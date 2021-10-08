15 for Tyrone and 8 for Mayo as 11 counties feature in 2021 All-Star football nominations

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Tyrone lead the way with 15 players on the list of nominations for the 2021 PwC GAA-GPA All-Star football awards.

After last month’s triumph over Mayo, the team managed by Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan produce a third of the 45-player shortlist for the 2021 awards, which will take place on Friday 10 December.

Eleven counties in all have players nominated with beaten finalists Mayo having eight players in the frame.

Next is defeated semi-finalists Kerry on seven and Dublin on five, while the Ulster pair of Monaghan and Armagh have three and two nominees respectively.

Cork’s Seán Meehan, Kildare’s Daniel Flynn, Donegal’s Michael Langan, Clare’s Eoin Cleary and Galway’s Shane Walsh complete the list of nominations.

There are only three players from the 2020 winning team nominated on this occasion in Dublin’s Michael Fitzsimons, Brian Fenton and Ciaran Kilkenny.

Here’s the full list:

2021 All-Star Football Nominees

Goalkeepers

Rob Hennelly (Mayo)

Rory Beggan (Monaghan)

Niall Morgan (Tyrone)

Defenders

Padraig Hampsey (Tyrone)

Peter Harte (Tyrone)

Michael McKernan (Tyrone)

Ronan MacNamee (Tyrone)

Kieran McGeary (Tyrone)

Conor Meyler (Tyrone)

Frank Burns (Tyrone)

Stephen Coen (Mayo)

Patrick Durcan (Mayo)

Lee Keegan (Mayo)

Padraig O’Hora (Mayo)

Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)

Gavin White (Kerry)

Brian Ó Beaglaoich (Kerry)

Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin)

Brian Howard (Dublin)

Seán Meehan (Cork)

Ryan McAnespie (Monaghan)

Midfielders

Brian Kennedy (Tyrone)

Conn Kilpatrick (Tyrone)

Matthew Ruane (Mayo)

David Moran (Kerry)

Oisin O’Neill (Armagh)

Brian Fenton (Dublin)

Forwards

Mattie Donnelly (Tyrone)

Conor McKenna (Tyrone)

Niall Sludden (Tyrone)

Darren McCurry (Tyrone)

Cathal McShane (Tyrone)

Tommy Conroy (Mayo)

Ryan O’Donoghue (Mayo)

David Clifford (Kerry)

Paudie Clifford (Kerry)

Sean O’Shea (Kerry)

Cormac Costello (Dublin)

Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin)

Jack McCarron (Monaghan)

Daniel Flynn (Kildare)

Michael Langan (Donegal)

Rian O’Neill (Armagh)

Eoin Cleary (Clare)

Shane Walsh (Galway)

