Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Friday 11 February 2022
Advertisement

Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Get stuck into this lot over the weekend.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Feb 2022, 7:30 AM
6 minutes ago 107 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5679716

WITH THE STRETCH in the evening getting even more grand, we’ve still got plenty of sport to look forward to this weekend.

It’s All-Ireland final time in the hurling and football club championships, while the Premier League action continues. There’s more United Rugby Championship fixtures on the way as well as the Super Bowl in the NFL as Cincinnati Bengals take on the LA Rams.

The Six Nations continues as Ireland travel to France while there’s golf on the PGA and DP World Tours.

Here’s what’s coming up this weekend:

Friday

7.50am: Cricket – India v West Indies 3rd ODI, Sky Sports Cricket

8.00am: AFLW - Gold Coast Suns Women and Geelong Cats, BT Sport ESPN

8.30am: Golf - DP World Tour Golf: Ras Al Khaimah Championship Day 2, Sky Sports Golf

9.15am: Winter Olympics – Live Coverage, BBC One

12.45pm: Snooker – Players Championship: Day five afternoon session, ITV4

1.30pm: Golf - Ladies European Tour Golf: Magical Kenya Ladies Open Day 2, Sky Sports Golf

3pm: Golf - PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open Day 2, Sky Sports Golf

6pm: Rugby – United Rugby Championship: Leinster v Edinburgh, RTÉ2/Premier Sports 1

7.00pm: FA Women’s Super League: Chelsea v Arsenal, Sky Sports Premier League/ Sky Sports Football

7.30pm: Rugby – U20 Six Nations: France v Ireland, Virgin Media 2/BBC Sport Website/BBC iPlayer

8pm: Soccer – FAI President’s Cup: Shamrock Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic, LOITV

8pm: Soccer – Ligue 1: PSG v Rennes, BT Sport 2

8.10pm: Rugby – United Rugby Championship: Glasgow Warriors v Munster, TG4/Premier Sports 1

9.30pm: Cricket – Women’s ODI: NZ v India, BT Sport ESPN

billy-okeeffe-scores-the-first-goal Ballygunner's Billy O'Keeffe. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Saturday

8.30am: DP World Tour Golf – Ras Al Khaimah Championship Day 3 – Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports Main Event

10am: Winter Olympics – Live Coverage – BBC One

12pm: Championship – Huddersfield v Sheffield United – Sky Sports Main Event

12.30pm: Premier League – Man United v Southampton – BT Sport/BT Sport Ultimate 

12.55pm: AFLW action – TG4

1pm: Golf - Ladies European Tour Golf: Magical Kenya Ladies Open Day 3 – Sky Sports Golf

1pm: Racing – Newbury, Virgin Media One

2pm: GAA – Antrim v Dublin: Division 1 hurling league – BBC iPlayer and GAA GO

2.15pm: Six Nations – Wales v Scotland, BBC One/S4C/RTE 2

3pm: GAA – Ballyhale Shamrocks v Ballygunner, All-Ireland senior club hurling final – TG4

3.30pm: Cycling – Tour of Murcia – Eurosport

4pm: Rugby – Six Nations: France v Ireland – Virgin Media 1/ITV [Kick-off, 4.45pm]

4.30pm: Club World Cup Final – Chelsea v Palmeiras – Channel 4

5pm: Serie A – Napoli v Inter Milan – BT Sport 2 [Joins match in progress]

5pm: GAA – Kilcoo v Kilmacud Crokes, All-Ireland senior club football final – TG4

5pm: Premier League – Norwich v Man City – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League

5pm: Golf - PGA Tour Golf: Waste Management Phoenix Open Day 3 – Sky Sports Golf

5.30pm: Premier League – Norwich City v Man City – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/Sky Sports Ultra HD

6.45pm: Snooker – Players Championship Day six – ITV4

7pm: GAA – Limerick v Galway, Division 1 hurling league – RTÉ 2

7.30pm: GAA – Donegal v Galway, Division 1 ladies football league – TG4

7.30pm: Rugby – U20 Six Nations: France v Ireland – Virgin Media 2

10pm: NBA – New York Knicks @ Portland Trailblazers – Sky Sports Arena/Sky Sports Mix

scotland-v-england-guinness-six-nations-bt-murrayfield England head coach Eddie Jones. Source: PA

Sunday

1.30am: NBA – LA Lakers @ Golden State – Sky Sports Main Event

3am: UFC 271 – Israel Adesanya v Robert Whittaker – BT Sport 1

6am: AFLW – Adelaide Crows Women and Western Bulldogs – BT Sport 1/ESPN

7.30am: Cricket - Australia v Sri Lanka – T20, BT Sport 1

8am: Golf – DP World Tour - Ras Al Khaimah Classic Final Round – Sky Sports Golf

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

11am: AFLW action – TG4

11.30am: Serie A – AC Milan v Sampdoria, BT Sport 2

11.30am: League One – Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham – Sky Sports Main Event

12pm: League One – Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Football/Sky Sports Ultra

12.30pm: Golf – Ladies European Tour - Magical Kenya Ladies Open Final Round, Sky Sports Golf 

12.30pm: FA Women’s Super League - Man City Women v Man Utd Women, BBC 2/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sports Website

12.45pm: Snooker – Players Championship, Eurosport

1pm: FA Women’s Super League - Everton Women v Aston Villa Women, FA Player

1.45pm: GAA – Clare v Wexford, Division 1 hurling league – TG4

2pm: FA Women’s Super League – Birmingham City v Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton & Hove Albion v Reading, Leicester City v West Ham United – FA Player

2pm: Premier League – Newcastle United v Aston Villa, Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/Sky Sports Ultra HD 

2pm: GAA – Offaly v Cork, Division 1 hurling league – TG4 app

3pm: Six Nations: Italy v England – Virgin Media One/ITV

3.45pm: GAA – Tipperary v Kilkenny, Division 1 hurling league – TG4

4pm: Scottish FA Cup – Celtic v Raith Rovers Fifth Round, Premier Sports 1

4.30pm: Premier League – Leicester City v West Ham United, Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/Sky Sports Ultra HD

5pm: Golf - Waste Management Phoenix Open final round, Sky Sports Golf

7.45pm: Serie A – Atalanta v Juventus, BT Sport 1

9.30pm: GAA – Allianz League Sunday highlights – RTÉ 2

10pm: NFL – Super Bowl LVI – Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Rams, Sky Sports Main Event

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie