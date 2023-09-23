'The past is the past... Nothing makes me prouder than playing for Ireland'

TYLER TOLAND HAD no desire to cover old ground or settle any scores after ending her four-year Ireland exile.

The 22-year-old’s display in the centre of midfield earned her the player of the match award after a comfortable 3-0 win over Northern Ireland.

Her point was made.

A public falling out with former international boss Vera Pauw, combined with inconsistent club form, meant her last appearance came in 2019.

As she carried out media duties just outside the Ireland dressing room, interim head coach Eileen Gleeson got a hold of her for a tight hug before sending her on her way.

The faith shown in her, not just by returning to the squad but also the starting XI in a re-jigged midfield, was more than repaid.

“Super comfortable in the middle, she’s been great in training all week,” Gleeson beamed.

“She’s slotted right in. I thought she gave us great balance and she’s composed on the ball. I mean [we] wanted to keep the ball. So that allowed us to play in a different way as well.”

The spotlight was on given the circumstances of the last four years but Toland was quick to brush off any suggestion it was something she felt.

“No, no. I think every footballer should feel nerves before games, before training, I think that’s what keeps you sharp, drives you on. That’s just a normal day for me, feeling nervous.

“It was a brilliant day, great result, great occasion,” she said.

“Look I’m nervous for every training session, every game, I think every footballer is. I was just happy to be able to help the team today to victory.”

Dwelling on the nature of her international absence is of no interest now that she has been given a new lease of life.

“I just kept my head down. I’ve obviously been out a while now but I’m going to look forward, we’ve loads of games coming up; good, hard games, and we just want to keep creating history and legacy.

“It’s never been easy but we’re going to keep going. Nothing makes me prouder than playing for Ireland and pulling on the green jersey and that’s just what I did today. All positive and I’m going to look forward.

“The past is in the past, we’re just going to look forward,” she continued.

Toland’s energy and willingness to get on the ball allowed Ireland so much control against the North.

With 63 per cent possession and 430 passess compared to 264, the dominance was clear to see. Two goals for Lucy Quinn and Lily Agg from Katie McCabe corners, and one chased down by the relentless Kyra Carusa, ensured a comfortable opening victory in a Nations League campaign that will allow for new ideas to take hold.

“We got the team news literally just before the game,” Toland, now with Blackburn Rovers, explained. Look, we’ve got loads of talent in the team. Everyone keeps their head down and works hard. It was tight. You’d never know who’s going to start but, look, I got the nod today.

“It was absolutely incredible the amount of people that came out to support us. Hopefully it keeps happening in the future, people keep coming to watch us and we keep performing.”

Gleeson may only be interim boss – for now – but more displays like this will ensure Toland remains a central figure in every sense.