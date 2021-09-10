Membership : Access or Sign Up
Two changes for Mayo as All-Ireland final line-ups are unveiled

Tyrone are unchanged from their semi-final win over Kerry for tomorrow’s game at Croke Park.

By Paul Dollery Friday 10 Sep 2021, 5:45 PM
1 hour ago 4,056 Views 3 Comments
Aidan O'Shea and Pádraig Hampsey, respective captains of All-Ireland finalists Mayo and Tyrone.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

THE TEAMS THAT will start tomorrow’s All-Ireland senior football final between Mayo and Tyrone at Croke Park (5pm) have been announced.

Tyrone joint-managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher have selected the same side that overcame Kerry after extra-time in their semi-final.

Mayo boss James Horan has made two personnel changes to his team after they dethroned champions Dublin to reach this weekend’s decider.

Enda Hession is drafted into the half-back line to replace the injured Eoghan McLaughlin, while Darren McHale makes way in the half-forward line for Bryan Walsh.

Captain Aidan O’Shea moves from full-forward to centre-forward for the Connacht champions, with Tyrone skipper Pádraig Hampsey leading the Ulster champions once again from corner-back.

Oisin Mullin, who missed the semi-final through injury, is not named in the Mayo team. Tyrone have again omitted Cathal McShane, who came off the bench to hit 1-3 against Kerry.

Mayo

  • 1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)
  • 2. Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites)
  • 3. Lee Keegan (Westport)
  • 4. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)
  • 5. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)
  • 6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
  • 7. Enda Hession (Garrymore)
  • 8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)
  • 9. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina)
  • 10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)
  • 11. Aidan O Shea (Breaffy – captain)
  • 12. Bryan Walsh (Ballintubber)
  • 13. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
  • 14. Tommy Conroy (The Neale)
  • 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Beal an Mhuirthead)

Tyrone

  • 1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)
  • 2. Michael McKernan (Coalisland)
  • 3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)
  • 4. Pádraig Hampsey (Coalisland – captain)
  • 5. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)
  • 6. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciarán)
  • 7. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)
  • 8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan)
  • 9. Conn Kilpatrick (Edendork)
  • 10. Conor Meyler (Omagh)
  • 11. Michael O’Neill (Ardboe)
  • 12. Niall Sludden (Dromore)
  • 13. Darren McCurry (Edendork)
  • 14. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick)
  • 15. Conor McKenna (Eglish)

