Two changes for Mayo as All-Ireland final line-ups are unveiled

Aidan O'Shea and Pádraig Hampsey, respective captains of All-Ireland finalists Mayo and Tyrone.

THE TEAMS THAT will start tomorrow’s All-Ireland senior football final between Mayo and Tyrone at Croke Park (5pm) have been announced.

Tyrone joint-managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher have selected the same side that overcame Kerry after extra-time in their semi-final.

Mayo boss James Horan has made two personnel changes to his team after they dethroned champions Dublin to reach this weekend’s decider.

Enda Hession is drafted into the half-back line to replace the injured Eoghan McLaughlin, while Darren McHale makes way in the half-forward line for Bryan Walsh.

Captain Aidan O’Shea moves from full-forward to centre-forward for the Connacht champions, with Tyrone skipper Pádraig Hampsey leading the Ulster champions once again from corner-back.

Oisin Mullin, who missed the semi-final through injury, is not named in the Mayo team. Tyrone have again omitted Cathal McShane, who came off the bench to hit 1-3 against Kerry.

Mayo

1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites)

3. Lee Keegan (Westport)

4. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)

5. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

7. Enda Hession (Garrymore)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

9. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina)

10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

11. Aidan O Shea (Breaffy – captain)

12. Bryan Walsh (Ballintubber)

13. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

14. Tommy Conroy (The Neale)

15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Beal an Mhuirthead)

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Michael McKernan (Coalisland)

3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)

4. Pádraig Hampsey (Coalisland – captain)

5. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)

6. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciarán)

7. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)

8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan)

9. Conn Kilpatrick (Edendork)

10. Conor Meyler (Omagh)

11. Michael O’Neill (Ardboe)

12. Niall Sludden (Dromore)

13. Darren McCurry (Edendork)

14. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick)

15. Conor McKenna (Eglish)