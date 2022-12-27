The Two Amigos claims Welsh National gold

THE TWO AMIGOS made it third time lucky when making just about every yard of the running in the Coral Welsh National at Chepstow.

Fifth to Potters Corner in 2019 and second to Secret Reprieve two years later, Nicky Martin’s 10-year-old was providing conditional jockey David Prichard with by far the biggest win of his career.

The first three home headed into the first corner in very handy positions and nothing else really got into contention.

Top weight The Big Dog was alongside The Two Amigos (16-1) for much of the contest and it was not until jumping the final fence his welter burden began to take its toll and he eventually began to weaken.

That allowed The Big Breakaway – who is trained by Joe Tizzard, brother of the late Kim Gingell who is remembered in the race title – to close into second and while it briefly looked as if he may claim the leader, The Two Amigos held on by a length and a quarter.

The Big Dog was five lengths back in third with Truckers Lodge, ridden by Gingell’s son, Freddie, fourth.

Elsewhere, 28-1 shot Editeur Du Gite caused a shock with a front-running performance to win the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton after odds-on favourite Edwardstone dramatically unseated Tom Cannon in the early stages.