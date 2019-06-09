Shane Ross robs Katie's limelight, GAA referee brings McDonalds to A&E and more Tweets of the Week

1. G’way Pamela

Modric looks like your gobby neighbour Pamela who’s the cock of the avenue cos of her three big sons pic.twitter.com/mDSfCDyLrz — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 7, 2019

2. I’m lovin’ it

We have 2 players in A&E tonight after being injured in the U14 League Final @KiltimaghGAA v @BreaffyGAA and referee Neil Cooney called in with a McDonald's for each of them. Classy gesture Neil. @MayoGAA @MWRSport @mayonewssport @RefComeOn — Kiltimagh GAA (@KiltimaghGAA) June 4, 2019

3. Nothing beats a World Cup

Big news! #FRAKOR attracted a record 9.83m viewers on @TF1 last night, peaking at 10.9m and smashing previous best in France for a women’s match of 4.12m 📺



44.3% of French TV sets were tuned in to les Bleues’ dream 4-0 victoire! #FiersdetreBleues pic.twitter.com/lv6BETgQ0A — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 8, 2019

4. Inspiring the next generation

When a picture paints a thousand words. @KatieTaylor's incredible journey continues to inspire the next generation. 📸 @TommyDD97 / @Inphosports pic.twitter.com/mmkiP8pDC4 — Brian Peters (@BPPboxing) June 8, 2019

5. Shane. Bloody. Ross.

Behind every successful woman stands a man trying to take fucking credit for it pic.twitter.com/mytoA1Ne0e — Mallow News (@MallowNews) June 4, 2019

6. O Captain, My Captain!

Ireland team captain & Arsenal WSL champion Katie McCabe flying the flag, in our national football stadium lit up in rainbow colours... I may never get over this photo, TBH. Imagine being a sports-mad queer teenager and seeing it. Stunning. #Pride pic.twitter.com/hmLsDIdINl — Elaine Buckley (@ElaineBucko) June 4, 2019

7. Best be prepared

Planning on taking the wee girl to the Donegal/Tyrone game. Looking forward to it and trying to make sure I’ve given her the right responses when her uncle is called a bollix. Which will probably happen multiple times. — Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) June 6, 2019

8. N’Golo Kante, what a man

🎖 N'Golo Kanté

2013 : évolue en National

2014 : évolue en Ligue 2

2015 : évolue en Ligue 1

2016 : gagne la Premier League

2016 : finaliste de l'Euro

2017 : gagne la Premier League

2018 : gagne la Coupe du monde



2019 : gagne la Ligue Europa



2019 : Légion d'honneur pic.twitter.com/YCPtg6rt67 — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) June 4, 2019

9. Van Dijk vs Robertson… Made in Scotland

How have I never seen this image? This is mental. pic.twitter.com/VNj91KmYuu — Ferno (@Fxrno) June 3, 2019

10. The undisputed champion of the world!

The Undisputed Lightweight champ ⁦@KatieTaylor⁩ taking a selfie with the people of Bray at her homecoming earlier tonight. pic.twitter.com/gSqg3i0AAh — Brian Peters (@BPPboxing) June 7, 2019

