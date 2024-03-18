Advertisement
Two games on in Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Saturday. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
6 games live on TV and streaming: here's this week's GAA fixture schedule

Another action-packed weekend lies ahead.
1 hour ago

ANOTHER BUSY WEEK of GAA action lies ahead.

There’s U20 football games during the week, before a big double weekend at senior inter-county level.

The Allianz Football League is set for its final round of fixtures, with all eyes on the promotion and relegation pictures. TG4 will show Kildare v Louth, Kerry v Galway and Down v Clare.

The Division 1 hurling semi-finals between Kilkenny and Limerick, and Clare and Tipperary, will also be live on TV.

The remaining hurling league semi-final fixture details for the weekend of 23-24 March are yet to be announced, but you can view the line-up here.

It’s also final weekend in the Lidl Ladies Football League, with Armagh v Dublin the sixth live game on TG4 on Saturday. 

Here’s the full list of what lies in store.

Wednesday 20 March

Connacht U20 Football Championship -  Round 1

  • Galway v Leitrim, Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, 7pm.

Ulster U20 Football Championship – Round 2

  • Monaghan v Antrim, Castleblayney, 7.30pm.
  • Tyrone v Down, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 7.30pm.

Saturday 23 March

GAA Hurling League

Division 1 semi-final

  • Kilkenny v Limerick, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4.30pm – TG4.

GAA Football League

Division 2

  • Kildare v Louth, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7pm - TG4.
  • Donegal v Meath, Ballybofey, 7pm.
  • Cork v Armagh, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm.
  • Cavan v Fermanagh, Kingspan Breffni, 7pm.

Ladies Football League

Division 1

  • Armagh v Dublin, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 2.45pm – TG4.

Camogie League

Division 1A

  • Galway v Waterford, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Cork v Clare, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm.
  • Kilkenny v Tipperary, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Division 1B

  • Antrim v Limerick, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Wexford v Kerry, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Munster U20 football championship

Phase 1 Round 2

  • Clare v Tipperary, Quilty, 2pm.
  • Limerick v Waterford, Rathkeale, 2pm.

Sunday 24 March

GAA Hurling League

Division 1 semi-final

  • Clare v Tipperary, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 4pm – TG4.

GAA Football League

Division 1

  • Kerry v Galway, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 1.45pm – TG4.
  • Monaghan v Mayo, Clones, 1.45pm.
  • Derry v Roscommon, Celtic Park, 1.45pm.
  • Dublin v Tyrone, Croke Park, 1.45pm. 

Division 3

  • Sligo v Westmeath, Markievicz Park, 2pm.
  • Offaly v Limerick, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.
  • Down v Clare, Páirc Esler, Newry, 2pm – TG4 app.
  • Antrim v Wicklow, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2pm.

Division 4

  • Wexford v Longford, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1pm.
  • Waterford v Laois, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 1pm.
  • Leitrim v Tipperary, Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 1pm.
  • Carlow v London, Netwatch Cullen Park, 1pm.

Ladies Football League

Division 1

  • Kerry v Galway, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Mayo v Waterford, Ballina Stephenites, 2pm.
  • Meath v Cork, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm.
