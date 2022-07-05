Man United announce addition of Dutch defender Tyrell Malacia

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE announced the capture of Dutch defender Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord in what is new manager Erik ten Hag’s first signing.

The 22-year-old has penned a four-year deal with the Premier League club until June 2026, with the option to extend for a further season.

Left-back Malacia has been capped by the Netherlands five times.

With Denmark international Christian Eriksen having verbally agreed to join Man United, Ten Hag is beginning to put his stamp on the English side’s squad and Malacia is excited to join.

“It’s an incredible feeling to have joined Manchester United,” said Malacia. “This is a new chapter for me, a new league with new team-mates and a tremendous manager leading us.

“I know from playing against his teams in the Eredivisie, the qualities that he has and what he demands of his players.

“Whilst I know that I am still young and will continue to develop, I can promise the United fans that I will leave everything on the pitch every time I pull on the red shirt. I’ll always be thankful to Feyenoord for all they have given to me and my family.

“None of this would be possible if it wasn’t for them. Now I’m ready to focus on the future with United, and help my new club achieve success.”

United’s football director, John Murtough, welcomed the new addition to the club.

“Tyrell is an exciting, dynamic young footballer with excellent experience for his age, including five seasons in the Eredivisie, a European final and full international honours for the Netherlands,” said Murtough.

“We look forward to seeing him continue to develop under the guidance of Erik ten Hag and his coaching team in the years ahead. Everyone at Manchester United welcomes Tyrell to the club.”