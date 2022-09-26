Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 26 September 2022
Advertisement

2021 Tyrone finalists exit, penalty drama in Down and Cork champions reach last four

Some key GAA club games on tonight around the country.

By The42 Team Monday 26 Sep 2022, 9:39 PM
58 minutes ago 1,477 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5876942
Healy Park hosted tonight's game in Tyrone.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Healy Park hosted tonight's game in Tyrone.
Healy Park hosted tonight's game in Tyrone.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

THE QUARTER-FINAL line-up for the Tyrone senior football championship was completed tonight as last year’s finalists Coalisland exited at the opening stage.

The last first round tie of the weekend saw Carrickmore defeat Coalisland 4-7 to 1-8 at Healy Park in Omagh. Coalisland were crowned county champions in 2018 and lost last year’s decider to Dromore but the ultra-competitive nature of the Tyrone championship surfaced again as they lost out.

Early goals by Niall Allison and Jonathan Munroe gave Carrickmore a perfect start as they went ahead 2-3 to 0-4 at the break. The game was finished off when Munroe and Daniel Fullerton raised early second-half green flags for the winners, Tyrone All-Ireland medallist Michael McKernan bagging a late consolation goal for Coalisland.

The quarter-final pairings in Tyrone are now known:

  • Omagh St Enda’s v Dromore
  • Errigal Ciarán v Dungannon Clarkes
  • Clonoe v Donaghmore
  • Carrickmore v Loughmacrory

In Down there was penalty drama for the second successive night at Páirc Esler in Newry and this time a big name lost out.

Last night saw All-Ireland club champions Kilcoo survive a huge examination against Clonduff but tonight Burren, who lost last year’s final and lifted the title in 2018, were defeated by St Peter’s Warrenpoint, losing 5-4 on penalties.

The teams were tied at 3-6 to 2-9 at the end of normal time and it was 3-7 to 2-10 after extra-time with scores at a premium in that time frame.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

The Down semi-final ties will now see Warrenpoint face Loughinisland, while Kilcoo will play Mayobridge.

Finally in Cork tonight the reigning senior camogie champions Seandún advanced to the semi-final stage with the divisional outfit proving too strong for Éire Óg, as they won out 5-16 to 1-8.

Inniscarra, Sarsfields and St Finbarr’s had already won quarter-final encounters over the course of the weekend.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie