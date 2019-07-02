Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies aged 27

Skaggs: would have turned 28 later this month.

Skaggs: would have turned 28 later this month.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died aged 27.

The Major League Baseball player was found dead in a Texas hotel room on Monday as the Angels prepared for their game against the Texas Rangers, which was subsequently postponed.

No cause of death was immediately known. Police are investigating after discovering Skaggs’ body with no sign of foul play.

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the Angels said in a statement.

“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

Skaggs, who would have turned 28 on 13 July, last pitched on Saturday in Anaheim. He was scheduled to pitch in Thursday’s final game of the series with Texas.

Fans gather outside Angel Stadium to pay their respects to Tyler Skaggs. Source: Alex Gallardo

“I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas,” Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said. “All of us at Major League Baseball extended our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels teammates and colleagues.

“We will support the Angels organization through this most difficult period and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”

The Rangers expressed “deepest sympathies” for the “shocking loss” in announcing the postponement of the scheduled series opener between the clubs at Arlington, Texas.

Skaggs had a 28-38 career record with a 4.41 earned-run average and 476 strikeouts over parts of seven Major League seasons with the Angels and Arizona Diamondbacks.

