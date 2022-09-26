2021 Tyrone finalists exit, penalty drama in Down and Cork champions reach last four

THE QUARTER-FINAL line-up for the Tyrone senior football championship was completed tonight as last year’s finalists Coalisland exited at the opening stage.

The last first round tie of the weekend saw Carrickmore defeat Coalisland 4-7 to 1-8 at Healy Park in Omagh. Coalisland were crowned county champions in 2018 and lost last year’s decider to Dromore but the ultra-competitive nature of the Tyrone championship surfaced again as they lost out.

Early goals by Niall Allison and Jonathan Munroe gave Carrickmore a perfect start as they went ahead 2-3 to 0-4 at the break. The game was finished off when Munroe and Daniel Fullerton raised early second-half green flags for the winners, Tyrone All-Ireland medallist Michael McKernan bagging a late consolation goal for Coalisland.

The quarter-final pairings in Tyrone are now known:

Omagh St Enda’s v Dromore

Errigal Ciarán v Dungannon Clarkes

Clonoe v Donaghmore

Carrickmore v Loughmacrory

In Down there was penalty drama for the second successive night at Páirc Esler in Newry and this time a big name lost out.

Last night saw All-Ireland club champions Kilcoo survive a huge examination against Clonduff but tonight Burren, who lost last year’s final and lifted the title in 2018, were defeated by St Peter’s Warrenpoint, losing 5-4 on penalties.

The teams were tied at 3-6 to 2-9 at the end of normal time and it was 3-7 to 2-10 after extra-time with scores at a premium in that time frame.

The Down semi-final ties will now see Warrenpoint face Loughinisland, while Kilcoo will play Mayobridge.

Warrenpoint win 5-4 on pens — Official Down GAA (@OfficialDownGAA) September 26, 2022

Finally in Cork tonight the reigning senior camogie champions Seandún advanced to the semi-final stage with the divisional outfit proving too strong for Éire Óg, as they won out 5-16 to 1-8.

Inniscarra, Sarsfields and St Finbarr’s had already won quarter-final encounters over the course of the weekend.