The life of a supporter, rules of engagement and other tweets of the week

1. The life of a supporter…
Source: Darran O'Sullivan/Twitter
Arrived into Breffni Park! This being a supporter craic is expensive 😜— Darran O'Sullivan (@Darransull86) February 3, 2019
2. Wishful thinking, Colin
Source: Colin Regan/Twitter
If I could press pause on the world, now would be the time pic.twitter.com/qVUWjbYCxi— Colin Regan (@Rego101) February 4, 2019
3. Alex Scott
Source: Alex Scott MBE/Twitter
After staying away from twitter yesterday I have to say that seeing all the tweets from people supporting my work is a reason to keep the smile,stay positive and keep on keeping on. Haters gonna hate,but it’s not going to stop me doing what I love #JustSaying #thankyou🙋🏽♀️ ⚽️ https://t.co/on4P85S4Gy— Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) February 5, 2019
4. Act cool, Eamonn
Source: Bríd Stack/Twitter
Eamonn would wanna calm down now or we won't get into Reardens!!🥴 #wolfpack #agm pic.twitter.com/1xWIS2Taxc— Bríd Stack (@BridStackie) February 5, 2019
5. The Game’s Gone
Source: John Heslin/Twitter
Will someone please update me on the rules of this game? Do we still call it football? #gaa pic.twitter.com/cLf4YnzTE9— John Heslin (@jheslin14) February 5, 2019
6. Conflicting Loyalties
Source: Eamon Mc Gee/Twitter
In my opinion they should definitely play with their college.— Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) February 7, 2019
7. A tribute to Emiliano Sala
Source: Cardiff City FC/Twitter
#SOUCAR | Both teams will be wearing black armbands at tomorrow’s match in honour of Emiliano Sala.— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) February 8, 2019
A minute’s silence will also be held ahead of the game.
Forever in our hearts. Forever a Bluebird! 💙#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/Ur6wNkdsU4
8. Dare to shine
Source: FIFA Women's World Cup 🇫🇷/Twitter
Superhuman strength, lightning reactions, unshakeable commitment...— FIFA Women's World Cup 🇫🇷 (@FIFAWWC) February 7, 2019
Our Legends overcame obstacles, fought adversity, and are here to inspire the next generation.
Throwing their mighty support behind the #FIFAWWC, it's time... #LegendsAssemble #DareToShine pic.twitter.com/xivkPez5ya
