Bans upheld for Tyrone players sent off in clash against Armagh

THE FOUR TYRONE players sent-off in their recent football league game against Armagh, have had their bans upheld.

Four Tyrone players were shown a red card against Armagh. Source: Philip Magowan/INPHO

The Gaelic Life is this morning reporting that the quartet of Peter Harte, Michael McKernan, Padraig Hampsey and Kieran McGeary had their bans upheld after a hearing took place in Croke Park last night.

Bad news for Tyrone fans re. the Athletics Ground brawl - all four red cards were upheld at a hearing at Croke Park last night so Padraig Hampsey, Peter Harte, Kieran McGeary and Michael McKernan will miss this Sunday’s league clash against Kildare — Niall Gartland (@Niall_Gartland) February 15, 2022

They are now set to miss next Sunday’s tie at home to Kildare in Omagh as Tyrone go in search of their first victory in this year’s league.

The All-Ireland winners saw the players sent-off, along with Armagh’s Gregory McCabe, by referee David Gough towards the end of the recent tie after a melee had occurred.

The players were sent to the line for contributing to a melee. They do now have the option of going to the Central Appeals Committee (CAC) in an attempt to have the suspension overturned.

Speaking yesterday at a separate press event before the hearing took place, Hampsey expressed surprise at the division of the red cards.

“Well I suppose if you look at it that way, you could be right but I suppose we just probably feel that it’s a hard one to take where Tyrone ended up getting four red cards and Armagh ended up getting one. So we probably feel a bit done that way, but it is what it is and David has seen what he seen and his linesmen and umpires have seen what they seen, so we’ll know more tonight and as I said we just want to voice our opinion.”

