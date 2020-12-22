Two significant League of Ireland moves as Bohs and Pat's swoop for strikers

BOTH BOHEMIANS AND St Patrick’s Athletic today signed new strikers for the 2021 season.

Georgie Kelly has committed to the Gypsies after leaving Dundalk, while the Saints have snapped up Ronan Coughlan from Sligo Rovers.

With Dinny Corcoran joining Drogheda United, Danny Grant signing for Huddersfield Town and Andre Wright expected to return to England, Bohs are likely to require fresh options in attack next year.

Kelly arrives at Dalymount Park after spending the second half of last season on loan at St Pat’s, for whom he scored three times in 12 Premier Division appearances.

The Donegal man was brought to Dundalk by Stephen Kenny in 2018 and was part of a squad that won two league titles, an FAI Cup and a League Cup.

“At 24, Georgie comes to us at a good age with good experience and a hunger to improve,” Bohemians manager Keith Long said. “His profile is ideal for us and we are looking forward to working with Georgie and looking forward to the potential he brings to the club.

“We are working hard to bring players to the club to strengthen the team but we have to be patient to ensure we get the right players in with the right attributes and character.”

Coughlan moves to Richmond Park after helping Sligo Rovers to qualify for Europe by scoring seven times in 18 appearances in all competitions in 2020.

The 25-year-old from Limerick spent two seasons at the Showgrounds, having made the move following spells with Cork City and Bray Wanderers.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side have also announced that Ireland U21 midfielder Jamie Lennon has extended his contract to stay with Pat’s for next season.