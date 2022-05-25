Tyrone star Canavan lands U20 Player of the Year award after All-Ireland win

TYRONE’S ATTACKING STAR Ruairí Canavan has landed the EirGrid U20 Player of the Year award after his football exploits this year.

Canavan, who was earlier this year crowned the Ulster Player of the Year at this level, inspired the Red Hands to lift the title earlier this month.

He was particularly impressive in the All-Ireland stages as he fired 0-8, five 0f those from play, against Kerry in the semi-final in Portlaoise and then scored 1-7, with 1-4 of that from play, against Kildare in the final in Carrick-on-Shannon.

In total the Errigal Ciarán club man struck 1-34 across five games with Canavan also inspiring Tyrone in their provincial success as they defeated Down, Donegal and Cavan.

Canavan’s heroics continue a rich family tradition in Tyrone football colours with his father Peter one of the county’s greatest ever players and his older brother Darragh making a big contribution last season to help the county land Sam Maguire for the fourth time.

