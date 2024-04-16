Tyler Bleyendaal to join Leinster next season as assistant coach

LEO CULLEN HAILED Tyler Bleyendaal as “a really smart rugby mind” as Leinster announced that the New Zealander will join the province as assistant coach next season.

The former Munster out-half will replace Andrew Goodman when he departs for Andy Farrell’s Ireland backroom at the end of the campaign, joining Jacques Nienaber, Robin McBryde and Sean O’Brien on an impressive coaching ticket.

Bleyendaal, 33, is currently a coach at Super Rugby leaders the Hurricanes, and was also part of Tonga’s coaching staff at last year’s Rugby World Cup.

“The opportunity to test myself in another environment and in another competition was one that I was very keen to explore,” he said on his decision to return to Ireland.

“I am looking forward to joining Leinster Rugby ahead of next season and my family and I are very excited for the adventure ahead in a country that we hold dear.”

Cullen said that Bleyendaal “has been steadily growing as a coach”.

“You can see that in the way [the Hurricanes] are playing now, not just their results but specifically in terms of some of the stats around their attack.

“He’s someone who knows Ireland well and understands the rugby landscape here which is important, but ultimately, we are keen for him add to our environment and for us to learn from him, which is our approach with all new coaches.”

Bleyendaal won 62 caps during his six seasons at Munster, but was forced to retire at the age of 29 due to a persistent neck injury.