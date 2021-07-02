Here's your TV guide to a jam-packed weekend of sport

There's a lot to unpack in the world of sport this weekend.

There's a lot to unpack in the world of sport this weekend.

THERE’S PLENTY OF sport across the board for you to look forward to this weekend.

The GAA championships will continue, the Euros are at the quarter-final stage, the Irish Open is underway and the Tour de France is still ongoing.

There's a lot to unpack in the world of sport this weekend. Source: Photojoiner/Inpho.

The Lions are in action again while the Formula 1 is in Austria this weekend.

It’s all shaping up to be another hectic few days of sport and we have your TV guide right here:

Friday

2am: The Milwaukee Bucks play the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sky Sports Main Event.

4am: Head over to BT Sport 1 to catch live action from the AFL as Gold Coast Suns and Richmond.

10am: Sky Sports F1 will be carrying live coverage of opening practice session ahead of the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix.

11am: Switch back to BT Sport to see Geelong Cats and Essendon in the AFL.

1pm: TG4 will provide live coverage of the Tour de France.

4pm: Day two of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open will be shown on RTÉ One.

4.30pm: The first of the Euro 2020 quarter-final double-header begins with the clash of Switzerland and Spain. You can catch live coverage of the game on RTÉ 2, with kick-off to follow at 5pm. You can stay put on this channel for the second quarter-final between Belgium and Italy at 7.30pm [kick-off, 8pm].

10pm: Head over to the BBC Red Button to watch the Copa America 2021 quarter-final between Peru and Paraguay.

7.20pm: Limerick v Galway in the Electric Ireland minor hurling championship All-Ireland semi-final is available on TG4.

7.30pm: There’s a packed schedule of League of Ireland action on LOI TV this weekend, starting with Bray Wanderers v Cobh Ramblers. There are seven games beginning at 7.45pm – Cork City v Treaty United, Shelbourne v Cabinteely, UCD v Galway City, Wexford v Athlone Town, Bohemians v St Patrick’s Athletic, Derry City, Waterford, Drogheda United v Finn Harps.

There’s also one game at 8pm where Shamrock Rovers host Dundalk.

8pm: The Ireland U20s face England in the Six Nations on the BBC iPlayer.

8pm: Day two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic will be live on Sky Sports Golf.

11pm: Watch day two of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic on Sky Sports Mix.

Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Saturday

1am: Brazil take on Chile in the quarter-final of the Copa America on the BBC Red Button. The clash of Uruguay and Colombia will be on the same channel at 11pm.

12pm: The Tour de France continues on TG4.

12.30pm: The Ireland rugby team host Japan at the Aviva Stadium and will be live on RTÉ 2 [kick-off, 1pm].

1pm: RTÉ One will have another day of live action from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

1pm: Sky Sports Arena will be showcasing a Leinster SHC semi-final double-header from Croke Park. First up is the meeting of Galway and Dublin before Kilkenny take on Wexford, with coverage starting at 4pm.

Stay put on this channel to catch the meeting of Cork and Limerick in the Munster SHC semi-final.

1pm: Head over to Sky Sports F1 to see the qualifying stage from the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix.

2pm: More League of Ireland action across the men’s and women’s competition. There are four games to look forward to in the Women’s National League – Shelbourne v Peamount United, Cork City v Bohemians, Wexford Youths v Treaty United [kick-off, 6.30pm].

There’s one game in the men’s league at 7.30pm where Longford Town take on Sligo Rovers in the Premier Division.

4.30pm: The final two quarter-finals at the Euros get underway in the afternoon. Czech Republic and Denmark face-off at 5pm before Ukraine and England do battle at 8pm. RTÉ 2 will broadcasting both games live.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

5pm: Sky Sports action will have all the drama as the British and Irish Lions face the Emirates Lions.

5.30pm: The Rocket Mortgage Classic continues on Sky Sports Golf.

11pm: Sky Sports Mix will be carrying day three of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic.

Sunday

1.30am: The Milwaukee Bucks play the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sky Sports Main Event.

4am: More AFL action on BT Sport 1 as Sydney Swans host West Coast Eagles. At 7.30am, Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne will do battle on the same channel.

11am: Another day on the Tour de France beat on TG4.

12.45pm: On RTÉ 2, the Sunday Game will be showing crunch ties in the Connacht and Munster football championships. The meeting of Roscommon and Galway will get the coverage underway at 1.15pm, and will be followed by Tipperary’s clash with Clare at 3.45pm.

1.10pm: RTÉ One will be bringing you the final day of coverage at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

1.55pm: The race for the 2021 Formula One World Championship is heating up as the season heads to the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg for the Austrian Grand Prix. That’s all live on Sky Sports F1.

5.30pm: The Rocket Mortgage Classic heads for the final day on Sky Sports Golf.

11pm: Sky Sports Mix will provide live coverage of the final round at the Volunteers of America Classic on the LPGA tour.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!