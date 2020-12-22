BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Tuesday 22 December 2020
Advertisement

Two significant League of Ireland moves as Bohs and Pat's swoop for strikers

Georgie Kelly has joined the Gypsies, while the Saints have snapped up Ronan Coughlan.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 22 Dec 2020, 4:04 PM
36 minutes ago 902 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5309074
Bohemians have signed Georgie Kelly.
Image: Bohemian FC
Bohemians have signed Georgie Kelly.
Bohemians have signed Georgie Kelly.
Image: Bohemian FC

BOTH BOHEMIANS AND St Patrick’s Athletic today signed new strikers for the 2021 season.

Georgie Kelly has committed to the Gypsies after leaving Dundalk, while the Saints have snapped up Ronan Coughlan from Sligo Rovers.

With Dinny Corcoran joining Drogheda United, Danny Grant signing for Huddersfield Town and Andre Wright expected to return to England, Bohs are likely to require fresh options in attack next year.

Kelly arrives at Dalymount Park after spending the second half of last season on loan at St Pat’s, for whom he scored three times in 12 Premier Division appearances.

The Donegal man was brought to Dundalk by Stephen Kenny in 2018 and was part of a squad that won two league titles, an FAI Cup and a League Cup.

“At 24, Georgie comes to us at a good age with good experience and a hunger to improve,” Bohemians manager Keith Long said. “His profile is ideal for us and we are looking forward to working with Georgie and looking forward to the potential he brings to the club.

“We are working hard to bring players to the club to strengthen the team but we have to be patient to ensure we get the right players in with the right attributes and character.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

ronan-coughlan Ronan Coughlan at Sligo Rovers. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Coughlan moves to Richmond Park after helping Sligo Rovers to qualify for Europe by scoring seven times in 18 appearances in all competitions in 2020.

The 25-year-old from Limerick spent two seasons at the Showgrounds, having made the move following spells with Cork City and Bray Wanderers.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side have also announced that Ireland U21 midfielder Jamie Lennon has extended his contract to stay with Pat’s for next season.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie