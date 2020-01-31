Ireland U21 international leaves Manchester City as Waterford complete double swoop

WATERFORD MANAGER ALAN Reynolds has added two more players to his squad ahead of their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division opener away to St Patrick’s Athletic on 14 February.

The Blues have completed the signings of Scottish striker Matty Smith and Ireland U21 left-back Tyreke Wilson.

Smith moves to the RSC from Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United, while Wilson arrives from Manchester City, with whom he signed a four-year professional contract in 2016.

A product of Cherry Orchard, Wilson featured regularly for City at U23 level but the 20-year-old wasn’t afforded a first-team opportunity by the English Premier League champions.

The Dubliner, who made his Ireland U21 debut at last summer’s Toulon Tournament, told Waterford’s official website: “There is a really good atmosphere in the dressing room. Everyone seems to buzz off one another so it should be a good season.

“I’m an all-round full-back. I like to defend, but I’m always keen to push forward as well and try to get balls into the box. I’d base myself off Ashley Cole, so I’d like to play like him.

“I want to get playing football regularly at first-team level. I’m hoping for a good run of games here and to see where I can go.”

Smith, who played with Waterford’s Scott Allardice and Ali Coote at Dundee United, makes the move to the League of Ireland following a loan spell at Cove Rangers in Scottish League Two.

“I’m glad to be here and looking forward to getting started,” he said. “I know Scotty and Ali and I’ve heard good things about the club. They’ve had good things to say about the team and the club as a whole.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to score plenty of goals here. I’m a very attack-minded player. Hopefully I can bring plenty of enjoyment to the fans while I’m here.

“I’ve been out with injuries so it’s good for me to have pre-season to work through. It gives me a chance to get fit for 14 February.”

