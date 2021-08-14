Tyrone say they will not field a team for next weekend's All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry

TYRONE SAY THEY will not field a team for their All-Ireland senior football semi-final clash with Kerry next weekend.

A number of Covid-19 cases hit the squad leading to uncertainty hanging over the fixture.

It was deferred six days to Saturday, 21 August, but the Ulster champions today confirmed that they cannot fulfil the fixture.

A statement released on their website this afternoon reads:

“This morning, the Tyrone GAA Management Committee has decided that it is not in a position to field its senior football team in the rescheduled All-Ireland football championship semi-final in Croke Park, on next Saturday.

“Having received expert medical opinion on the existing, and future health and welfare of the players who contracted the Covid-19 virus during the period of this last two weeks, and following consultation with the team’s management, this decision has been made with the greatest reluctance, and with deep regret.

“It is acknowledged that the decision taken will cause major disappointment and significant inconvenience for the Association, in general, the GAA fraternity of Kerry, and especially for Tyrone’s patrons and supporters, but the welfare and safety of players has been the over-riding factor in all considerations of this difficult situation.”

This decision throws the 2021 All-Ireland championship into disarray and leaves the GAA with a huge dilemma.

Dublin and Mayo face off in the other semi-final at Croke Park this evening.

As things stand, the All-Ireland final is set for Saturday, 4 September, at 3pm.

More to follow.