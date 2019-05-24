This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cavanagh in as Mickey Harte makes one change to Tyrone side to face Antrim

Armagh’s Athletic Grounds plays host to tomorrow evening’s Ulster SFC quarter-final.

By Emma Duffy Friday 24 May 2019, 1:14 PM
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

2018 ALL-IRELAND FINALISTS Tyrone have made one personnel change to their starting team to face Antrim in their Ulster SFC quarter-final clash.

There’s a place in the last four at stake at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh tomorrow evening [throw-in 6pm, live on BBC Two Northern Ireland], with Mickey Harte’s side hoping to build on their preliminary round victory over Derry.

While there are positional changes all over, Moy’s Colm Cavanagh returns to start in midfield with Brian Kennedy the player to make way.

Elsewhere, Hugh Pat McGeary switches to corner back, Pádraig Hampsey moves to centre-half back and from there, Ben McDonnell joins Cavanagh in the middle of the park. Trillick’s Richard Donnelly starts at corner forward.

With Cavan and Armagh confirmed for the other semi-final, Antrim have also shown their hand as they bid to seal their progression. But it’s a big, big ask — especially with several absentees across the board.

The Saffron open their championship campaign after a disappointing Division 4 league showing which saw Lenny Harbinson’s men win three of their seven encounters.

You can see their team in this video, while the Tyrone starting side is listed below:

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy)
3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)
4. Michael McKernan (Coalisland)

5. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher)
6. Pádraig Hampsey (Coalisland)
7. Michael Cassidy (Ardboe)

8. Colm Cavanagh (Moy)
9. Ben McDonnell (Errigal Ciaran)

10. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick)
11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)
12. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)

13. Cathal McShane (Owen Roes)
14. Peter Harte (Errigal)
15. Richard Donnelly (Trillick)

