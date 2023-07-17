'Dark and difficult day': Two victims of Sligo Stages Rally crash named locally

LAST UPDATE | 55 minutes ago
A MANAGER FOR Motorsports Ireland has said it was a “dark and difficult day” yesterday after two people were killed in a collision at the Sligo Stages Rally yesterday.
Two competitors, who have been named locally as Gene McDonald and Daire Maguire, were fatally injured while competing on the sixth stage of the rally.
Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, sporting manager for Motorsports Ireland Art McCarrick said that prior to the incident, the stage had been used earlier in the day for the third stage.
“Just before 3pm, the car left the road and it collided with a wall and unfortunately the driver and the co-driver succumbed to their injuries,” McCarrick said.
“We have a very strong safety record and competitor safety are front and centre of what we do, but unfortunately, accidents and fatal accidents can happen in any sport and tragically it was our sport yesterday,” he said.
The serious incident protocol was activated immediately after the incident and the event was halted.
“It’s a very difficult and dark day for our sport,” McCarrick said.
He said “we don’t know yet if road conditions played a factor in the accident”.
“Motorsport can run in pretty much every conditions in Ireland apart from snow. Cars would have the appropriate tyres if the conditions are wet and people drive accordingly to the conditions,” he said.
“A huge level of planning goes into an event like this and tragically you can still do all that planning and the most vulnerable part of any car are the occupants.”
McCarrick said both victims were “experienced competitors”.
“The driver had over 15 years experience and the co-driver had over 20 years experience, both regular competitors in the border, midlands and west region, and well respected,” he said.
In a statement, Motorsport Ireland said it “extends its deepest sympathies to the families and friends of two competitors who were fatally injured during a tragic accident while competing on the sixth stage of the 2023 Sligo Stages Rally”.
“Motorsport Ireland also extends its sympathies to the members of Connacht Motor Club and everyone involved with organising today’s event who reacted so quickly and professionally to the incident,” it said.
“Motorsport Ireland and its affiliated clubs are recognised internationally for operating to the highest standards of motorsport safety for competitors and spectators in line with the best practice of the FIA,” it added.
“Motorsport Ireland has begun a full investigation with the relevant authorities into the events at today’s event to establish how this accident occurred.”
In a statement yesterday, An Garda Síochána said it is “requesting that footage of this collision is not shared across social media or messaging applications”.
“Anyone with video footage is asked to make this available to gardaí.”
Written by Hayley Halpin and posted on TheJournal.ie