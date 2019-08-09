This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
18-year-old Ireland midfielder Toland seals dream move to Manchester City

The Donegal native signed her first professional contract on Friday.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 9 Aug 2019, 11:42 AM
Toland completed her move on Friday.
Image: Manchester City
Image: Manchester City

ONE OF IRELAND’S most promising young stars Tyler Toland has completed a dream move to Manchester City.

The midfielder, who made her senior Ireland debut at just 16, today signed her first professional contract having previously spent time at Sion Swifts in Northern Ireland’s Women’s Premiership and Donegal side Kildrum Tigers.

“I’m delighted to sign, I’m very excited,” she said on Friday. “Since I was four or five my dream was to become a professional footballer and now it’s a reality.”

The 18-year-old will link up with fellow Ireland international Megan Campbell at Man City. Campbell joined from Raheny United in 2016 and won a domestic treble during her first campaign at the club, followed by another FA Cup in 2017.

Toland represented her country at U15, U16 and U17 level before being integrated into the senior set-up under Colin Bell. She was an unused substitute during Ireland’s recent friendly against back-to-back World Cup winners the United States in front of 37,000 supporters at the Rose Bowl.

“I’ve spoken to the manager and I’ve met all the girls. They’ve all been fantastic in helping me to settle in,” Toland added upon her arrival at Man City.

EBhRdSVXoAEvOSA Toland made her senior Ireland debut age 16 against Northern Ireland two years ago.

“I’m going to work hard and hopefully help the team as much as I can.”

Toland’s arrival brings the number of Ireland internationals at Women’s Super League clubs to eight ahead of the new season, which kicks-off when Man City take on rivals Man United at the Etihad on 7 September.

Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn remain integral at champions Arsenal, Niamh Fahey has recently been appointed vice-captain at Liverpool, Megan Connolly will undertake her first full campaign at Brighton, as will Leanne Kiernan at West Ham, goalkeeper Grace Moloney remains at Reading and Harriet Scott recently completed a move to Birmingham City.

Last week it was announced that Women’s Super League games will be streamed live and free on the Football Association’s app. The new FA player launches ahead of the 2019/20 season, and will be exclusively dedicated to women’s football.

The new venture will attract new audiences worldwide, providing live access to over 150 matches throughout the season: all WSL matches and a live match from each round of the Championship.

