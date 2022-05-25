Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 25 May 2022
Advertisement

Tyrone star Canavan lands U20 Player of the Year award after All-Ireland win

The Errigal Ciarán player was outstanding this year.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 25 May 2022, 1:03 PM
1 hour ago 1,000 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5773733
Tyrone's Ruairi Canavan.
Image: Ashley Cahill/INPHO
Tyrone's Ruairi Canavan.
Tyrone's Ruairi Canavan.
Image: Ashley Cahill/INPHO

TYRONE’S ATTACKING STAR Ruairí Canavan has landed the EirGrid U20 Player of the Year award after his football exploits this year.

Canavan, who was earlier this year crowned the Ulster Player of the Year at this level, inspired the Red Hands to lift the title earlier this month.

He was particularly impressive in the All-Ireland stages as he fired 0-8, five 0f those from play, against Kerry in the semi-final in Portlaoise and then scored 1-7, with 1-4 of that from play, against Kildare in the final in Carrick-on-Shannon.

In total the Errigal Ciarán club man struck 1-34 across five games with Canavan also inspiring Tyrone in their provincial success as they defeated Down, Donegal and Cavan.

Canavan’s heroics continue a rich family tradition in Tyrone football colours with his father Peter one of the county’s greatest ever players and his older brother Darragh making a big contribution last season to help the county land Sam Maguire for the fourth time.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie