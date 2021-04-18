BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Monday 19 April 2021
Advertisement

Twelve clubs unveil plans to launch European Super League

Six English sides, including Manchester United and Liverpool, are involved in the proposed competition.

By AFP Sunday 18 Apr 2021, 11:38 PM
54 minutes ago 8,050 Views 65 Comments
https://the42.ie/5413745
Mohamed Salah tangling with Luke Shaw during last January's Premier League meeting of Liverpool and Manchester United.
Image: PA
Mohamed Salah tangling with Luke Shaw during last January's Premier League meeting of Liverpool and Manchester United.
Mohamed Salah tangling with Luke Shaw during last January's Premier League meeting of Liverpool and Manchester United.
Image: PA

TWELVE OF EUROPE’S biggest clubs say they plan to launch a breakaway Super League, despite the threat of an international ban for them and their players.

“AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have come together as founding clubs,” said a statement by the group.

The founding clubs will receive “a one-time payment of the order of €3.5 billion”.

“Three additional clubs will be invited to join them before the inaugural season which will start as soon as possible,” added the organisers.

Uefa said earlier that players from the 12 clubs faced international exile and described it as “a cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs”.

However, the 12 clubs insisted the new competiton will benefit the game in general.

“By bringing together the world’s greatest clubs and players to play each other throughout the season, the Super League will open a new chapter for European football, ensuring world-class competition and facilities, and increased financial support for the wider football pyramid,” said Joel Glazer, co-chairman of Manchester United and vice-chairman of the Super League. 

If the figure of a €3.5 billion windfall is confirmed, it will represent a greater revenue than currently generated by Uefa for all of its club competitions — Champions League, Europa League and European Super Cup — which generated €3.2 billion in TV revenue in 2018-2019.

According to the promoters, the Super League would operate in the form of a regular season between 20 clubs.

The 15 founders will automatically qualify each year and the other five will be drawn from invitations “through a system based on their performance from the previous season”.

At the end of this first phase starting in August, end-of-season play-offs would be organised until May to award the trophy. Games will be staged in midweek.

Format: Two groups of 10 clubs; top three in each group qualify for quarter-finals, play-offs between fourth and fifth-placed teams for final last-eight spots.

The announcement came just hours before Uefa meets in Switzerland to announce its own reforms to the Champions League, with an expansion to 36 teams from 32 and two ‘wildcard’ slots expected to be among the plans. There would be a minimum of 10 games for each team.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The Super League said they hoped to work with Uefa and Fifa to avoid a civil war in the sport.

“Going forward, the Founding Clubs look forward to holding discussions with Uefa and Fifa to work together in partnership to deliver the best outcomes for the new League and for football as a whole,” they said.

Florentino Perez, the president of Real Madrid and the chairman of the Super League, also insisted that the game as a whole will benefit.

“We will help football at every level and take it to its rightful place in the world,” he said. “Football is the only global sport in the world with more than four billion fans and our responsibility as big clubs is to respond to their desires.” 

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (65)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie