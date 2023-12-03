Tyreek Hill stars again as Dolphins crush Commanders

TYREEK HILL dominated again as the Miami Dolphins crushed the Washington Commanders 45-15 with the wide receiver scoring two touchdowns and putting up 157 yards.

The win moves the AFC East-leading Dolphins (9-3) closer to their first division title since 2008 with much of their success built on the understanding between Hill and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The pair got the Dolphins on the board in the first quarter when Tagovailoa found Hill wide left and the former Kansas City star raced away into the end-zone for a 78-yard score.

Hill then showed remarkable speed to lose his coverage and superb agility to collect a deep pass as he completed a 60-yard score in the second quarter to put Miami 24-7 up.

A one-yard rush from Raheem Mostert sent Miami in at half-time with a 31-7 lead and they were able to take out several key players in the fourth quarter as they eased to victory.

Tagovailoa completed 18 of 24 passes for 280 yards and the two touchdowns which gave Hill a league-leading 13 so far this season.

Hill said before the season that his goal was to become the first player in NFL history to reach 2,000 receiving yards. With five games of the regular season left he has that record within reach with 1,481 receiving yards at an average of 123.4 yards per game.

The Houston Texans ended the Denver Bronco’s five-game winning streak with a 22-17 home win.

Rookie quarterback sensation C.J Stroud found Nico Collins for a three-yard touchdown early in the fourth to open up a 22-10 lead but Bronco’s quarterback Russell Wilson responded with a one-yard rushing score.

Denver pushed for a game-winning score in the final moments but on third-and-goal, with 16 seconds on the clock, Wilson’s pass into the end-zone to Luca Krull was intercepted by Jimmie Ward.

Collins had a career-high 191 yards receiving while Stroud threw for 274 yards and a touchdown. Wilson was intercepted three times in the game.

The Detroit Lions have their best record through 12 games since 1962 after moving to 9-3 with a 33-28 win at New Orleans.

Lions receiver Sam LaPorta had a career-best 140 yards on nine receptions as Detroit held on after scoring three unanswered touchdowns in the first quarter.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr left injured in the fourth quarter after a penalized hit from Bruce Irvin. Carr was reported to have suffered back, shoulder and head injuries.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was also injured in his team’s 24-10 loss at home to the Arizona Cardinals. Pickett went out late in the first half with an ankle injury.

The Indianapolis Colts won their fourth straight game, keeping their post-season hopes alive, with a 31-28 overtime win at the Tennessee Titans.

