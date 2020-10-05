19-year-old Ireland midfielder heads to Scotland from Man City for new season

IRELAND STARLET TYLER Toland has joined Glasgow City on loan from Manchester City for the 2020/21 Scottish Women’s Premier League season.

19-year-old Donegal native Toland joins fellow Irish international Clare Shine at the club, following a rich Irish history at Glasgow City.

Many Girls In Green international stars have spent time with the Scottish kingpins over the past few years, and Toland now follows in the footsteps of Katie McCabe who enjoyed a successful loan spell there from Arsenal in 2017.

Regular football hasn’t exactly come Toland’s way at City since she signed in August 2019, and Ireland boss Vera Pauw has long called for a loan move for the teenager, while leaving her out of recent squads due to her lack of first-team minutes.

She now gets a huge opportunity, and will hope to see loads of that in the coming months as she fights for her spot back in Pauw’s squad.

“Regarded as one of the best young midfield talents in the game,” as a Glasgow City statement labels her, Toland became the youngest-ever senior player to make their Irish international debut in 2017, coming on as a substitute in a World Cup qualifier just one month after her 16th birthday.

Glasgow manager Scott Booth said: “Bringing in Tyler is a huge moment for the club.

She is a very talented football player. She is also ambitious and we are too. The coaching staff will work closely with Tyler to help develop her further as a player and offer her the chance to progress further.

“I’d like to thank Manchester City in helping make this happen. They have genuinely been a pleasure to work with. We all want the very best for Tyler and are delighted to welcome her to the Glasgow City family.”

The Sky Blues also confirmed the news this morning.

13-in-a-row champions Glasgow City open their 2020/21 campaign away to Celtic on Sunday, 18 October.

