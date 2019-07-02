This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 2 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies aged 27

Major League Baseball player was found dead in a Texas hotel room on Monday.

By AFP Tuesday 2 Jul 2019, 8:31 AM
1 hour ago 3,524 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4706010
Skaggs: would have turned 28 later this month.
Image: UPI/PA Images
Skaggs: would have turned 28 later this month.
Skaggs: would have turned 28 later this month.
Image: UPI/PA Images

LOS ANGELES ANGELS pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died aged 27.

The Major League Baseball player was found dead in a Texas hotel room on Monday as the Angels prepared for their game against the Texas Rangers, which was subsequently postponed.

No cause of death was immediately known. Police are investigating after discovering Skaggs’ body with no sign of foul play.

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the Angels said in a statement.

“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

Skaggs, who would have turned 28 on 13 July, last pitched on Saturday in Anaheim. He  was scheduled to pitch in Thursday’s final game of the series with Texas.

Angels-Skaggs Death Baseball Fans gather outside Angel Stadium to pay their respects to Tyler Skaggs. Source: Alex Gallardo

“I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas,” Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said. “All of us at Major League Baseball extended our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels teammates and colleagues.

“We will support the Angels organization through this most difficult period and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”

The Rangers expressed “deepest sympathies” for the “shocking loss” in announcing the postponement of the scheduled series opener between the clubs at Arlington, Texas.

Skaggs had a 28-38 career record with a 4.41 earned-run average and 476 strikeouts over parts of seven Major League seasons with the Angels and Arizona Diamondbacks.

© AFP 2019 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie