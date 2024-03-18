6 games live on TV and streaming: here's this week's GAA fixture schedule

ANOTHER BUSY WEEK of GAA action lies ahead.
There’s U20 football games during the week, before a big double weekend at senior inter-county level.
The Allianz Football League is set for its final round of fixtures, with all eyes on the promotion and relegation pictures. TG4 will show Kildare v Louth, Kerry v Galway and Down v Clare.
The Division 1 hurling semi-finals between Kilkenny and Limerick, and Clare and Tipperary, will also be live on TV.
The remaining hurling league semi-final fixture details for the weekend of 23-24 March are yet to be announced, but you can view the line-up here.
It’s also final weekend in the Lidl Ladies Football League, with Armagh v Dublin the sixth live game on TG4 on Saturday.
Here’s the full list of what lies in store.
Wednesday 20 March
Connacht U20 Football Championship - Round 1
- Galway v Leitrim, Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, 7pm.
Ulster U20 Football Championship – Round 2
- Monaghan v Antrim, Castleblayney, 7.30pm.
- Tyrone v Down, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 7.30pm.
Saturday 23 March
GAA Hurling League
Division 1 semi-final
- Kilkenny v Limerick, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4.30pm – TG4.
GAA Football League
Division 2
- Kildare v Louth, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7pm - TG4.
- Donegal v Meath, Ballybofey, 7pm.
- Cork v Armagh, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm.
- Cavan v Fermanagh, Kingspan Breffni, 7pm.
Ladies Football League
Division 1
- Armagh v Dublin, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 2.45pm – TG4.
Camogie League
Division 1A
- Galway v Waterford, Venue TBC, 2pm.
- Cork v Clare, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm.
- Kilkenny v Tipperary, Venue TBC, 2pm.
Division 1B
- Antrim v Limerick, Venue TBC, 2pm.
- Wexford v Kerry, Venue TBC, 2pm.
Munster U20 football championship
Phase 1 Round 2
- Clare v Tipperary, Quilty, 2pm.
- Limerick v Waterford, Rathkeale, 2pm.
Sunday 24 March
GAA Hurling League
Division 1 semi-final
- Clare v Tipperary, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 4pm – TG4.
GAA Football League
Division 1
- Kerry v Galway, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 1.45pm – TG4.
- Monaghan v Mayo, Clones, 1.45pm.
- Derry v Roscommon, Celtic Park, 1.45pm.
- Dublin v Tyrone, Croke Park, 1.45pm.
Division 3
- Sligo v Westmeath, Markievicz Park, 2pm.
- Offaly v Limerick, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.
- Down v Clare, Páirc Esler, Newry, 2pm – TG4 app.
- Antrim v Wicklow, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2pm.
Division 4
- Wexford v Longford, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1pm.
- Waterford v Laois, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 1pm.
- Leitrim v Tipperary, Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 1pm.
- Carlow v London, Netwatch Cullen Park, 1pm.
Ladies Football League
Division 1
- Kerry v Galway, Venue TBC, 2pm.
- Mayo v Waterford, Ballina Stephenites, 2pm.
- Meath v Cork, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm.