Two changes for Mayo as All-Ireland final line-ups are unveiled

THE TEAMS THAT will start tomorrow’s All-Ireland senior football final between Mayo and Tyrone at Croke Park (5pm) have been announced.
Tyrone joint-managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher have selected the same side that overcame Kerry after extra-time in their semi-final.
Mayo boss James Horan has made two personnel changes to his team after they dethroned champions Dublin to reach this weekend’s decider.
Enda Hession is drafted into the half-back line to replace the injured Eoghan McLaughlin, while Darren McHale makes way in the half-forward line for Bryan Walsh.
Captain Aidan O’Shea moves from full-forward to centre-forward for the Connacht champions, with Tyrone skipper Pádraig Hampsey leading the Ulster champions once again from corner-back.
Oisin Mullin, who missed the semi-final through injury, is not named in the Mayo team. Tyrone have again omitted Cathal McShane, who came off the bench to hit 1-3 against Kerry.
Mayo
- 1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)
- 2. Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites)
- 3. Lee Keegan (Westport)
- 4. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)
- 5. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)
- 6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
- 7. Enda Hession (Garrymore)
- 8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)
- 9. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina)
- 10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)
- 11. Aidan O Shea (Breaffy – captain)
- 12. Bryan Walsh (Ballintubber)
- 13. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
- 14. Tommy Conroy (The Neale)
- 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Beal an Mhuirthead)
Tyrone
- 1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)
- 2. Michael McKernan (Coalisland)
- 3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)
- 4. Pádraig Hampsey (Coalisland – captain)
- 5. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)
- 6. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciarán)
- 7. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)
- 8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan)
- 9. Conn Kilpatrick (Edendork)
- 10. Conor Meyler (Omagh)
- 11. Michael O’Neill (Ardboe)
- 12. Niall Sludden (Dromore)
- 13. Darren McCurry (Edendork)
- 14. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick)
- 15. Conor McKenna (Eglish)
