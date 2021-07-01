Membership : Access or Sign Up
Exiled Irish international Toland on the move after Manchester City exit

The 19-year-old midfielder spent last season on loan at Glasgow City.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 1 Jul 2021, 10:26 AM
Tyler Toland on the ball for Manchester City in 2019.
Image: PA
Image: PA

EXILED REPUBLIC OF Ireland international Tyler Toland is on the hunt for a new club, having departed Manchester City.

The 19-year-old Donegal midfielder, who spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Glasgow City, is one of three players to leave the Sky Blues.

“Manchester City can confirm that Aoife Mannion, Geum-min Lee and Tyler Toland have left the club following the expiration of their respective contracts,” a statement released this morning reads, with information on the trio.

On the Irishwoman, it continues: “Toland moved to Manchester from Sion Swifts in her homeland of Ireland in August 2019 and played four times in all competitions for City during her first year in England before linking up with Scottish outfit Glasgow City on loan last season.

Everybody at Manchester City would like to thank the trio for their contributions and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

Toland impressed for Glasgow when first sent out on loan last campaign, though only managed to make seven appearances overall.

With fellow Irish internationals Clare Shine, Niamh Farrelly and Aoife Colvill also in their ranks, Glasgow won their 14th Scottish league title in-a-row during her time there.

One of Ireland’s brightest young talents, Toland has been frozen out of Vera Pauw’s Girls In Green squad in recent months. An ugly, public dispute continues:

Like Toland, Megan Campbell also recently departed Manchester City. The Drogheda native went on to sign for Liverpool just after fellow Irish international Leanne Kiernan put pen to paper. 

The Irish Independent reported in May that Matt Beard’s Reds and West Ham United – the former club of Kiernan – were interested in Toland as her City exit loomed.

The former compete in the second tier, the Championship, with the latter – like the Sky Blues – in England’s top-flight, the Women’s Super League [WSL].

Emma Duffy
