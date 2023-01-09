Aston Villa recall Irish U21 international Wright from loan move

IRELAND U21 INTERNATIONAL Tyreik Wright has been recalled from his loan spell at Bradford by his parent club Aston Villa, ahead of a reported step-up to League One level with Plymouth.

Wright has been a success for League Two Bradford this season, with four goals and two assists in 15 games helping the club to fifth and a spot in the play-offs. Mark Hughes’ side will have to complete their promotion push without Wright, however, as the forward has been recalled by Aston Villa.

His return to Villa Park is reportedly a preface to an immediate move elsewhere, with the Irish Sun reporting Wright is going to join League One Plymouth Argyle for the rest of the season. That move would bring him to the end of his current contract with Villa, which has six months left to run.

Plymouth are flying high at the top of League One, five points clear of Sheffield Wednesday in second place. Wright’s fellow Irish U21 international, Finn Azaz, is also on the books at Plymouth.

Advertisement