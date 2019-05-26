Rod Stewart's brilliant tribute to Liam Miller, Dick Clerkin down in Castlebar and more Tweets of the Week

1. Dean Rock

What a legend this man is!! Puts me in the best form each & every day. A great work mate and an even better singing partner ☺️ https://t.co/36KKEE2osR — Dean Rock (@Deanrock14) May 20, 2019

2. Rod Stewart

3. Dick Clerkin

‘Well done but you kids can forget about Croke Park, it’s no place for you’. pic.twitter.com/hb2JubzuJQ — Adrian Barry (@WhosAdrianBarry) May 25, 2019

4. Shane Stapleton

My first cousin, Fr Vinny Stapleton, substitutes himself midway through the second half of a league game against Sars to go say mass. Blessed us with a couple of lovely points. No, this is not a joke @Borris_GAA pic.twitter.com/9XXtxSabLk — Shane Stapleton (@ShaneSaint) May 25, 2019

5. Jon Walters

'I'm still coming to terms with it,' - Jonathan Walters gave an incredibly touching interview on the Late Late Show about the losses he has suffered in his family. pic.twitter.com/TBTBayExkF — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) May 25, 2019

6. Italia 90

The kid on the bike having the time of his life and then just getting waved on by the Garda as if he's traffic. (1990)

Different Times. pic.twitter.com/77lYLgCsil — KillianM2 TV Archive (@KillianM2) May 23, 2019

7. Rhys McClenaghan

It’s a Silver🥈! So happy to be back out doing my thing. This is a great opportunity to thank everybody who helped me recover from my shoulder surgery and get me back to medal winning form! Also thank you all for the support! Time to start bringing the 🥇 back 🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/OQEq8m6JLI — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) May 20, 2019

8. Mick McCarthy

Mick McCarthy is just brilliant 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cEUarEtkHZ — Ratimus (@ADAMTHERAT) May 22, 2019

9. David Meyler

10. Mike Dean

A coach full of Tranmere fans wearing Mike Dean masks on the way to Wembley earlier today before their massive win 😂



[via @reidy104] pic.twitter.com/raG8wAIuEi — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 25, 2019

