Bernie Slaven's dogs, James Power's Irish oral exam and more Tweets of the Week

1. Louise Quinn

Almost a year after being diagnosed with a brain tumour & going through her treatment, Freya is back on the pitch playing matches again! 🙌 I'm honestly blown away by this girl! Her strength & determination is just the most admirable thing! Keep kicking ass my friend! 💪 @emmaf76 pic.twitter.com/lSWl6S704i — Louise Quinn (@louise_quinn4) March 28, 2019

2. Conor McGregor

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

3. Jonathan Walters

Thank you Mr President. It has been an honour 🇮🇪 https://t.co/zUHZo1atHs — Jonathan Walters (@JonWalters19) March 26, 2019

4. Raheem Sterling

Best way to silence the haters (and yeah I mean racists) 🙉😘 #2019 #getsomeeducation pic.twitter.com/ohhkOJtdey — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) March 25, 2019

5. Raymond van Barneveld

BREAKING NEWS!



Raymond van Barneveld has announced he intends to retire immediately following his exit from the Premier League... pic.twitter.com/1UlZ5xW3GT — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 28, 2019

6. Bernie Slaven

Well Done the Republic, Delighted for Mick McCarthy. Boro player of the season Randolph had a Great save in the 1st half. pic.twitter.com/KUWjh9oms6 — Bernie Slaven (@bernieslaven) March 26, 2019

7. James Power

Pro fight in Hungary on Saturday night, Leaving Cert Irish Oral on Monday morning - it's a busy old life for Cork teenager James Power #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/t17KzFklaS — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) March 28, 2019

8. Big Mick

9. Tralee Warriors

10. Richie Sadlier

🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾 — Richie Sadlier (@RichieSadlier) March 26, 2019

