Crystal Palace and Southampton defenders earn first call-ups to England squad

CRYSTAL PALACE’S TYRICK Mitchell and Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters have been handed their first England senior call-ups.

The full-backs will also be joined in the squad for the forthcoming friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast by West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

The new additions to Gareth Southgate’s group follow the withdrawal of Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James and Tammy Abraham through injury.

Manchester United pair Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have been left out.

It is 22-year-old Mitchell’s first involvement with England at any level while Walker-Peters, a 2017 U20 World Cup winner, has made nine appearances for the U21s.

England host Switzerland on Saturday and Ivory Coast the following Tuesday, both at Wembley.

Mitchell’s call-up is a reward for an impressive season with Palace.

The London-born defender will be on familiar territory having played for AFC Wembley as a youngster before joining Brentford’s youth set-up.

Mitchell has made 57 appearances to date for Palace and scored one goal.

Walker-Peters, 24, has enjoyed a fine campaign for Saints, making 28 appearances and scoring three goals.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion).

Defenders: Conor Coady (Wolves), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal), Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

Source: The42/SoundCloud