with a series of other games available on the red button.

7.45pm: Ireland’s latest World Cup qualifier is at home to Luxembourg, RTÉ 2 have live coverage and it’s also available on Sky Sports Main Event.

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman. Source: Nikola Krstic/INPHO

You can also catch Serbia against Portugal in the same group on Virgin Media Two at the same time while it’s Czech Republic against Belgium on Sky Sports Football.

8pm: Wales face Mexico on Sky Sports Premier League in an international friendly.

10.30pm: Sky Sports Box Office have the heavyweight rematch between Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin, which is set to go ahead after last November’s postponement.

Midnight: At the top of the bill for UFC 260 in Las Vegas, Francis Ngannou makes another attempt to claim the heavyweight title from champion Stipe Miocic in a rematch of their 2018 bout. Live coverage begins on BT Sport 2.

Sunday

8.30am: India against England in the third ODI is live on Sky Sports Main Event.

12pm: More deferred AFLW coverage is available to watch on TG4.

12.23pm: Eurosport have the Men’s Race in Gent-Wevelgem on the UCI World Tour.

1.45pm: Live Irish racing coverage on TG4 from Limerick and Naas.

2pm: Defending champions France are in World Cup qualifying action as they meet Kazakhstan on Sky Sports Football

3pm: The coverage starts of the semi-finals and final of the WGC Match Play on Sky Sports Golf.

3.55pm: Live coverage of the Bahrain Grand Prix is available on Sky Sports F1.

5pm: England’s World Cup qualifier sees them play Albania on ITV while it’s Spain against Georgia on Sky Sports Premier League.

England coach Gareth Southgate. Source: PA

5.05pm: Northern Ireland meet USA in an international friendly on Sky Sports Football.

7.45pm: Scotland are away to Israel in the World Cup qualifiers, a game you can follow on Virgin Media Two or Sky Sports Main Event. Germany play Romania on Sky Sports Premier League.

8pm: It’s England against Portugal in the UEFA U21 Championships group stages on Sky Sports Football.

