Bernie Slaven's dogs, James Power's Irish oral exam and more Tweets of the Week

1. Louise Quinn
Almost a year after being diagnosed with a brain tumour & going through her treatment, Freya is back on the pitch playing matches again! 🙌 I'm honestly blown away by this girl! Her strength & determination is just the most admirable thing! Keep kicking ass my friend! 💪 @emmaf76 pic.twitter.com/lSWl6S704i— Louise Quinn (@louise_quinn4) March 28, 2019
2. Conor McGregor
Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019
I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.
I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.
Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!
3. Jonathan Walters
Thank you Mr President. It has been an honour 🇮🇪 https://t.co/zUHZo1atHs— Jonathan Walters (@JonWalters19) March 26, 2019
4. Raheem Sterling
Best way to silence the haters (and yeah I mean racists) 🙉😘 #2019 #getsomeeducation pic.twitter.com/ohhkOJtdey— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) March 25, 2019
5. Raymond van Barneveld
BREAKING NEWS!— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 28, 2019
Raymond van Barneveld has announced he intends to retire immediately following his exit from the Premier League... pic.twitter.com/1UlZ5xW3GT
6. Bernie Slaven
Well Done the Republic, Delighted for Mick McCarthy. Boro player of the season Randolph had a Great save in the 1st half. pic.twitter.com/KUWjh9oms6— Bernie Slaven (@bernieslaven) March 26, 2019
7. James Power
Pro fight in Hungary on Saturday night, Leaving Cert Irish Oral on Monday morning - it's a busy old life for Cork teenager James Power #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/t17KzFklaS— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) March 28, 2019
8. Big Mick
“Bloody snappers”!!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MTuh5HT0wW— Stephen McCarthy (@sportsfilesteve) March 27, 2019
9. Tralee Warriors
Thank you Tralee. @warriors_bc pic.twitter.com/1cinzFmw9U— Pat Price Sports (@patpricesports) March 25, 2019
10. Richie Sadlier
🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾— Richie Sadlier (@RichieSadlier) March 26, 2019
