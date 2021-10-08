Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Friday 8 October 2021
Advertisement

15 for Tyrone and 8 for Mayo as 11 counties feature in 2021 All-Star football nominations

Kerry, Dublin, Monaghan, Armagh, Cork, Kildare, Donegal, Clare and Galway all have nominees.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 8 Oct 2021, 6:45 AM
8 minutes ago 109 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5566641
Action from this year's All-Ireland football final.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Action from this year's All-Ireland football final.
Action from this year's All-Ireland football final.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Tyrone lead the way with 15 players on the list of nominations for the 2021 PwC GAA-GPA All-Star football awards.

After last month’s triumph over Mayo, the team managed by Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan produce a third of the 45-player shortlist for the 2021 awards, which will take place on Friday 10 December.

Eleven counties in all have players nominated with beaten finalists Mayo having eight players in the frame.

Next is defeated semi-finalists Kerry on seven and Dublin on five, while the Ulster pair of Monaghan and Armagh have three and two nominees respectively.

Cork’s Seán Meehan, Kildare’s Daniel Flynn, Donegal’s Michael Langan, Clare’s Eoin Cleary and Galway’s Shane Walsh complete the list of nominations.

There are only three players from the 2020 winning team nominated on this occasion in Dublin’s Michael Fitzsimons, Brian Fenton and Ciaran Kilkenny.

Here’s the full list:

2021 All-Star Football Nominees

Goalkeepers

  • Rob Hennelly (Mayo)
  • Rory Beggan (Monaghan)
  • Niall Morgan (Tyrone)

Defenders

  • Padraig Hampsey (Tyrone)
  • Peter Harte (Tyrone)
  • Michael McKernan (Tyrone)
  • Ronan MacNamee (Tyrone)
  • Kieran McGeary (Tyrone)
  • Conor Meyler (Tyrone)
  • Frank Burns (Tyrone)
  • Stephen Coen (Mayo)
  • Patrick Durcan (Mayo)
  • Lee Keegan (Mayo)
  • Padraig O’Hora (Mayo)
  • Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)
  • Gavin White (Kerry)
  • Brian Ó Beaglaoich (Kerry)
  • Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin)
  • Brian Howard (Dublin)
  • Seán Meehan (Cork)
  • Ryan McAnespie (Monaghan)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Midfielders

  • Brian Kennedy (Tyrone)
  • Conn Kilpatrick (Tyrone)
  • Matthew Ruane (Mayo)
  • David Moran (Kerry)
  • Oisin O’Neill (Armagh)
  • Brian Fenton (Dublin)

Forwards

  • Mattie Donnelly (Tyrone)
  • Conor McKenna (Tyrone)
  • Niall Sludden (Tyrone)
  • Darren McCurry (Tyrone)
  • Cathal McShane (Tyrone)
  • Tommy Conroy (Mayo)
  • Ryan O’Donoghue (Mayo)
  • David Clifford (Kerry)
  • Paudie Clifford (Kerry)
  • Sean O’Shea (Kerry)
  • Cormac Costello (Dublin)
  • Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin)
  • Jack McCarron (Monaghan)
  • Daniel Flynn (Kildare)
  • Michael Langan (Donegal)
  • Rian O’Neill (Armagh)
  • Eoin Cleary (Clare)
  • Shane Walsh (Galway)

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey chat all things Connacht, Munster, Leinster and Ulster — and welcome back the AIL — on The42 Rugby Weekly


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie